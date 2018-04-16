More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Jay Wright meets the Pope

By Travis HinesApr 16, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Winning a second national title opens a lot of doors. For Villanova coach Jay Wright, that includes at the Vatican.

Fresh off leading the Wildcats to their second title in three years, Wright was with a delegation from Villanova that had an audience with Pope Francis in Rome.

Wright presented Pope Francis with a Villanova basketball signed by members of the Villanova team.

Wright might be without Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges next season, but he may have the Pope in his corner.

L’Osservatore Romano Pool via AP

Alford replaces UCLA’s recruiting coordinator

AP Photo/Michael Baker
By Travis HinesApr 16, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It seems that Steve Alford has been viewed skeptically by UCLA fans since he came to Westwood in 2013. His latest move will likely do nothing to abate those feelings.

Alford fired assistant and recruiting coordinator David Grace over the weekend, and there was conflicting messages about whether it was his call or athletic director Dan Guerrero’s.

“[Alford] said that Dan wanted to make the change and the next day I talked to Dan and Dan said he never told him to make a coaching change, so I don’t know where that came from,” Grace told the Los Angeles Times. “But [Alford] never said I had any deficiencies anywhere; in fact, he said I did a great job.”

UCLA pushed back on Grace’s version of events in a statement attributed to Alford on Monday.

“As head coach, I am responsible for evaluating our season and determining what I feel will make us better as we move forward. When Dan Guerrero and I met following the season, we spoke about a number of areas in which we need to get better. I asked Dan if he would be supportive of a personnel change and he indicated he would support what I needed to do to improve the program. From there, I made the decision to go in a different direction with David Grace’s position. David and I have differing accounts of our conversation, but the bottom line is that I thank him for his impact here and wish him the best moving forward.”

However it unfolded, it appears to be a bit of a strange situation. Grace has led the recruiting operation that has landed players like Lonzo Ball, Ike Anigbogu, Jaylen Hands and T.J. Leaf, putting UCLA’s recruiting classes among the best in the country. There’s also no apparent link to the FBI investigation into college basketball as Grace said he’ll be receiving a letter from UCLA stating as much.  Grace was formerly the coach at the Compton Magic, one of adidas’ powerhouse grassroots programs. The whole thing seems a bit off, and it wouldn’t be surprising to think there was more at play here behind the scenes that precipitated the change.

What is clear is that the Bruins have been recruiting at a high level but not winning at an elite one under Alford, even with three Sweet 16 appearances. Alford has to be hoping this change evens those scales without sacrificing recruiting rankings.

Alford hired Murry Bartow, who was the head coach at East Tennessee State and UAB for 18 seasons, to replace Grace.

“We have a big offseason ahead of us,” Alford said in a statement, “and I know that Murry will play a major role in helping our guys get better every day.”

Oklahoma’s McGusty transferring to Miami

Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 16, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oklahoma’s loss was Miami’s gain.

Kameron McGusty will transfer into the Hurricanes’ program after spending the last two seasons with the Sooners, he announced Monday.

“First off I would like to thank god for the opportunity too be able to play at another (university),” McGusty wrote on social media. “Also I want to thank my friends and family for the support they have given With that being said, I have decided to commit to the University of Miami!”

McGusty had a promising freshman season for Oklahoma in 2016-17 when he averaged 10.9 points, but saw his role and production decline in a sophomore season in which he averaged 18.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 42.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

McGusty will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season under transfer rules. The Hurricanes went 22-10 last season and was ousted in the first round of the NCAA tournament by eventual Final Four participant Loyola. 

Purdue’s Nojel Eastern isn’t going to get drafted, yet made the smart decision to declare

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 4:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

More NBA Draft

Wendell Carter Jr. declares for NBA draft Michigan loses big man Moe Wagner to 2018 NBA Draft Kentucky’s Diallo expected to declare for NBA draft

Nojel Eastern spent his freshman season playing as Purdue’s back-up point guard, averaging 2.9 points and 2.5 boards with fewer assists than turnovers as it took him a couple of months to crack the rotation of a team that had as much veteran presence on the roster as any in the country.

On Monday morning, Eastern declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent.

And he spent the rest of the morning getting roasted for making the decision that every underclassmen with the goal of, and the talent to, one day playing in the NBA should be making. Trust me when I tell that just about every player currently on scholarship at the Division I level counts themselves in that group, whether they believe they’re the next C.J. McCollum or that they just need a few more shots a night to prove that they are the real talent on the roster.

As of today, well over 100 college players have declared for the NBA draft. By the time the April 22nd deadline comes around, that number could surpass 150. That is before you factor in the seniors that are going to get drafted and the international prospects that are going to get selected. Hell, there are a handful of American players that have declared for the draft without setting foot on a college court.

You don’t need to be Will Hunting to figure out that not all of those players are going to be among the 60 kids selected in June’s NBA draft.

