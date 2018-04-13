Michigan to lose guard to transfer

Michigan’s Ibi Watson announced on Thursday evening that he will be transferring out of the program.
Watson spent two seasons with the program, but he was never truly able to crack the rotation, averaging just 2.2 points in 5.2 minutes as a sophomore.
He was a member of the 2016 Michigan recruiting class, meaning that he likely would have spent the rest of his Michigan career battling for playing time against the likes of Zavier Simpson, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole, all of whom are also underclassmen.
When SMU hired Tyrone Maxey last summer, the prevailing wisdom was the Mustangs became a prevailing favorite for his five-star son, Tyrese.
That thinking changed Thursday when FanRag’s Jon Rothstein reported that Tyrone is no longer part of the SMU staff, citing an anonymous source.
Tyrone Maxey was hired by SMU coach Tim Jankovich last summer as the program’s director of recruiting. Typically, if a school hires a relative of a recruit, it needs to be as a full-time assistant, but in this case, Tyrese is in the Class of 2019 and as such two years would have elapsed between Tyrone’s hiring and Tyrese’s prospective enrollment, putting SMU in the clear with the NCAA. Tyrone Maxey spent 11 years as a head coach at the high school level in the Dallas area.
Tyrese, though, is reportedly considering a reclassification to the Class of 2018. Kentucky, Texas, Michigan and Michigan State are all pursuing the 6-foot-3 guard from Garland, Texas.
TCU added some serious firepower to its coaching staff.
The Horned Frogs have hired former Texas-Arlington head coach Scott Cross as an assistant on Jamie Dixon’s staff, it was announced Thursday.
“We are excited and fortunate to have Scott and his family join the TCU family,” Dixon said in a statement released by the school. “With his success as a student-athlete, as an assistant coach and as a head coach, Scott embodies everything we aspire our players to be and will be a terrific fit for our program.”
Cross’ firing from UTA was controversial as he compiled 225-161 record for the Mavericks while also winning a combined 88 over the last four years, but never reached an NCAA tournament. An Arlington alum, Cross guided the Mavericks to their first-ever Sun Belt regular season title in 2017 as well as an NIT appearance.
Cross comes to the TCU staff after David Patrick left to take over the UC Riverside program. His hire should help the Horned Frogs make a seamless transition given his experience and success, plus his familiarity with the area.
TCU went 21-12 and made the NCAA tournament in Dixon’s second season back at his alma mater.
Kevin Keatts is going to be spending at least part of his off-season in recuperation.
The North Carolina State coach suffered a torn right patellar tendon Wednesday while playing pickup basketball and had successful surgery Thursday, PackPride.com reports.
Keatts, who went 3-0 in pickup games Wednesday according to the report, is likely looking at 4-to-6 months of recovery time before he’s back playing rather than just coaching.
Perhaps Keatts can spend some of his time on the mend commiserating with Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, who suffered a torn ACL during last season. If the Pack can get to the Elite Eight next season like the Red Raiders did after Beard’s injury, maybe it’s an ailment Keatts won’t mind too much in the long run.
NC State went 21-12 in Keatts’ first year in Raleigh after three seasons, including two NCAA tournament appearances, at UNC-Wilmington.
If Larry Brown is going to join Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis, it reportedly won’t be as a full-time assistant.
The school has offered Brown a consultant job rather than the full-fledged gig he’d been eying with Hardaway and the Tigers, according to a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Brown’s resume is as impressive as it is troubling for any school considering bringing him aboard. He’s the only coach in history to win both an NCAA and NBA championship. He’s a 1,500-game winner and a Hall of Famer. He’s also run afoul of the NCAA at every head job he’s had and abruptly resigned at SMU amid a contract dispute.
His skill set and experience would no doubt be of immense value to Hardaway, who is taking the head job at his alma mater after coaching solely at the high school and grassroots level after his All-Star NBA career. A veteran voice on the sideline and in practice would seemingly be a necessity for the rookie coach, but given Brown’s NCAA compliance track record, it’s more than fair for Memphis to be wary bringing him aboard.
Hardaway has immense respect for Brown after their one year together with the New York Knicks, but he’s putting his new employer in a bit of a bind by trying to hire him – either as an assistant or a consultant. Allowing Brown to come on as a consultant seems like a compromise given Hardaway and Brown want him as one of the three assistants while Memphis’ administration would probably be just fine with Brown not being a part of the staff altogether.
The bottom line, though, is that Hardaway will probably be a better coach with Brown advising him. The question will be if Brown is willing to accept a job description that would limit his ability to coach on the floor.
Earlier this week, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that three Michigan State basketball players that remain unidentified raped her in 2015 and that the university influenced the woman to not report the incident.
On Wednesday, the school fired back in a lengthy statement detailing all the information the school had regarding the woman’s recorded interactions with counselors in the Sexual Assault Program unit as well as the MSUPU Special Victims Unit.
“At no point was MSU Athletic Department or the Basketball Program or Head Basket Coach aware of or notified of the existence of a Jane Doe’s sexual assault allegation,” the statement says, while adding that the woman “never revealed the names of her alleged assailants nor, until she filed her lawsuit, did she publicly assert that an assault had occurred,” and that, “We have not found any evidence or indication that she was discouraged in any way to make a Title IX complaint or a complaint to the police department.”
“On the contrary, the student said she was then too distraught to discuss her circumstances. The counselor also suggested she visit the Sexual Assault Program unit on campus.”
The statement also says that the MSU Police Department was first notified about the alleged assault in October of 2015 after her father spoke with an academic advisor regarding her grades. It adds that, in February of 2016, the victim visited the Sexual Assault Program unit to receive what they determined to be “appropriate services” but that she did not appear for a scheduled meet with a therapist.
“To date,” it reads, “she has yet to exercise her right to make a Title IX complaint or contact the MSUPD or respond to the effort of the Special Victims Unit to learn information about the assault her father brought to the academic advisor’s attention.”
Michigan State’s response has drawn criticism. The woman’s lawyer claims that the school is engaging in exactly the type of behavior that discouraged her from coming forward in the first place. Experts in this field told the Detroit Free Press that this statement may have violated federal privacy laws.
“She didn’t move forward with her complaint because she was terrified of retaliation,” says Karen Truszkowski told Michigan Radio. “Now look what’s happened.”