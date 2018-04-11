Villanova’s National Player of the Year declares for NBA draft

Jalen Brunson announced through an essay on ESPN.com on Wednesday morning that he will be declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an agent.
“When I decided to commit to Coach Jay Wright and the basketball program, I was driven by three goals: getting my education, competing at the highest level and winning a national championship,” Brunson wrote, and he’s done all three. Brunson has won two national titles. He was named the 2018 NBC Sports National Player of the Year. And, more importantly, he earned his degree after just three seasons.
What does he have left to do in college?
And as a potential first round pick, it makes sense for him to go.
Brunson is a former McDonald’s All-American, but he doesn’t have the kind of physical tools that will make him a surefire lottery pick like a Collin Sexton or a De’Aaron Fox. But he’s smart — one NBC front office exec told NBC Sports that Brunson is the highest IQ player he’s ever scouted — and his talent and effect on a locker room should be enough to let him hang around the NBA for a decade.
Villanova was likely prepared for this possibility. They’ll be a little young in the back court next year, as Collin Gillispie will be an inexperienced sophomore and Jahvon Quinerly is just a freshman, but the bigger issue for Villanova was always the status of Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo. With them back in the fold, the Wildcats look like they should once again challenge for a national title.
The FBI’s decision to continue to enforce the NCAA’s bylaws for them is shameful
The question that has hung over college basketball more than any other since the FBI first arrested 10 people in their investigation into corruption in the sport back on September 26th is this: When will Kansas get caught up in the mix?
Kansas, like Louisville, is one of the flagship programs sponsored by Adidas, so the reasoning stood that if Adidas was willing to pay players to play for Louisville, they would be doing the same for Kansas. On Tuesday evening, we got our answer, as the FBI added additional charges to Adidas executives Jim Gatto and Merl Code and a runner for an ex-NBA agent, Christian Dawkins, that looped the Jayhawks into this mess.
It started with a player that appears to be Billy Preston, a former McDonald’s All-American forward that never ended up playing for the Jayhawks this season. Preston’s mother, according to the documents released by the FBI on Tuesday evening, received roughly $90,000 from Adidas in exchange for her son’s commitment to Kansas.
But Preston never actually played for Kansas. The excuse that the Jayhawks used was a single-car accident that Preston was involved in prior to the start of the season, and an ensuing investigation into where the money came from to pay for the car that he was driving.
Preston is not what Kansas should be worried about.
Silvio De Sousa is.
A native of Angola, De Sousa was initially a member of the Class of 2018, but he graduated at the end of the first semester and enrolled at Kansas for the second semester to help bolster the front court depth of a team that desperately needed it. And while he averaged just 4.0 points and 3.7 boards, De Sousa did play a big role in Kansas winning the Big 12 tournament — starting center Udoka Azubuike did not play because of a knee injury and De Sousa averaged 10.0 points and 9.7 boards in the three wins — and grabbed 10 boards and played some critical minutes as the Jayhawks upset Duke in the Elite Eight.
He didn’t, however, play any role in Kansas winning their 14th straight Big 12 regular season title, and in the end, he may end up being the player that costs Bill Self his streak.
Because, according to the FBI, Adidas paid at least $20,000 to De Sousa’s guardian to earn what was a surprise commitment in late-August of 2017, money that was earmarked to pay back another shoe company who had already invested in De Sousa to ensure a commitment to a program that they sponsored. De Sousa played for an Under Armour sponsored AAU team and high school team and was long considered a lock for Maryland, Under Armour’s flagship basketball program.
And that is where Kansas could end up being in trouble.
As we’ve seen before, if the NCAA can determine that a player was actually ineligible at the time that he played in games, they can go back and vacate those wins. That’s what they did to Memphis in 2008, when Derrick Rose was ruled retroactively ineligible because of an issue with an SAT score; that’s why Self and Kansas, in the NCAA’s eyes, did not actually beat anyone when they won the 2008 national title. It happened with Louisville just last year, when the 2013 national title banner came down because players were ruled retroactively ineligible for receiving “impermissible benefits” in the form of strippers and sex workers from an assistant coach.
