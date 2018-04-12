Indiana star Morgan to declare for the NBA draft

The latest in the long line of players to put their names into the NBA draft field is Juwan Morgan.
The 6-foot-8 forward from Indiana had something of a breakout season in 2017-18, averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 boards in Archie Miller’s system in which combo-forwards like Morgan thrive.
He is not signing with an agent, which means he’ll have until May 30th to pull his name from consideration and return to school.
Morgan is not considered a likely draft pick at this point, but it is always helpful for players with aspirations of getting to the NBA to hear directly from NBA teams about what they need to do to get to that level.
Like this:
Like Loading...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Jacquil Taylor plans to transfer after he earns his degree in May.
Coach Matt Painter made the announcement Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10 junior will be eligible to play next season and could be granted a second year of eligibility.
Taylor fought injuries throughout his career with the Boilermakers and backed up big men such as Isaac Haas, Matt Haarms and Caleb Swanigan.
But when Haas went down with a fractured right elbow during last month’s NCAA Tournament, Taylor’s playing time increased. He played in 19 games last season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds and blocking seven shots.
In 38 career games at Purdue, he scored 72 points, had 58 rebounds and 15 blocks.
Taylor is from Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Fresh off of winning his second national title in three years, Villanova head coach Jay Wright is now getting the the NBA attention that we all knew was inevitable.
According to the New York Post, the New York Knicks “intend to contact” Wright about their head coaching vacancy now that Jeff Hornacek has been fired.
Wright, most believe, would make a great fit at the NBA level. For starters, he already plays an NBA style of basketball at the collegiate level. Villanova’s offensive is based entirely around two things: pick-and-rolls and spacing based off of elite shooting. That’s what they do in the NBA. On the defensive end of the floor, the Wildcats spend the majority of their time playing a switching man-to-man which is also en vogue at the highest levels of basketball in the States.
But that may not be the most important part here. NBA players are going to play the NBA game, and I’m not sure a coach’s system truly makes all that much of a difference. Wright’s demeanor and mentality is most important. He doesn’t have a massive ego and he’s not a control freak, but he is a guy that can massage egos and understands how important it is to keep players happy with their playing time. That’s why Villanova perennially has 10 or 11 scholarship players on their roster. One of the philosophies of that program is that too many guys with not enough minutes to go around is a bad thing.
“It ain’t about the system. It’s about the attitude, demeanor and management skills,” a former NBA player told NBC Sports. “Coaches just have to manage egos and rotations.”
That’s what Wright excels at.
So it would make sense that Wright’s name is brought up with NBA openings.
But, as he told Dana O’Neil of The Athletic this week, he may not actually be interested in any NBA job.
“The NBA does intrigue me,” Wright told O’Neil. “That challenge is appealing, but it’s not worth giving up working with these guys. The whole thing is, to take a new challenge you have to give up what you have. I don’t want to give up what I have. Would I like to coach in the NBA? Yes. But I have to give this up in order to do that, and I don’t see that happening.”
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration.
The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year.
We also have a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- LERON BLACK, Illinois
- MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- TROY BROWN JR., Oregon
- JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
- TONY CARR, Penn State
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- MARCUS DERRICKSON, Georgetown
- DIKEMBE DIXSON, UIC
- TREVON DUVAL, Duke
- DREW EUBANKS, Oregon State
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- HARRY FROLING, Marquette
- SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
- MUSTAPHA HERON, Auburn
- DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
- KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
- TERRY LARRIER, UConn
- MATUR MAKER, High School
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- MAX MONTANA, San Diego State
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- COREY SANDERS, Rutgers
- BRANDON SAMPSON, LSU
- COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- DAVID SKARA, Clemson
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- LONNIE WALKER, Miami
- ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- ESA AHMAD, West Virginia
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- KY BOWMAN, Boston College
- JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
- BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
- BRYCE BROWN, Auburn
- TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
- TROY BROWN, Oregon
- C.J. BURKS, Marshall
- JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
- HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
- KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
- YOELI CHILDS, BYU
- CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
- TYLER COOK, Iowa
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- BRYANT CRAWFORD, Wake Forest
- JON DAVIS, Charlotte
- TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
- TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
- NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
- TORIN DORN, N.C. State
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JON ELMORE, Marshall
- JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
- BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
- EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
- ADMON GILDER, Texas A&M
- JESSIE GOVAN, Georgetown
- TYLER HALL, Montana State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
- JARED HARPER, Auburn
- ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- DEWAN HUELL, Miami
- TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
- DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
- ZACH JOHNSON, FGCU
- SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
- CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
- CODY MARTIN, Nevada
- DOMINIC MAGEE, Southern Miss
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
- JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
- ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
- SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
- DORAL MOORE, Wake Forest
- JUWAN MORGAN, Indiana
- MATT MORGAN, Cornell
- ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- AJDIN PENANA, Marshall
- LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
- MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
- TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
- AHMAAD RORIE, Montana
- QUINTON ROSE, Temple
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- FRED SIMS, Chicago State
- ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
- MAX STRUS, DePaul
- DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
- KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
- REID TRAVIS, Stanford
- LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
- QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
- KRIS WILKES, UCLA
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
- OMER YURTSEVEN, NC State
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
- BENNIE BOATWRIGHT, USC
- PHIL BOOTH, Villanova
- OSHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
- TACKO FALL, UCF
- DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
- RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
- MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
- NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
- D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
- KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
- NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
- KENNY WOOTEN, Oregon
STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM
KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
DONTA HALL, Alabama
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
Georgetown’s double-double machine is off to see what the NBA has to say about his game.
Jessie Govan, who averaged 17.9 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, will declare for the NBA draft, but will not initially hire an agent, he announced Wednesday.
“This allows me to become one step closer to my dreams without giving up my college eligibility,” Govan wrote on social media. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, and everyone that has watched me on this journey, and it’s not over yet.”
The 6-foot-10 Govan had a breakout junior season after averaging 10.1 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He saw his role expand, and his defensive rebound percentage explode under first-year coach Patrick Ewing. He also shot 52.9 percent on 2-pointers while converting at 34.8 percent on 46 attempts from 3-point range.
The 2018 draft is top-heavy with bigs, so Govan could find it difficult to break into the first round, but after such a big junior campaign, it’s certainly worth getting in front of NBA decision-makers to hear their opinions on his game.
Ronnie Harrell is leaving Creighton to finish his career back home.
The 6-foot-7 now-former Bluejay is leaving Omaha to return to his hometown school, the University of Denver, to finish his career, he announced Wednesday.
“These past weeks I’ve been faced with making one of the toughest decisions of my life. I have talked with family, friends and all alike,” Harrell wrote on social media, “but most importantly I’ve struggled within and came to this decision myself as a man.
“I would also like to thank Coach (Greg) McDermott, as well as the former and current staff for giving me a platform and opportunity to develop and learn as a player and as a man.
Nonetheless, I am excited and proud to be returning home, playing for coach (Rodney) Billups and representing my city of Denver during my last year of college.”
Harrell, a graduate of Denver East High School, averaged 25.4 minutes per game last season, posting 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Creighton, which went 21-12 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Pioneers went 15-15 last season, with next year being the third under Billups.