More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright will transfer

By Scott PhillipsApr 14, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright announced that he’s leaving the Wildcats on Friday.

The junior reserve was a key rotation player for Kansas State’s Elite Eight team this past season as he averaged 13.1 minutes per game in 36 contests. But Wainright was suspended indefinitely from the program last week after being arrested for his involvement in an alleged road rage incident from January.

Wainright was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, and obstruction last week. The alleged incident took place on Jan. 17 in which Wainright was driving while a person on his passenger side allegedly fired one shot at the back of the victim’s car. No one was injured in the alleged incident. Wainright was benched by Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber for one game after the incident, but he later returned to the team.

Wainwright’s status on Kansas State appeared to be in jeopardy after the suspension. That became even clearer when the Wildcats took a commitment from junior college forward Austin Trice this week without a scholarship open for next season. The departure of Wainwright now makes room for Trice on the roster.

“We appreciate Amaad’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career elsewhere,” Weber said in a statement on Friday.

Kansas State has a chance to be really good next season as nearly the entire roster returns after that surprising Elite Eight run. While Wainright was a vital part of the team’s bench this season, he wasn’t a main contributor. Wainright’s production should be easily replaceable.

The younger brother of former Baylor forward Ishmail Wainright, Amaad spent one season at Kansas State after transferring in from Trinity Valley Community College. If Wainwright wants to continue at the Division I level, he’ll likely have to sit out a transfer season before completing his career.

Michigan loses big man Moe Wagner to 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 14, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michigan big man Moe Wagner is heading to the 2018 NBA Draft and signing with an agent, he announced in a Players’ Tribune post on Saturday.

The 6-foot-11 German just completed his junior season with the Wolverines as he helped the team the national championship game this season. Wagner put up 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while also shooting 39 percent from three-point range in each of his last two seasons.

With his ability to space the floor and an improving overall skill level, Wagner is an intriguing NBA draft prospect after a strong month in the NCAA tournament. Currently projected as a second round pick in many mock drafts, Wagner’s ability to space the floor at the five could help him climb some draft boards if he shoots well in workouts.

This is the second consecutive season that Michigan has lost a big man early to the draft after D.J. Wilson became a first-round pick last season. The Wolverines are still awaiting the decision of redshirt sophomore wing Charles Matthews.

Utah State, fired head coach Tim Duryea arguing over final year of pay

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 14, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Utah State and fired head coach Tim Duryea are figuring out the final year of his pay after a bizarre contract typo.

In a report from Mitch Henline of the Cache Valley Daily, the school is potentially withholding a fifth year of pay because an alleged typo that said Duryea would be finished after four years. After finishing his third season as head coach — and 17th season overall with the program — Duryea was fired on March 11.

From Henline’s report:

Both the contract and the offer letter state the employment term is for five years, but there is a contradictory line in the contract. It states that Tim Duryea would be employed “for a term of five (5) years, commencing on March 30, 2015, and ending on June 30, 2019.” The listed dates only cover four, not five, basketball seasons.

Angie Duryea said the end date is a typo and that everyone involved in the contract had the understanding that the term was five years. She said not only is USU unwilling to pay, but that the only people at USU that will speak to her are the school’s lawyers.

“We have supporting documents that says it is five years,” she said. “The intent was five years and they are trying to weasel out of it. Seventeen years and this is what we get.”

While that sounds bad from the Duryea perspective, Utah State appears to be trying to resolve this whole thing. A spokesperson from the school told Henlin that Utah State is trying to figure out the discrepancy in the dates of the contract.

“Our counsel has been working with his counsel to resolve the differences,” Utah State spokesman Tim Vitale said to Henline.

The difference is $279,000, so you can see why Duryea’s family would be interested in a typo like that getting corrected. As Duryea’s wife, Angie, noted, he was also at the school for nearly two decades. It would be nice to see these two resolve their differences and move on.

Utah State has already hired a new coach with former South Dakota head coach Craig Smith. So this situation shouldn’t have any bearing on the program’s ability to move forward. Although Smith should definitely double-check his contract just to make sure something like this doesn’t happen to him.

NCAA asks for court delay in case for student-athlete compensation

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsApr 14, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA is hoping a California federal court will postpone a December trial over student-athlete compensation, as the NCAA is arguing that its key defense attorney, Beth A. Wilkinson, has a scheduling conflict.