To be clear, Kansas is not the only school and Self is not the only coach that may be in trouble after this latest document was released. The FBI also determined that a player that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr. received at least one payment of $40,000 from Adidas, funneled through a member of the N.C. State coaching staff, to ensure that he would remain committed to the Wolfpack. Mark Gottfried, who is currently the head coach at CSUN, was the head coach of N.C. State at the time.
That’s not a good look for CSUN. It’s also CSUN and an N.C. State era that Wolfpack fans would be happy to see erased from the history books.
Which is why Kansas is who everyone is talking about.
This may be the end of the Kansas Big 12 title streak.
But that’s not really the story here.
Because my biggest takeaway from reading even more legal documents pertaining to this FBI investigation is this: What in the world is the FBI doing enforcing the NCAA’s arcane, made-up and exploitative rulebook for them?
Read this passage, taken from what was released yesterday:
The scheme described herein served to defraud the relevant universities in several ways. First, because the illicit payments to the families of student-athletes described herein rendered those student-athletes ineligible to participate in Division I athletics, scheme participants conspired to conceal these payments from the universities, thereby causing them to provide or agree to provide athletic-based scholarships and financial aid under false and fraudulent pretenses.
[…]
In doing so, the scheme participants interfered with the universities’ ability to control their assets and created a risk of tangible economic harm to the universities, including … the possible disgorgement of certain profit-sharing by the NCAA.
Put another way, the victims of these “crimes” were the universities because these players hid the fact that they were ineligible, received scholarships that NCAA rules stipulate they should not have received and put the universities at risk of not receiving their share of the $1 billion brought in by the NCAA tournament this season.
Think about that for a second.
The FBI is out here spending all this time and all these taxpayer dollars investigating NCAA violations.
Each of the universities here, each of the “victims” in these investigations, banked eight or nine figures off of the work and the likeness of these unpaid amateurs.
And they are victims because those unpaid amateurs got themselves a payday that amounts to a week or two of NCAA president Mark Emmert’s $1.9 million salary.
If the FBI really wanted to investigate a criminal issue that matters, they should look into the potential illegalities in the NCAA restricting the ability of these athletes to profit off of their own name and their own likeness.
Until then, they should get the hell out of college basketball and let the NCAA continue to try — and continue to fail — to enforce their own shameful bylaws.
Tuesday evening a key contributor on an Auburn team that won a share of the SEC regular season title announced that he was on the move, as guard DeSean Murray will be leaving the program. In his announcement Murray said that playing professionally or at another Division I school as a grad transfer are both possibilities at this point in time. Murray is due to graduate later this spring.
In his lone season at Auburn the 6-foot-5 Murray made 34 starts, averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. Murray shot 45.5 percent from the field and 84.0 percent from the foul line, and he also dished out 1.7 assists per game.
Murray’s presence on the wing helped Auburn account for the loss of Danjel Purifoy, who like teammate Austin Wiley was ruled ineligible for the season in connection with the still-ongoing FBI investigation into corruption and bribes in college basketball. Purifoy, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2016-17, will be eligible to play for the Tigers next season.
Murray’s second and final season at Presbyterian was his best pre-transfer, as he averaged 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
During his four-year playing career at Wisconsin-Green Bay, current Virginia head coach Tony Bennett averaged 19.4 points per game and made 290 three-pointers, shooting 49.4 percent from beyond the arc. Bennett’s skill led to his being drafted by Charlotte with the 35th overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, and he would play both in the NBA and overseas before beginning his coaching career.
Tuesday afternoon Virginia sent out a video via its Twitter account to show that Bennett hasn’t lost the range or accuracy on his jumper, with the head coach going make for make with shooting guard Kyle Guy.
The federal case that’s investigating bribes and corruption in college basketball took another turn Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Superseding Indictment been filed against defendants James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins. Gatto, Code and Dawkins now face three additional charges of wire fraud.
