Villanova’s Spellman declares for draft without agent

By Rob DausterApr 17, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Villanova center Omari Spellman announced on Tuesday morning that he will be declaring for the NBA draft but will not be hiring an agent, preserving his collegiate eligibility as he goes through the draft process.

“Omari’s intelligence and willingness to be coached allowed him to make great strides last season,” said Wildcats head coach Jay Wright in a release. “His development as a complete Villanova Basketball player was instrumental to our team’s success. We look forward to working together with Omari and his family in the coming weeks as they go through the process of evaluating the next step in his basketball career.”

Spellman is a 6-foot-9 big man that totally changed his body when he arrived on campus at Villanova. After getting ruled ineligible for his freshman season by the NCAA, Spellman proceeded to drop nearly 50 pounds of fat from his frame. He’s now a chiseled 245 pounds, and, at the end of his redshirt freshman season, far more explosive than anyone thought he would be. He isn’t a great shot-blocker, but he was effective at the college level.

Spellman’s real skill is his ability to play on the perimeter. He shot 43.3 percent from three this season, and he’s skilled and coordinated enough to be able to put the ball on the floor and attack a closeout. His ability to play on the perimeter offensively and defend the paint on the defensive end was what brought everything together for Villanova. He was their keystone. There is no more valuable combination of skills in basketball at this point than being able to defend the rim on one end and space the floor on the other.

And that’s what makes his decision here so important.

Spellman is a borderline first round pick and probably will get selected high enough in this draft that he could be looking at a guaranteed contract this season. If he stays for another year, he could be looking at being drafted higher in a weaker draft, but I’m not quite sure just how much more he is going to be able to improve his stock beyond becoming a better creator. He is what he is, and that’s a promising prospect as an NBA role player in the pace and space era.

But if he returns to Villanova, that’s where things change. Spellman would probably show up on some preseason all-american teams. His presence on the roster makes Villanova a legitimate threat to repeat as national champs as opposed to simply being the favorite to win what is probably going to be a watered down Big East.

The choices that Spellman, as well as Donte DiVincenzo and Eric Paschall, make will be the decisions with the most influence on the 2018-19 college basketball season.

Villanova lands commitment from four-star big man

By Rob DausterApr 17, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
Villanova landed their first commitment in the Class of 2019, as Eric Dixon, a 6-foot-6, 250 pound forward from Abington, Pa., announced that he will be a Wildcat.

Dixon picked the program over the likes of Virginia, Seton Hall and Louisville.

A skilled lefty with three-point range and a below-the-rim game, Dixon is precisely the kind of tweener that has thrived in the Villanova system in recent years. He’s slated to join the program for the 2019-2020 season, meaning that he’ll be coming in to replace Eric Paschall and, if he returns to school next season, Omari Spellman in all likelihood.

And that’s what Villanova sold him on.

“They said they recruit basketball players, and they feel like I’m a multi-talented guy, I can change games in many ways, and they can also help me get a lot better at things I can get a lot better in,” Dixon told Josh Verlin of City of Basketball Love. “Seeing what they did with Kris Jenkins, even [Eric] Paschall and Spellman now, that they can work with me and I can come in and help them win games, hopefully right away.

“They felt like I’m unique,” he added. “A little bit like Kris Jenkins, a little bit like Omari Spellman, but in terms of trying to put me in a mold, they see me as Eric Dixon, and they want me to be the best Eric Dixon I can be.”

Pay raises coming to the G League makes early entry more appealing for borderline prospects

By Rob DausterApr 17, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Yesterday, I wrote a column about Nojel Eastern, a Purdue player that is nowhere near an NBA Draft Board as of today, declaring without an agent and why that is a good thing and a smart way to take advantage of a rule in his favor.

The criticism of that column was, overwhelmingly, something along these lines: If he’s so far away from being an NBA player, what’s the point?

The answer: You don’t have to be an NBA player to make a good salary playing the sport you love.

The amount of money that can be made by a player in the NBA’s farm league will increase substantially next season, according to a report from the New York Times, which is the culmination of something that has been in the works for a while. Beginning next season, players on G League contracts will earn $35,000 over the course of the league’s five-month season while also having housing and insurance provided to them. This year, G League players could earn either $19,500 or $26,000 on their contracts, depending on how they are classified by the team.

