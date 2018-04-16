More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Arizona lands commitment from Belgian wing in class of 2018

By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Arizona landed their second commitment in the Class of 2018 on Sunday, as Omar Thielemans, a 6-foot-6 wing from Belgium, pledged to the Wildcats.

Thielemans joins four-star shooting guard Devonaire Doutrive as the lone two commits in the class for Sean Miller as he looks to replace his entire starting lineup and what once was one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

A big, athletic wing with the ability to pass the ball and break defenders down off the dribble, Thielemans should be the kind of player that fits in well with the way that Arizona likes to play.

The club that Thielemans played for is BC Oostende, which is the best club in the country. They’ve won the Belgian League every year since 2011 and the Belgian Cup every year since 2012. Thielemans was buried in their youth ranks, but one of the things that European clubs do with players that are interested in playing in college is to hide them until they leave or opt to sign a pro contract with the club.

By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 4:12 PM EDT
Nojel Eastern spent his freshman season playing as Purdue’s back-up point guard, averaging 2.9 points and 2.5 boards with fewer assists than turnovers as it took him a couple of months to crack the rotation of a team that had as much veteran presence on the roster as any in the country.

On Monday morning, Eastern declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent.

And he spent the rest of the morning getting roasted for making the decision that every underclassmen with the goal of, and the talent to, one day playing in the NBA should be making. Trust me when I tell that just about every player currently on scholarship at the Division I level counts themselves in that group, whether they believe they’re the next C.J. McCollum or that they just need a few more shots a night to prove that they are the real talent on the roster.

As of today, well over 100 college players have declared for the NBA draft. By the time the April 22nd deadline comes around, that number could surpass 150. That is before you factor in the seniors that are going to get drafted and the international prospects that are going to get selected. Hell, there are a handful of American players that have declared for the draft without setting foot on a college court.

You don’t need to be Will Hunting to figure out that not all of those players are going to be among the 60 kids selected in June’s NBA draft.

But roughly a quarter of those players that have declared have actually signed with an agent, foregoing their remaining eligibility, and even a handful of those players are turning professional despite the fact that they are unlikely to get drafted. Some, like Harry Froling of Marquette, are looking to play professionally overseas. Others, like Max Montana of San Diego State, have already completed their degree and would rather pursue a professional career than pretend to care about graduate classes.

All of that, however, is beside the point.

Two years ago, the NCAA changed the way that the early entry process works, allowing college basketball players to declare for the draft, workout for NBA teams and attend the NBA combine while returning to school so long as they don’t sign with an agent and pull their name out of the draft a week-and-a-half after the combine; this year, that deadline is May 30th.

The point is simple: To allow the players to truly gauge what their chances are of playing at the next level, and to get feedback directly from the mouths of NBA personnel on where they might be picked and what they would need to improve upon to better their draft standing.

Sometimes, that advice can change the trajectory of a player’s career; when Buddy Hield was told that he needed to become a better shooter if he wanted to last in the NBA, he spent a summer doing four-a-days to improve his stroke, became the 2016 co-National Player of the Year, reached a Final Four and got picked fifth in the 2016 draft. He was projected as a second round pick the year before.

And sometimes, the player declaring is barely going to hear from NBA people.

That will likely be the case with Eastern. A 6-foot-7 point guard with the kind of length and athleticism that NBA teams are going to look for out of a perimeter player, Eastern is still learning how to play the point at this level and, to date, is a non-shooter. He attempted just nine threes as a freshman, and that is not going to fly for a point guard unless you’re Ben Simmons or Rajon Rondo. Eastern is neither of them.

So what will happen?

He’ll probably struggle to find workouts, maybe getting invites to workout against other guards when teams within driving distance of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus — the Pacers, the Bulls, the Cavs, etc. — need a body to go up against the players they’re keen on evaluating. He’ll hear about how much work he needs on his jump shot and how he needs to develop as a lead guard. He’ll get that information straight from the horse’s mouth, and then return to Purdue next season with a chance to prove what he can do as a starter.

This is precisely why the rule was changed.

Because this is what’s best for the kids, even if there are players — like Eastern — who we all know are a ways away from being draftable.

Georgetown adds two key commitments on Monday

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
Georgetown landed a pair of massive commitments on Monday, as a former UConn recruit and a former N.C. State player both pledged their future to the Hoyas.

The first was James Akinjo, a 6-foot point guard from California that was initially committed to UConn. A four-star prospect, Akinjo committed to the Huskies after he won MVP honors at the 2017 Peach Jam with the Oakland Soldiers, but reopened his recruitment when Kevin Ollie was fired.

Akinjo will provide immediate depth for the Hoyas at the point guard position, although he’s more of a long-term prospect than he is a player that can change the course of the program next season.