This move expands the scope of the investigation into the trio, with it being alleged by the government that payments were made to parents of recruits (now former players) in connection with the prospect committing to one of four Division I programs.
The schools named by the U.S. Attorney’s Office were Louisville, Miami, Kansas and NC State. All four schools had apparel deals with adidas at the time of the alleged wrongdoing by the defendants, and remain so at present time.
While there isn’t anything new regarding Louisville and Miami in this latest update, that is not the case for Kansas and NC State.
Gatto conspired to funnel $40,000 from adidas to the parent of a recruit who at the time was considered to be the top high school prospect in North Carolina, according to the document detailing the new charges. The goal, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was to ensure that said recruit would attend NC State. However the recruit was unhappy with his commitment to NC State, with a payment being made to ensure that he would not de-commit.
The recruit in question is believed to be Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season at NC State before entering the 2017 NBA Draft.
“While there are no indictments against former NC State employees, the document includes allegations of a payment in 2015 from an athletics apparel company to an unidentified parent of a student-athlete through a former unidentified NC State coach. As the indictment stated, the payment was designed to be concealed, including from the NCAA and officials at NC State.
“NC State focuses significant effort on educating student-athletes, coaches and employees about NCAA rules, team rules, impermissible behavior and benefits, amateurism, eligibility issues and other possible infractions. This is done in team and individual settings, continually educating both coaches and student-athletes, and emphasizing awareness of impermissible activity so students and employees understand the rules and repercussions of breaking those rules.”
With regards to Kansas, it’s alleged in the documents that a payment of $90,000 was made to the mother of a top high school prospect in order to ensure the player’s commitment to Kansas. According to the document, the commitment in question was made in October 2016. This player appears to be Billy Preston, who was never cleared to play for Kansas.
There are also allegations of an agreement with the guardian of another prospect in order to ensure his commitment to Kansas. It’s been speculated that the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa was impacted. De Sousa, who joined the Kansas program in the middle of the 2017-18 season after graduating from IMG Academy, recently completed his freshman season at the school. The document released by the FBI alleges that a $20,000 payment was made to De Sousa’s guardian in order to reimburse a rival apparel company that had already made a payment to ensure De Sousa’s commitment to one of their programs.
Kansas released the following statement Tuesday night:
“Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment. The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff. We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”
Jay Wright has no desire to leave Villanova for NBA
While there were certainly examples of elite college coaches making the jump to the NBA in the past, with John Calipari, Rick Pitino and Lon Kruger all doing so, their lack of success resulting in that chatter dying down some. But that’s changed in recent years, with Billy Donovan performing well in Oklahoma City and Brad Stevens doing the same in Boston.
One name that’s come up has been that of Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who eight days ago led the Wildcats to their second national title in three years. Some may see the run of success as a chance to look for a different challenge but that isn’t the case for Wright. In an interview with Dana O’Neil of The Athletic, Wright said that he isn’t willing to mess with happiness.
“The NBA does intrigue me,” Wright told O’Neil. “That challenge is appealing, but it’s not worth giving up working with these guys. The whole thing is, to take a new challenge you have to give up what you have. I don’t want to give up what I have. Would I like to coach in the NBA? Yes. But I have to give this up in order to do that, and I don’t see that happening.”
After experiencing a down period in the aftermath of the Final Four run in 2009, Wright and Villanova managed to begin the turnaround with a 2012 recruiting class headlined by Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu. While the program also had to navigate external changes due to conference realignment earlier this decade, establishing and sticking to what it aimed to be as a program had the greatest effect on Wright’s program.
Villanova will have to account for some key personnel losses this offseason, with Mikal Bridges already headed to the NBA, Jalen Brunson possibly joining him and Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman having decisions to make as well. But some contributors from this year’s team will be back, led by guard Phil Booth, and Villanova adds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes as well.
Villanova’s got it rolling right now, and it’s understandable that Wright would see no reason to walk away right now.