That does not include the money that can be made if you are designated as an affiliate player, which are bonuses that can be worth up to $50,000 and get paid out when a player goes to an NBA training camp and eventually ends up playing for that team’s G League affiliate; starting next season, there will be 27 NBA organizations with a G League affiliate and, with as many as four affiliate players allowed per organization, more than 100 professional basketball jobs in the United States with a starting salary of up to $85,000.

Then you have to factor in the two-way contracts. Each NBA team is now allowed to have a pair of two-way players on their payroll — essentially, guys that can freely move between the NBA roster and the G League roster — which brings me to the other change the Times reported: That two-way contracts are going to be more valuable next season. The starting salary will jump $2,250 to $77,250, and the maximum potential earnings for two-way payers will be $385,000, depending on how much time they end up spending on the NBA roster.

The goal of these rising salaries is to keep the best American talent stateside. The money that these kids can earn in Europe is typically better than what the G League can pay, and raising these salaries increases the incentive for the best American prospects on the wrong side of the NBA’s cut line to remain developing, learning and training under the organizations that are eventually going to give them their shot in The League.

But the other side of that coin is that it increases the incentive for players in college to head to the professional ranks even if their chances of reaching the NBA in the 2018-19 season are only marginally better than mine.

That $85,000 is not a life-changing amount of money. Neither is the $385,000 that a two-way contract can pay. But it’s a pretty damn good paycheck to make for an entry-level job into the industry that you always dreamed of being in.

Athletes have an unbelievably small window where they can capitalize monetarily on their gifts.

If a college player hears that an NBA team wants him as an affiliate player and he decides that he wants to continue to develop his game and chase his NBA dream by making $85,000 as a D-League player, is that really all that crazy?

After all, roughly 30 percent of the roster spots on NBA’s opening night were taken by guys that had spent time in the D-League.

There’s more than one way to make a dream come true.

South Carolina G Beatty granted release from men’s program

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Reserve guard David Beatty has been granted a full release from South Carolina’s men’s basketball program.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin announced Beatty’s status on Monday.

Beatty, a 6-foot-2 guard from Philadelphia, played in 29 games off the bench this year, averaging less than 12 minutes a game. Beatty had a reputation as a scorer in high school, but shot just 25 percent this season (30-of-118).

Martin thanked Beatty for all he did for the program while here and wished him the best “on and off the court moving forward.”

Beatty is the third South Carolina reserve to leave the team since the season ended. Earlier, sophomore 7-foot forward Khadim Gueye and freshman 6-6 forward Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia announced their intentions to transfer.

Vic Bubas, who coached Duke to 3 Final Fours, dies at 91

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former Duke coach Vic Bubas, who led the Blue Devils to three Final Fours in 10 seasons, has died.

School spokesman Jon Jackson says family members told him Bubas died Monday at age 91. No cause of death was given.

“Duke Basketball lost a true legend earlier today,” said Krzyzewski. “When I first arrived at Duke, Coach Bubas gave me the best advice. Essentially, he told me to be myself and to focus solely on Duke, while not getting caught up in everything going on around us. We have tried to honor him over the years by playing a level of basketball that lived up to his very high standards, and to those of the program he built here in the 1960s. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Bubas family, particularly to his wife Tootie, as well as their friends and the multitude of great players who attended this university during Coach Bubas’ tenure. He was a terrific coach, and more importantly, a special leader who will be missed greatly.”

Bubas went 213-67 with the Blue Devils from 1959-69 and won the first of his four Atlantic Coast Conference titles in his first season. He led Duke to Final Fours in 1963, 1964 and 1966.

He played on North Carolina State’s Final Four team in 1950 and served as commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference for 14 years.

Auburn hires Wes Flanigan as men’s basketball assistant

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired former Arkansas-Little Rock head basketball coach Wes Flanigan as an assistant.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced the hiring of the ex-Auburn point guard on Monday.

Flanigan was a four-year starter at Auburn from 1993-97 and led the Southeastern Conference in assists as a junior.

He was fired from Arkansas-Little Rock in March after two seasons following a 7-25 season that set a program-record for losses in a season.

Flanigan was an assistant under Greg Beard for the 2015-16 team that went 30-5 and won its first outright Sun Belt Conference title.

He has also worked on the staffs at UAB, Nebraska and Mississippi State.