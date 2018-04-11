Report: Guardian of Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa denies taking payment

Neither Kansas freshman Silvio De Sousa nor his guardian accepted any payments that were referenced in federal court documents as part of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, his guardian told the Kansas City Star on Wednesday.
“He did not take any money. We did not take any money,” the guardian, Fenny Falmagne, told The Star by phone Tuesday. “The kids and I never took money from anyone. This is bigger than basketball. These kids and I have sacrificed so much because we know this could change our countries and nation.
“Anyone that knows me will know that coach Larry Brown is the only person that I take advice from because who he means to me and the kids. He told me, ‘Fenny, the people at Kansas are good people and will help Silvio achieve his dream.’ And look what it did listening to him. Made it to the Final Four and got significantly better.”
De Sousa isn’t mentioned by named in the documents that became public Tuesday, but the timeline laid out in the documents appears to allege that a $20,000 payment from adidas went to De Sousa’s guardian in order to reimburse another apparel company that had already made a payment to try to bring De Sousa to one of their affiliated programs.
“Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment. The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff,” Kansas said in a statement Tuesday. “We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”
The federal documents also allege a $90,000 payment to the mother of another Kansas player, believed to be Billy Preston. He never appeared in a game for Kansas this past season due to eligibility issues.
Kansas coach Bill Self did not comment beyond saying, “I did not see anywhere nor do I believe that we were thought of to be anything but a victim in the situation, so I’ll reserve comment further in detail.”
De Sousa joined Kansas mid-year last season from IMG Academy in Florida. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
“Coach Self is not about that (paying players),” Falmagne told The Star . “That is one of the things I really appreciate about him. He is, like ‘Coaches are gonna offer you this. What I’m going to say is I am not going to jeopardize my livelihood for that. I can guarantee you if he really wants to be an NBA player, I can make him NBA. It’s going to take a lot of work from him, but I can get him there. That’s when his reward is going to come. Right now is not the time for it.’
“I was like, ‘Wow, Coach Brown was right about this guy.’ That’s when we went over there (to visit KU).’’’
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Siena won’t attend banquet amid Patsos investigation
Siena’s annual banquet that honors its men’s and women’s basketball team will no longer feature the men’s program this year as the school continues its investigation into allegations of abuse by coach Jimmy Patsos.
The school announced Wednesday that only the women’s team would be at the April 18th banquet.
“We look forward to recognizing and celebrating the men’s team, particularly graduating student athlete Kadeem Smithen, in an appropriate way at another time,” vice president and director of athletics John D’Argenio said in a statement. “We’ve made this decision in consultation with the players and leaders of both programs. Though we have adjusted the event to reflect these changes, the banquet will remain an evening of wonderful stories, great video highlights, and Siena spirit.”
Patsos is reportedly under investigation for verbally taunted and abused a student manager with a mental disorder. Members of the team have been interviewed by an outside attorney, and the school’s Title IX coordinator, after Patsos allegedly made remarks to the manager, according to a report from Rick Karlin of the Times-Union.
SIena went 8-24 this past season under Patsos, who has been at the school since 2013.
Lawsuit alleges Isaac Haas lied about STD, infected multiple women
A lawsuit filed in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, by a woman named Alyssa Chambers alleges that former Purdue star Isaac Haas infected her with herpes after lying about whether he had the incurable disease.
Chambers, who is suing for $1 million, claims in the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Journal & Courier, that she and Haas hooked up on May 15, 2017, and that just a couple of weeks later, she tested positive for the STD.
She did not have sexual contact with anyone else between the encounter with Haas and the time she was tested, the lawsuit alleges, while also claiming that he told her that he had had chlamydia at one point but was, at the time, clean.
There is another part of this lawsuit that gets even more confusing. Chambers also names Madison Millsaps and Purdue University as defendants, claiming that Millsaps and a member of Purdue’s coaching staff tried to cover for Haas and deny any knowledge of his infection.
The lawsuit alleges that Millsaps initially contacted Chambers to alert her that Haas had infected multiple other women before her, but then retracted that statement after hearing from a member of Purdue’s coaching staff that there was a lawsuit in the works.
Gonzaga star to return to school for junior season
Gonzaga is going to be a dangerous team next season, as both of their underclassmen big men are going to be spending another season on campus.
A week after Rui Hachimura announced that he will be returning to school, Killian Tillie did the same on Wednesday.
“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to stay at Gonzaga,” Tillie said in the release. “I’m excited to continue my college career. I love playing here and being a part of the amazing culture at GU. I’m anxious to play another season under great coaches with a great group of teammates. And, I can’t forget to mention how great it is to play in front of the Kennel Club and all of our Zag fans.”
Tillie is a 6-foot-10 forward and a native of France that averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from three as a sophomore. He’s a terrific athlete as well, and a perfect compliment to Hachimura.
Throw in the presence of San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke, who averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 boards, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 assists as a first-team all-Mountain West player in 2016-17, and the Zags may have the best front line in college basketball. They are currently ranked 7th in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.