On Monday afternoon, Georgetown announced that Omer Yurtseven, a 7-foot native of Turkey that played the past two seasons for Kevin Keatts and N.C. State, had signed scholarship papers with Georgetown. Yurtseven averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a sophomore with the Wolfpack. He’ll be eligible in 2019-2020 and have two seasons left to play.

“I needed a big man coach and I don’t think anybody is better than Patrick Ewing when it comes to the experience he has as a player,” Yurtseven told ESPN.

Ewing has also signed 6-foot-9 forward Grayson Carter, 6-foot-6 forward Josh LeBlanc and 6-foot-2 guard Matthew “Mac” McClung.

North Carolina’s season starts with two road games against mid-major programs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
North Carolina released their non-conference schedule on Monday morning, and it is going to be quite a bit different than the schedules that you are going to see from the other blue-bloods around the country.

How do I know that?

Because the Tar Heels are playing two road games to start the season, both of which come against mid-major foes.

It starts with a road trip to Wofford, who went into the Dean Dome and beat the Tar Heels last season and who bring back everyone from last season’s team outside of a senior guard that averaged less than 20 minutes. Three days later, the Tar Heels will be the opponent that opens up Elon’s brand new, 5,100 seat arena.

It’s the first time since 1950 that UNC will be playing at Elon and the first time in 32 years that UNC will start the season with two road games. Perhaps the toughest part of this is that it comes at a time of transition, as the Tar Heels will be without Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson while playing with either junior Seventh Woods or five-star freshman Coby White at the point for the first time as a starter.

The rest of UNC’s schedule is pretty strong. They host Stanford — where former Roy Williams assistant Jerod Haase is now the head coach — and play in a series of big non-conference games: the Las Vegas Invitational (Michigan State, Texas, UCLA), the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. There are also home games against Gonzaga, Davidson and Harvard.

This is about as good as you can ask for when it comes to a power conference program’s non-conference schedule.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 6, at Wofford
Nov. 9, at Elon
Nov. 12, Stanford
Nov. 16, Tennessee Tech
Nov. 19, St. Francis (Pa.)
Nov. 22-23, Las Vegas Invitational (Michigan State, Texas, UCLA)
Nov. 26-28, ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Dec. 5, UNC Wilmington
Dec. 15, Gonzaga
Dec. 22, vs. Kentucky (Chicago, Ill.)
Dec. 29, Davidson
Jan. 2, Harvard

Wendell Carter Jr. declares for the NBA draft

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
After a week’s worth of headlines that there was some family tension of whether or not he should enter the NBA draft, Duke freshman Wendell Carter Jr. announced that he is heading to the NBA.

The 6-foot-10, 260 pound Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 points, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists this past season, really coming into his own in the second half of the season when Duke went zone and Marvin Bagley III went down with a knee issue.

Carter is projected as a top 10 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. There are some concerns about his ability as a defender — he can defend the rim, but his issues moving his feet on the perimeter and his struggles picking up ball-screens coverages were a major part of the reason that Duke was eviscerated on that end of the floor so often early in the year — but he can really pass and his ability to shoot will help spread the floor.

“I want to thank Duke University, my coaches and teammates for helping me so much, not only on the court, but off it as well,” said Carter. “We’re all brothers, we all have each other’s’ backs. I’m really going to miss being around my friends, but I’m really going to cherish the moments we had together. I’m very excited and very happy to say I was part of something special here at Duke.”

“It was such an honor to coach Wendell,” said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “He and his family were a true joy to have in our program and they’ll always be in our program. He had a sensational freshman year – a double-double guy – and he has so much more potential. He’s going to keep getting better, because he’s talented and he has the best attitude. He really represented himself, his family and Duke in a first-class manner, and whoever gets him is going to be very lucky.”

Rick Pitino denies report he’s interested in Siena job

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
In a perfectly executed Friday news dump, Siena announced at 4:30 p.m. that head coach Jimmy Patsos was parting ways with the university as the result of an investigation into verbal abuse that turned into an investigation into the improper use of per diem by the Saints coaching staff.

But that’s not what’s interesting about the Siena opening.

What’s interesting is that the Albany Times-Union quoted Roddy Valente, a man that co-owns the Kentucky Oaks contender Coach Rocks along with Rick Pitino, said Pitino “wants to discuss the opening with Siena officials.”

Pitino was fired by Louisville in late-September as a result of the investigation into corruption in college basketball by the FBI, which came right on the heels of the Louisville program being forced to take down the 2013 national title banner due to a scandal involving strippers and hookers that were used as a recruiting tool by a member of Pitino’s staff.

Pitino denied the report to the Louisville Courier-Journal, but perhaps what’s more interesting is that Valente was also quoted as saying that Pitino has turned down two jobs that he was offered already.

It’s long been thought that Patrick Beilein, John Beilein’s son and the current head coach at Division II Le Moyne, was the front runner for the job. Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara has also had his name floated as a potential replacement for Patsos.