But roughly a quarter of those players that have declared have actually signed with an agent, foregoing their remaining eligibility, and even a handful of those players are turning professional despite the fact that they are unlikely to get drafted. Some, like Harry Froling of Marquette, are looking to play professionally overseas. Others, like Max Montana of San Diego State, have already completed their degree and would rather pursue a professional career than pretend to care about graduate classes.

All of that, however, is beside the point.

Two years ago, the NCAA changed the way that the early entry process works, allowing college basketball players to declare for the draft, workout for NBA teams and attend the NBA combine while returning to school so long as they don’t sign with an agent and pull their name out of the draft a week-and-a-half after the combine; this year, that deadline is May 30th.

The point is simple: To allow the players to truly gauge what their chances are of playing at the next level, and to get feedback directly from the mouths of NBA personnel on where they might be picked and what they would need to improve upon to better their draft standing.

Sometimes, that advice can change the trajectory of a player’s career; when Buddy Hield was told that he needed to become a better shooter if he wanted to last in the NBA, he spent a summer doing four-a-days to improve his stroke, became the 2016 co-National Player of the Year, reached a Final Four and got picked fifth in the 2016 draft. He was projected as a second round pick the year before.

And sometimes, the player declaring is barely going to hear from NBA people.

That will likely be the case with Eastern. A 6-foot-7 point guard with the kind of length and athleticism that NBA teams are going to look for out of a perimeter player, Eastern is still learning how to play the point at this level and, to date, is a non-shooter. He attempted just nine threes as a freshman, and that is not going to fly for a point guard unless you’re Ben Simmons or Rajon Rondo. Eastern is neither of them.

So what will happen?

He’ll probably struggle to find workouts, maybe getting invites to workout against other guards when teams within driving distance of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus — the Pacers, the Bulls, the Cavs, etc. — need a body to go up against the players they’re keen on evaluating. He’ll hear about how much work he needs on his jump shot and how he needs to develop as a lead guard. He’ll get that information straight from the horse’s mouth, and then return to Purdue next season with a chance to prove what he can do as a starter.

This is precisely why the rule was changed.

Because this is what’s best for the kids, even if there are players — like Eastern — who we all know are a ways away from being draftable.

Georgetown adds two key commitments on Monday

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Georgetown landed a pair of massive commitments on Monday, as a former UConn recruit and a former N.C. State player both pledged their future to the Hoyas.

The first was James Akinjo, a 6-foot point guard from California that was initially committed to UConn. A four-star prospect, Akinjo committed to the Huskies after he won MVP honors at the 2017 Peach Jam with the Oakland Soldiers, but reopened his recruitment when Kevin Ollie was fired.

Akinjo will provide immediate depth for the Hoyas at the point guard position, although he’s more of a long-term prospect than he is a player that can change the course of the program next season.

On Monday afternoon, Georgetown announced that Omer Yurtseven, a 7-foot native of Turkey that played the past two seasons for Kevin Keatts and N.C. State, had signed scholarship papers with Georgetown. Yurtseven averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a sophomore with the Wolfpack. He’ll be eligible in 2019-2020 and have two seasons left to play.

“I needed a big man coach and I don’t think anybody is better than Patrick Ewing when it comes to the experience he has as a player,” Yurtseven told ESPN.

Ewing has also signed 6-foot-9 forward Grayson Carter, 6-foot-6 forward Josh LeBlanc and 6-foot-2 guard Matthew “Mac” McClung.

North Carolina’s season starts with two road games against mid-major programs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 16, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

North Carolina released their non-conference schedule on Monday morning, and it is going to be quite a bit different than the schedules that you are going to see from the other blue-bloods around the country.

How do I know that?

Because the Tar Heels are playing two road games to start the season, both of which come against mid-major foes.

It starts with a road trip to Wofford, who went into the Dean Dome and beat the Tar Heels last season and who bring back everyone from last season’s team outside of a senior guard that averaged less than 20 minutes. Three days later, the Tar Heels will be the opponent that opens up Elon’s brand new, 5,100 seat arena.

It’s the first time since 1950 that UNC will be playing at Elon and the first time in 32 years that UNC will start the season with two road games. Perhaps the toughest part of this is that it comes at a time of transition, as the Tar Heels will be without Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson while playing with either junior Seventh Woods or five-star freshman Coby White at the point for the first time as a starter.

The rest of UNC’s schedule is pretty strong. They host Stanford — where former Roy Williams assistant Jerod Haase is now the head coach — and play in a series of big non-conference games: the Las Vegas Invitational (Michigan State, Texas, UCLA), the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. There are also home games against Gonzaga, Davidson and Harvard.

This is about as good as you can ask for when it comes to a power conference program’s non-conference schedule.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 6, at Wofford
Nov. 9, at Elon
Nov. 12, Stanford
Nov. 16, Tennessee Tech
Nov. 19, St. Francis (Pa.)
Nov. 22-23, Las Vegas Invitational (Michigan State, Texas, UCLA)
Nov. 26-28, ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Dec. 5, UNC Wilmington
Dec. 15, Gonzaga
Dec. 22, vs. Kentucky (Chicago, Ill.)
Dec. 29, Davidson
Jan. 2, Harvard