The FBI’s decision to continue to enforce the NCAA’s bylaws for them is shameful
The question that has hung over college basketball more than any other since the FBI first arrested 10 people in their investigation into corruption in the sport back on September 26th is this: When will Kansas get caught up in the mix?
Kansas, like Louisville, is one of the flagship programs sponsored by Adidas, so the reasoning stood that if Adidas was willing to pay players to play for Louisville, they would be doing the same for Kansas. On Tuesday evening, we got our answer, as the FBI added additional charges to Adidas executives Jim Gatto and Merl Code and a runner for an ex-NBA agent, Christian Dawkins, that looped the Jayhawks into this mess.
It started with a player that appears to be Billy Preston, a former McDonald’s All-American forward that never ended up playing for the Jayhawks this season. Preston’s mother, according to the documents released by the FBI on Tuesday evening, received roughly $90,000 from Adidas in exchange for her son’s commitment to Kansas.
But Preston never actually played for Kansas. The excuse that the Jayhawks used was a single-car accident that Preston was involved in prior to the start of the season, and an ensuing investigation into where the money came from to pay for the car that he was driving.
Preston is not what Kansas should be worried about.
Silvio De Sousa is.
A native of Angola, De Sousa was initially a member of the Class of 2018, but he graduated at the end of the first semester and enrolled at Kansas for the second semester to help bolster the front court depth of a team that desperately needed it. And while he averaged just 4.0 points and 3.7 boards, De Sousa did play a big role in Kansas winning the Big 12 tournament — starting center Udoka Azubuike did not play because of a knee injury and De Sousa averaged 10.0 points and 9.7 boards in the three wins — and grabbed 10 boards and played some critical minutes as the Jayhawks upset Duke in the Elite Eight.
He didn’t, however, play any role in Kansas winning their 14th straight Big 12 regular season title, and in the end, he may end up being the player that costs Bill Self his streak.
Because, according to the FBI, Adidas paid at least $20,000 to De Sousa’s guardian to earn what was a surprise commitment in late-August of 2017, money that was earmarked to pay back another shoe company who had already invested in De Sousa to ensure a commitment to a program that they sponsored. De Sousa played for an Under Armour sponsored AAU team and high school team and was long considered a lock for Maryland, Under Armour’s flagship basketball program.
And that is where Kansas could end up being in trouble.
As we’ve seen before, if the NCAA can determine that a player was actually ineligible at the time that he played in games, they can go back and vacate those wins. That’s what they did to Memphis in 2008, when Derrick Rose was ruled retroactively ineligible because of an issue with an SAT score; that’s why Self and Kansas, in the NCAA’s eyes, did not actually beat anyone when they won the 2008 national title. It happened with Louisville just last year, when the 2013 national title banner came down because players were ruled retroactively ineligible for receiving “impermissible benefits” in the form of strippers and sex workers from an assistant coach.
To be clear, Kansas is not the only school and Self is not the only coach that may be in trouble after this latest document was released. The FBI also determined that a player that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr. received at least one payment of $40,000 from Adidas, funneled through a member of the N.C. State coaching staff, to ensure that he would remain committed to the Wolfpack. Mark Gottfried, who is currently the head coach at CSUN, was the head coach of N.C. State at the time.
That’s not a good look for CSUN. It’s also CSUN and an N.C. State era that Wolfpack fans would be happy to see erased from the history books.
Which is why Kansas is who everyone is talking about.
This may be the end of the Kansas Big 12 title streak.
But that’s not really the story here.
Because my biggest takeaway from reading even more legal documents pertaining to this FBI investigation is this: What in the world is the FBI doing enforcing the NCAA’s arcane, made-up and exploitative rulebook for them?
Read this passage, taken from what was released yesterday:
The scheme described herein served to defraud the relevant universities in several ways. First, because the illicit payments to the families of student-athletes described herein rendered those student-athletes ineligible to participate in Division I athletics, scheme participants conspired to conceal these payments from the universities, thereby causing them to provide or agree to provide athletic-based scholarships and financial aid under false and fraudulent pretenses.
[…]
In doing so, the scheme participants interfered with the universities’ ability to control their assets and created a risk of tangible economic harm to the universities, including … the possible disgorgement of certain profit-sharing by the NCAA.
Put another way, the victims of these “crimes” were the universities because these players hid the fact that they were ineligible, received scholarships that NCAA rules stipulate they should not have received and put the universities at risk of not receiving their share of the $1 billion brought in by the NCAA tournament this season.
Think about that for a second.
The FBI is out here spending all this time and all these taxpayer dollars investigating NCAA violations.
Each of the universities here, each of the “victims” in these investigations, banked eight or nine figures off of the work and the likeness of these unpaid amateurs.
And they are victims because those unpaid amateurs got themselves a payday that amounts to a week or two of NCAA president Mark Emmert’s $1.9 million salary.
If the FBI really wanted to investigate a criminal issue that matters, they should look into the potential illegalities in the NCAA restricting the ability of these athletes to profit off of their own name and their own likeness.
Until then, they should get the hell out of college basketball and let the NCAA continue to try — and continue to fail — to enforce their own shameful bylaws.
2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?