Georgetown’s Jessie Govan declaring for draft without an agent

Georgetown’s double-double machine is off to see what the NBA has to say about his game.
Jessie Govan, who averaged 17.9 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, will declare for the NBA draft, but will not initially hire an agent, he announced Wednesday.
First and foremost, I would like to give a huge thanks to God for watching over me and allowing all of this to happen. Also a special shoutout to my parents for always being there and supporting me. After discussing it with my parents and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft, without hiring an agent. This allows me to become one step closer to my dreams, without giving up my college eligibility. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, and everyone that has watched me on this journey, and it's not over yet! #WayUp 🙏🏾🐶
The 6-foot-10 Govan had a breakout junior season after averaging 10.1 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He saw his role expand, and his defensive rebound percentage explode under first-year coach Patrick Ewing. He also shot 52.9 percent on 2-pointers while converting at 34.8 percent on 46 attempts from 3-point range.
The 2018 draft is top-heavy with bigs, so Govan could find it difficult to break into the first round, but after such a big junior campaign, it’s certainly worth getting in front of NBA decision-makers to hear their opinions on his game.