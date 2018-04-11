More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Georgetown’s Jessie Govan declaring for draft without an agent

By Travis HinesApr 11, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Georgetown’s double-double machine is off to see what the NBA has to say about his game.

Jessie Govan, who averaged 17.9 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, will declare for the NBA draft, but will not initially hire an agent, he announced Wednesday.

“This allows me to become one step closer to my dreams without giving up my college eligibility,” Govan wrote on social media. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, and everyone that has watched me on this journey, and it’s not over yet.”

The 6-foot-10 Govan had a breakout junior season after averaging 10.1 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He saw his role expand, and his defensive rebound percentage explode under first-year coach Patrick Ewing. He also shot 52.9 percent on 2-pointers while converting at 34.8 percent on 46 attempts from 3-point range.

The 2018 draft is top-heavy with bigs, so Govan could find it difficult to break into the first round, but after such a big junior campaign, it’s certainly worth getting in front of NBA decision-makers to hear their opinions on his game.

Creighton’s Harrell transferring to Denver

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 11, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
Ronnie Harrell is leaving Creighton to finish his career back home.

The 6-foot-7 now-former Bluejay is leaving Omaha to return to his hometown school, the University of Denver, to finish his career, he announced Wednesday.

“These past weeks I’ve been faced with making one of the toughest decisions of my life. I have talked with family, friends and all alike,” Harrell wrote on social media, “but most importantly I’ve struggled within and came to this decision myself as a man.

“I would also like to thank Coach (Greg) McDermott, as well as the former and current staff for giving me a platform and opportunity to develop and learn as a player and as  a man.

Nonetheless, I am excited and proud to be returning home, playing for coach (Rodney) Billups and representing my city of Denver during my last year of college.”

Harrell, a graduate of Denver East High School, averaged 25.4 minutes per game last season, posting 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Creighton, which went 21-12 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Pioneers went 15-15 last season, with next year being the third under Billups.

Xavier lands another grad transfer

AP Photo/John Minchillo
By Travis HinesApr 11, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
Xavier had plenty of holes to fill in its roster when Chris Mack left to take the job at Louisville.

New coach Travis Steele has been more than adept at filling those spots with graduate transfers in his short time at the helm.

San Jose State’s Ryan Welage became the third grad transfer to pledge to X in a week when he announced Wednesday that he would be finishing his career with the Musketeers.

“I’m proud to say I will be graduating from SJSU with my KIN degree this summer and will be a grad transfer,” Welage wrote on social media. “With that being said, I’m excited to say I am going to be attending Xavier University for my senior year!”

The 6-foot-9, 2-5-pound Welage averaged 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34.6 minutes per game for the Spartans last season. He has averaged double figures in all three of his seasons at SJSU.

Welage joins Kyle Castlin (Columbia) and Zach Hankins (Division II Ferris State) as graduate transfers set to finish their careers under Steele. The first-year head coach is already proving to be adept at moving quickly and competing in what has become an incredibly competitive transfer market. Steele will still have to build Xavier for the long-haul, but his recruiting pitch appears to be finely tuned.

 

Siena won’t attend banquet amid Patsos investigation

Stacey Lauren-Kennedy/ Schenectady Daily Gazette
By Travis HinesApr 11, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Siena’s annual banquet that honors its men’s and women’s basketball team will no longer feature the men’s program this year as the school continues its investigation into allegations of abuse by coach Jimmy Patsos.

The school announced Wednesday that only the women’s team would be at the April 18th banquet.

“We look forward to recognizing and celebrating the men’s team, particularly graduating student athlete Kadeem Smithen, in an appropriate way at another time,” vice president and director of athletics John D’Argenio said in a statement. “We’ve made this decision in consultation with the players and leaders of both programs. Though we have adjusted the event to reflect these changes, the banquet will remain an evening of wonderful stories, great video highlights, and Siena spirit.”

Patsos is reportedly under investigation for verbally taunted and abused a student manager with a mental disorder. Members of the team have been interviewed by an outside attorney, and the school’s Title IX coordinator, after Patsos allegedly made remarks to the manager, according to a report from Rick Karlin of the Times-Union.

SIena went 8-24 this past season under Patsos, who has been at the school since 2013.

Report: Guardian of Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa denies taking payment

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 11, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
Neither Kansas freshman Silvio De Sousa nor his guardian accepted any payments that were referenced in federal court documents as part of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, his guardian told the Kansas City Star on Wednesday.

“He did not take any money. We did not take any money,” the guardian, Fenny Falmagne, told The Star by phone Tuesday. “The kids and I never took money from anyone. This is bigger than basketball. These kids and I have sacrificed so much because we know this could change our countries and nation.

“Anyone that knows me will know that coach Larry Brown is the only person that I take advice from because who he means to me and the kids. He told me, ‘Fenny, the people at Kansas are good people and will help Silvio achieve his dream.’ And look what it did listening to him. Made it to the Final Four and got significantly better.”

De Sousa isn’t mentioned by named in the documents that became public Tuesday, but the timeline laid out in the documents appears to allege that a $20,000 payment from adidas went to De Sousa’s guardian in order to reimburse another apparel company that had already made a payment to try to bring De Sousa to one of their affiliated programs.

“Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment. The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff,” Kansas said in a statement Tuesday. “We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

The federal documents also allege a $90,000 payment to the mother of another Kansas player, believed to be Billy Preston. He never appeared in a game for Kansas this past season due to eligibility issues.

Kansas coach Bill Self did not comment beyond saying, “I did not see anywhere nor do I believe that we were thought of to be anything but a victim in the situation, so I’ll reserve comment further in detail.”

De Sousa joined Kansas mid-year last season from IMG Academy in Florida. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

“Coach Self is not about that (paying players),” Falmagne told The Star . “That is one of the things I really appreciate about him. He is, like ‘Coaches are gonna offer you this. What I’m going to say is I am not going to jeopardize my livelihood for that. I can guarantee you if he really wants to be an NBA player, I can make him NBA. It’s going to take a lot of work from him, but I can get him there. That’s when his reward is going to come. Right now is not the time for it.’

“I was like, ‘Wow, Coach Brown was right about this guy.’ That’s when we went over there (to visit KU).’’’

 

Lawsuit alleges Isaac Haas lied about STD, infected multiple women

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 11, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
A lawsuit filed in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, by a woman named Alyssa Chambers alleges that former Purdue star Isaac Haas infected her with herpes after lying about whether he had the incurable disease.

Chambers, who is suing for $1 million, claims in the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Journal & Courier, that she and Haas hooked up on May 15, 2017, and that just a couple of weeks later, she tested positive for the STD.

She did not have sexual contact with anyone else between the encounter with Haas and the time she was tested, the lawsuit alleges, while also claiming that he told her that he had had chlamydia at one point but was, at the time, clean.

There is another part of this lawsuit that gets even more confusing. Chambers also names Madison Millsaps and Purdue University as defendants, claiming that Millsaps and a member of Purdue’s coaching staff tried to cover for Haas and deny any knowledge of his infection.

The lawsuit alleges that Millsaps initially contacted Chambers to alert her that Haas had infected multiple other women before her, but then retracted that statement after hearing from a member of Purdue’s coaching staff that there was a lawsuit in the works.