TCU adds former Arlington coach Scott Cross as assistant

TCU added some serious firepower to its coaching staff.

The Horned Frogs have hired former Texas-Arlington head coach Scott Cross as an assistant on Jamie Dixon’s staff, it was announced Thursday.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Scott and his family join the TCU family,” Dixon said in a statement released by the school. “With his success as a student-athlete, as an assistant coach and as a head coach, Scott embodies everything we aspire our players to be and will be a terrific fit for our program.”

Cross’ firing from UTA was controversial as he compiled 225-161 record for the Mavericks while also winning a combined 88 over the last four years, but never reached an NCAA tournament. An Arlington alum, Cross guided the Mavericks to their first-ever Sun Belt regular season title in 2017 as well as an NIT appearance.

Cross comes to the TCU staff after David Patrick left to take over the UC Riverside program. His hire should help the Horned Frogs make a seamless transition given his experience and success, plus his familiarity with the area.

TCU went 21-12 and made the NCAA tournament in Dixon’s second season back at his alma mater.