According to a report from Bonnie Eslinger of Law360, the NCAA is hoping for a continuance to no earlier than June 2019 since Wilkinson has been the NCAA’s legal counsel on this matter for a number of years.

The federal antitrust case filed against the NCAA by attorney Jeffrey Kessler on behalf of a group of student-athletes started in 2014. The case has already helped introduce cost-of-attendance payments to Division I athletes. That includes a Feb. 2017 settlement in which the NCAA agreed to pay $208.7 million to a group of athletes involved in NCAA competition from 2009-2016 who didn’t get cost-of-attendance payments.

The Kessler case is still ongoing, however, because the NCAA is still fighting the remaining portion of the lawsuit which is seeking a pay for play scenario for college athletes. The NCAA has said it “will continue to vigorously oppose the remaining portion of the lawsuit seeking pay for play. Plaintiffs’ lawyers want to dismantle college sports, which has provided billions of dollars in scholarships and the opportunity for millions across 24 sports to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees.”

Kessler’s group plans to oppose the request for the delay, as they hope the trial will continue in December.

Jimmy Patsos fired by Siena after allegations of abuse, improper use of per diem funds

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 13, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jimmy Patsos four-year run as the head coach of Siena has come to a close.

On Friday afternoon, the Saints announced that they had come to an agreement where Jimmy Patsos would resign as head coach as the school bought out the final three years of his contract.

Siena went 8-24 this season, which tied for the most losses in program history, but it was not the issues on the court that got Patsos fired.

Patsos was under investigation for verbally abusing a student manager with OCD — a formal complaint was reportedly filed in February of this year — and a report from the Albany Times-Union alleged that Patsos withheld per diem payments from members of the program and, during a film session, shoved a player out of their chair.

Patsos has always been known for his fiery demeanor and somewhat quirky ways. He went and say in the stands after receiving a technical foul in a game in 2008 and, when he was the head coach at Loyola-Maryland, once played a triangle-and-2 defense on Davidson’s Stephen Curry, holding Steph scoreless in a game his team lost by 30.

Kentucky’s Diallo expected to declare for NBA draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

More NBA Draft

Michigan loses big man Moe Wagner to 2018 NBA Draft Texas Tech’s star freshman to return for sophomore season Indiana star Morgan to declare for the NBA draft

Hamidou Diallo is expected to declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent, according to a report from FanRag Sports.

This decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but it does provide the next batch of potential pros a blueprint for what not to do.

Diallo graduated high school after the 2015-16 season and, after spending the first semester as a postgrad during the 2016-17 season, enrolled at Kentucky as a redshirt in the second semester. He was then eligible to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft and, despite being thought of as a late-first round pick, opted to instead enroll at Kentucky and play out the season.

That did not go anywhere near as well as planned. Diallo averaged 10 points and 3.6 boards while shooting just 33 percent from beyond the arc, although those numbers might be flattering in comparison to what his performance was. The 6-foot-5 off-guard spent much of the second half of the season as a candidate to get benched, and eventually became a rotation piece for the Wildcats as it became clear that their best perimeter attack included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox and Quade Green.

If anything, Diallo’s experience proves that leaving for the NBA when your stock is the highest is, generally speaking, the best move for these players to make.

Diallo is an exception athlete with all of the measureables that scouts love. He’s 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, dynamic athleticism and the build that should allow him to defend three positions at the next level. His issues is two-fold: He still is a question mark on the offensive end of the floor, as his jumper is not yet consistent and he struggles to create points on his own, and while he is a playmaker defensively, he still is learning the positional elements of the game on that side of the ball.

There is potential here, but it is going to take some time for Diallo to reach that potential.

As of now, he’s projected as a second round pick. He joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox as players that have signed with agents off this Kentucky team. P.J. Washington announced that he will be testing the waters while Nick Richards already made clear that he is returning to school; Sacha Killeya-Jones is transferring. With the incoming freshmen included, this is what Kentucky’s depth chart looks like for next season:

PGs: Quade Green, Immanuel Quickley

Wings: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Jemarl Baker

Bigs: P.J. Washington*, Wenyen Gabriel, E.J. Montgomery, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nick Richards