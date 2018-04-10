More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Tony Bennett shows he’s still got his jump shot

By Raphielle JohnsonApr 10, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
During his four-year playing career at Wisconsin-Green Bay, current Virginia head coach Tony Bennett averaged 19.4 points per game and made 290 three-pointers, shooting 49.4 percent from beyond the arc. Bennett’s skill led to his being drafted by Charlotte with the 35th overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, and he would play both in the NBA and overseas before beginning his coaching career.

Tuesday afternoon Virginia sent out a video via its Twitter account to show that Bennett hasn’t lost the range or accuracy on his jumper, with the head coach going make for make with shooting guard Kyle Guy.

Guard DeSean Murray leaving Auburn program

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 10, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Tuesday evening a key contributor on an Auburn team that won a share of the SEC regular season title announced that he was on the move, as guard DeSean Murray will be leaving the program. In his announcement Murray said that playing professionally or at another Division I school as a grad transfer are both possibilities at this point in time. Murray is due to graduate later this spring.

In his lone season at Auburn the 6-foot-5 Murray made 34 starts, averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. Murray shot 45.5 percent from the field and 84.0 percent from the foul line, and he also dished out 1.7 assists per game.

Murray’s presence on the wing helped Auburn account for the loss of Danjel Purifoy, who like teammate Austin Wiley was ruled ineligible for the season in connection with the still-ongoing FBI investigation into corruption and bribes in college basketball. Purifoy, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2016-17, will be eligible to play for the Tigers next season.

Murray’s second and final season at Presbyterian was his best pre-transfer, as he averaged 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Additional charges filed against three defendants in FBI probe

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 10, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
The federal case that’s investigating bribes and corruption in college basketball took another turn Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Superseding Indictment been filed against defendants James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins. Gatto, Code and Dawkins now face three additional charges of wire fraud.

This move expands the scope of the investigation into the trio, with it being alleged by the government that payments were made to parents of recruits (now former players) in connection with the prospect committing to one of four Division I programs.

The schools named by the U.S. Attorney’s Office were Louisville, Miami, Kansas and NC State. All four schools had apparel deals with adidas at the time of the alleged wrongdoing by the defendants, and remain so at present time.

While there isn’t anything new regarding Louisville and Miami in this latest update, that is not the case for Kansas and NC State.

Gatto conspired to funnel $40,000 from adidas to the parent of a recruit who at the time was considered to be the top high school prospect in North Carolina, according to the document detailing the new charges. The goal, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was to ensure that said recruit would attend NC State. However the recruit was unhappy with his commitment to NC State, with a payment being made to ensure that he would not de-commit.

The recruit in question is believed to be Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season at NC State before entering the 2017 NBA Draft.

NC State released a statement on the matter, which in part read:

“While there are no indictments against former NC State employees, the document includes allegations of a payment in 2015 from an athletics apparel company to an unidentified parent of a student-athlete through a former unidentified NC State coach. As the indictment stated, the payment was designed to be concealed, including from the NCAA and officials at NC State.

“NC State focuses significant effort on educating student-athletes, coaches and employees about NCAA rules, team rules, impermissible behavior and benefits, amateurism, eligibility issues and other possible infractions. This is done in team and individual settings, continually educating both coaches and student-athletes, and emphasizing awareness of impermissible activity so students and employees understand the rules and repercussions of breaking those rules.”

With regards to Kansas, it’s alleged in the documents that a payment of $90,000 was made to the mother of a top high school prospect in order to ensure the player’s commitment to Kansas. According to the document, the commitment in question was made in October 2016. This player appears to be Billy Preston, who was never cleared to play for Kansas.

There are also allegations of an agreement with the guardian of another prospect in order to ensure his commitment to Kansas. With regards to the second Kansas-related allegation, it’s been speculated that the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa was impacted. De Sousa, who joined the Kansas program in the middle of the 2017-18 season after graduating from IMG Academy, recently completed his freshman season at the school.

Kansas released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment. The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff. We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Jay Wright has no desire to leave Villanova for NBA

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 10, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
While there were certainly examples of elite college coaches making the jump to the NBA in the past, with John Calipari, Rick Pitino and Lon Kruger all doing so, their lack of success resulting in that chatter dying down some. But that’s changed in recent years, with Billy Donovan performing well in Oklahoma City and Brad Stevens doing the same in Boston.

One name that’s come up has been that of Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who eight days ago led the Wildcats to their second national title in three years. Some may see the run of success as a chance to look for a different challenge but that isn’t the case for Wright. In an interview with Dana O’Neil of The Athletic, Wright said that he isn’t willing to mess with happiness.

“The NBA does intrigue me,” Wright told O’Neil. “That challenge is appealing, but it’s not worth giving up working with these guys. The whole thing is, to take a new challenge you have to give up what you have. I don’t want to give up what I have. Would I like to coach in the NBA? Yes. But I have to give this up in order to do that, and I don’t see that happening.”

After experiencing a down period in the aftermath of the Final Four run in 2009, Wright and Villanova managed to begin the turnaround with a 2012 recruiting class headlined by Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu. While the program also had to navigate external changes due to conference realignment earlier this decade, establishing and sticking to what it aimed to be as a program had the greatest effect on Wright’s program.

Villanova will have to account for some key personnel losses this offseason, with Mikal Bridges already headed to the NBA, Jalen Brunson possibly joining him and Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman having decisions to make as well. But some contributors from this year’s team will be back, led by guard Phil Booth, and Villanova adds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes as well.

Villanova’s got it rolling right now, and it’s understandable that Wright would see no reason to walk away right now.

VIDEO: Sister Jean throws out first pitch at Wrigley Field

Image via Chicago Cubs twitter
By Rob DausterApr 10, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Sister Jean’s celebrity isn’t waning yet.

The chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team, who rose to fame as the Ramblers marched to the 2018 Final Four, was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.

I feel bad for all the Cardinal fans that had been suckered into rooting for Sister Jean.

This had to be crushing.

USC star to return to school for senior season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 10, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
USC star Bennie Boatwright will return to school for his senior season.

The 6-foot-10 shooter averaged 13.6 points and 6.4 boards while shooting 35 percent from three this past season, but for the second straight season the Trojan star dealt with knee injuries that limited the number of games that he would play.

Boatwright has missed 30 games in the last two seasons combined.

Given his size, shooting ability and skill on the perimeter, Boatwright has the frame to potentially be an NBA player one day, but he has to prove to scouts he can stay healthy and shoot with more consistency. Defense is also going to be a question mark with him. His return, however, is critical for USC. Boatwright might end up being a first-team all-Pac 12 player next season.