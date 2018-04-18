More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Report: Kevin Ollie claims UConn violated rights with firing

By Scott PhillipsApr 18, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fired former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie is claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights during his departure.

Ollie sent a letter to UConn school president Susan Herbst which was obtained by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf in a report released on Wednesday. Ollie’s lawyers are claiming the school proceeded with his firing before giving Ollie a proper chance to contest his termination — which was guaranteed in his contract and also the collective bargaining agreement with the University of Connecticut’s branch of the American Association of University Professors. Ollie was fired, with cause, in late March as the school mentioned an NCAA inquiry as the reason why. According to Medcalf’s report, the NCAA has not sent a notice of allegations to the school.

Ollie’s union membership includes thousands of faculty members around the country as the collective bargaining agreement demands a hearing process before any employee can be terminated for allegations of serious misconduct. Ollie claims he didn’t receive a letter he was supposed to get to begin the termination process.

“From our review of the facts and circumstances relating to Coach Ollie’s employment status, it is apparent that the University of Connecticut has already violated [Coach Ollie’s] rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution by subverting Coach Ollie’s opportunity to respond to charges and evidence in a meaningful way in advance of the decision to terminate his employment,” said the letter dated April 3.

“The public record, action taken, and authorized communications by representatives of the University of Connecticut, demonstrate that the decision to terminate Coach Ollie has already been made and therefore the University of Connecticut has effectively negated Coach Ollie’s property right protected by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

This letter to UConn likely begins a long legal battle to try to get an eight-figure payout back as Ollie is going to do everything he can to clear his name.

South Carolina’s Brian Bowen, still ineligible, to declare for draft

David Banks/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

Kentucky’s Gabriel to enter draft without agent Texas Tech freshman Zhaire Smith to remain in NBA draft South Carolina forward Chris Silva enters NBA draft sans agent

Former Louisville forward and current South Carolina Gamecock Brian Bowen will declare for the NBA draft without signing with an agent as a safety measure in case the NCAA does not clear him to play in the 2018-19 season.

Bowen is the former top 25 prospect that was forced to leave the Louisville program after the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college hoops turned up evidence that his family had accepted the first payment of what was supposed to be a $100,000 fee to get him to be a Cardinal.

That investigation was ultimately what got Rick Pitino fired.

“I just felt that it was the right decision,” Bowen told ESPN. “My goal is still to play college basketball, but I felt as though it makes sense to cover my bases.”

Bowen is in a tough spot right now.

On the one hand, he has already missed an entire season of college basketball and there is no guarantee that he will be cleared to play next season, if at all.

On the other hand, the fact that he has not played in a year and that he has not played against any collegiate level competition is one of the reasons that NBA front offices are going to be hesitant to draft him, and that’s not a good thing for a player that was considered a second round pick before he spent a year on the sidelines.

North Carolina star undergoes hip surgery

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in the last six months, North Carolina wing Cam Johnson has undergone the knife.

On Wednesday, North Carolina announced that Johnson underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his hip on Monday, and that he is expected to make a full recovery and return to school in time for the start of the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson was UNC’s third-leading scorer a season ago, averaging 12.4 points while shooting 34.1 percent from three. He only played 26 games, however, after missing time due to a surgery to fix a torn meniscus.

Nebraska giving coach Tim Miles one-year contract extension

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 18, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Tim Miles has been given a one-year contract extension through 2020-21 after leading the Cornhuskers to their most conference wins in a season.

The Huskers were 22-11 and played in the National Invitation Tournament. Their 13-5 record in Big Ten play was good for fourth place, tied with national runner-up Michigan.

“That type of performance certainly merits an extension of Tim’s contract as the leader of our men’s basketball program,” athletic director Bill Moos announced Tuesday. “I have been very impressed with the energy and passion Tim provides … as well as his commitment to his staff and the young men on our team.”

Miles is 97-97 with one NCAA Tournament appearance in six years after coming to Nebraska from Colorado State.

“We have great young guys in our program,” Miles said. “Our spring workouts are going well, and we are excited for next season. As this past season showed, we are building in the right direction.”

Miles is set to earn $2.375 million in 2018-19 and $2.5 million in 2019-20. No salary was announced for 2020-21.

Under Miles, the Huskers have had high player turnover due to transfers, and last week he lost one of his top assistants in Kenya Hunter, who left to take an assistant’s job at Connecticut under new coach Dan Hurley. That prompted Xavier Johnson, the top prospect in Nebraska’s 2018 recruiting class, to ask for a release from his letter of intent.

The Huskers went into 2017-18 off three straight losing seasons and finishes of no higher than 11th in the Big Ten. Former athletic director Shawn Eichorst chose not to extend Miles’ contract after each of the last two seasons.

The Huskers beat Michigan by 20 points in Lincoln in January but lost by 19 to the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers were 16-1 at home, with the only loss by 1 point to Kansas, which also went to the Final Four.

The NCAA selection committee didn’t deem the Huskers’ resume strong enough for an at-large bid. They went to the NIT and lost at Mississippi State in the first round.

Nebraska is the only school from a power conference that has never won an NCAA Tournament game, and the last time the Huskers claimed even a share of a regular-season conference title was in 1949-50.

Kentucky’s Gabriel to enter draft without agent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

South Carolina’s Brian Bowen, still ineligible, to declare for draft Texas Tech freshman Zhaire Smith to remain in NBA draft South Carolina forward Chris Silva enters NBA draft sans agent

Wenyen Gabriel announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will be declaring for the NBA draft but will not be signing with an agent at this time.

The 6-foot-10 Kentucky forward never quite lived up to his potential coming out of high school as a McDonald’s All-American. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 39.6 percent from three in just over 23 minutes as a reserve for the Wildcats during his sophomore season.

Gabriel is the fifth Wildcat to declare for the draft off of last season’s team. Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will all be signing with an agent, while P.J. Washington and Gabriel will be testing the waters, as of now. Kentucky also lost Sacha Killeya-Jones to a transfer.

“My dream has always been to play professionally,” Gabriel said in a news release announcing the decision. “After talking with Coach Cal and the staff, they believe it’s in my best interest to see where I stand in the eyes of the NBA. I’m confident I can play at the next level, but I want to be absolutely certain that this is the right decision for me at this time. I know that I have the opportunity to return to school and that I will have the full support of the coaching staff and the Big Blue Nation. No matter what happens, I love this university and all the opportunities it’s been able to provide me.”

If Gabriel were to return to school, he would be the only player on the Kentucky roster that would be an upperclassmen, but he would once against be fighting with, potentially, Jarred Vanderbilt, Washington, Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery for frontcourt minutes.

If he remains in the draft, however, there is a good chance that he will end up going undrafted. Gabriel has range on his jumper and the kind of length that makes him an intriguing small-ball option, but he’s not a great shot-blocker, he’s not a great rebounder, he’s not a great perimeter defender. Being tall and capable of making perimeter shots is a good thing, but if you can’t bring something else to the table — the ability to protect the rim, the ability to switch onto smaller defenders, etc. — there’s a limit to what your value is in a league that is as good as the NBA is.

I would recommend that Gabriel return to school, but even then, I’m not convinced there’s a real chance that Gabriel will be able to improve his stock all that much.

VIDEO: Best dunks of the college basketball season

By Rob DausterApr 18, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Want to get fired up on this Wednesday afternoon?

Above you’ll find a highlight tape of the best dunks from the college basketball season.

For my money, the best dunk was the very first dunk shown. Lindell Wigginton ended Tyler Cook’s life.

And, as an added bonus, he’s a clip of the best dunks from the NCAA tournament.