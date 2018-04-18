More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Best dunks of the college basketball season

By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Want to get fired up on this Wednesday afternoon?

Above you’ll find a highlight tape of the best dunks from the college basketball season.

For my money, the best dunk was the very first dunk shown. Lindell Wigginton ended Tyler Cook’s life.

And, as an added bonus, he’s a clip of the best dunks from the NCAA tournament.

Nebraska giving coach Tim Miles one-year contract extension

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 18, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Tim Miles has been given a one-year contract extension through 2020-21 after leading the Cornhuskers to their most conference wins in a season.

The Huskers were 22-11 and played in the National Invitation Tournament. Their 13-5 record in Big Ten play was good for fourth place, tied with national runner-up Michigan.

“That type of performance certainly merits an extension of Tim’s contract as the leader of our men’s basketball program,” athletic director Bill Moos announced Tuesday. “I have been very impressed with the energy and passion Tim provides … as well as his commitment to his staff and the young men on our team.”

Miles is 97-97 with one NCAA Tournament appearance in six years after coming to Nebraska from Colorado State.

“We have great young guys in our program,” Miles said. “Our spring workouts are going well, and we are excited for next season. As this past season showed, we are building in the right direction.”

Miles is set to earn $2.375 million in 2018-19 and $2.5 million in 2019-20. No salary was announced for 2020-21.

Under Miles, the Huskers have had high player turnover due to transfers, and last week he lost one of his top assistants in Kenya Hunter, who left to take an assistant’s job at Connecticut under new coach Dan Hurley. That prompted Xavier Johnson, the top prospect in Nebraska’s 2018 recruiting class, to ask for a release from his letter of intent.

The Huskers went into 2017-18 off three straight losing seasons and finishes of no higher than 11th in the Big Ten. Former athletic director Shawn Eichorst chose not to extend Miles’ contract after each of the last two seasons.

The Huskers beat Michigan by 20 points in Lincoln in January but lost by 19 to the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers were 16-1 at home, with the only loss by 1 point to Kansas, which also went to the Final Four.

The NCAA selection committee didn’t deem the Huskers’ resume strong enough for an at-large bid. They went to the NIT and lost at Mississippi State in the first round.

Nebraska is the only school from a power conference that has never won an NCAA Tournament game, and the last time the Huskers claimed even a share of a regular-season conference title was in 1949-50.

Kentucky’s Gabriel to enter draft without agent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Wenyen Gabriel announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will be declaring for the NBA draft but will not be signing with an agent at this time.

The 6-foot-10 Kentucky forward never quite lived up to his potential coming out of high school as a McDonald’s All-American. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 39.6 percent from three in just over 23 minutes as a reserve for the Wildcats during his sophomore season.

Gabriel is the fifth Wildcat to declare for the draft off of last season’s team. Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will all be signing with an agent, while P.J. Washington and Gabriel will be testing the waters, as of now. Kentucky also lost Sacha Killeya-Jones to a transfer.

“My dream has always been to play professionally,” Gabriel said in a news release announcing the decision. “After talking with Coach Cal and the staff, they believe it’s in my best interest to see where I stand in the eyes of the NBA. I’m confident I can play at the next level, but I want to be absolutely certain that this is the right decision for me at this time. I know that I have the opportunity to return to school and that I will have the full support of the coaching staff and the Big Blue Nation. No matter what happens, I love this university and all the opportunities it’s been able to provide me.”

If Gabriel were to return to school, he would be the only player on the Kentucky roster that would be an upperclassmen, but he would once against be fighting with, potentially, Jarred Vanderbilt, Washington, Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery for frontcourt minutes.

If he remains in the draft, however, there is a good chance that he will end up going undrafted. Gabriel has range on his jumper and the kind of length that makes him an intriguing small-ball option, but he’s not a great shot-blocker, he’s not a great rebounder, he’s not a great perimeter defender. Being tall and capable of making perimeter shots is a good thing, but if you can’t bring something else to the table — the ability to protect the rim, the ability to switch onto smaller defenders, etc. — there’s a limit to what your value is in a league that is as good as the NBA is.

I would recommend that Gabriel return to school, but even then, I’m not convinced there’s a real chance that Gabriel will be able to improve his stock all that much.

VIDEO: Georgetown signee Mac McClung’s highlight tape is ridiculous

By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
Georgetown commit Mac McClung became something of a viral sensation during his senior season of high school.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Gate City, Va., McClung’s aerial acrobatics while playing for a high school in rural southwest Virginia turned him a constant on Sportscenter as well as the highlight feeds on twitter and instagram.

His mixtape, even if it comes against so-so competition, is worth the watch.

McClung’s story is fascinating. He’s heading to Georgetown just like another southern Virginia high school star, Allen Iverson. And it just so happens that he happened to break AI’s single-season record for points in the state of Virginia as a senior.

McClung is rated as a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports.

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
8 Comments

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.

The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

We also have a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • C.J. BURKS, Marshall
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • YOELI CHILDS, BYU
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • TORIN DORN, N.C. State
  • NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
  • WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
  • JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JARED HARPER, Auburn
  • ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, FGCU
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • AJDIN PENANA, Marshall
  • LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
  • AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina
  • FRED SIMS, Chicago State
  • OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
  • REID TRAVIS, Stanford
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
  • OMER YURTSEVEN, NC State

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
DONTA HALL, Alabama
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky

Texas Tech freshman Zhaire Smith to remain in NBA draft

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 17, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
On the heels of a freshman season in which he established himself as one of the Big 12’s best newcomers and defenders, Texas Tech wing Zhaire Smith entered the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent in order to evaluate his professional prospects.

Smith’s decided to go “all-in,” with it being reported Tuesday night that he has decided to hire an agent and forego his final three seasons of eligibility. News of Smith’s decision was first reported by Michael Scotto of The Athletic, with Smith confirming the news shortly thereafter.

Smith, whose stock rose throughout the latter stages of the season as Texas Tech made its run to the Elite Eight, is projected by scouts to be a player who could land in the back end of the draft lottery because of his abilities as a defender, athleticism and upside.

Starting 21 of the 37 games in which he played, the 6-foot-5 Smith averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 71.7 percent from the foul line. During an eight-game stretch that began in early February Smith averaged 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 61.0 percent from the field and 74.5 percent from the foul line.

Not only was Smith named to the Big 12’s All-Newcomer Team, but he was also an honorable mention all-conference selection and a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team.

It goes without saying that this is a tough personnel loss for Chris Beard and the Red Raiders to absorb, especially with leading scorer Keenan Evans, guard Niem Stevenson and forward Zach Smith both out of eligibility. With Zhaire Smith now moving on, returnees such as Jarrett Culver and Brandone Francis and grad transfer Tariq Owens will need to do even more as Texas Tech looks to build on its 27-win 2017-18 season.