Kentucky loses former five-star prospect to transfer

On Monday morning, Kentucky added a top 15 recruit in 6-foot-10 E.J. Montgomery.

On Monday afternoon, Kentucky lost a former top 25 recruit in 6-foot-11 Sacha Killeya-Jones.

The sophomore center announced on Monday that he will be leaving the Kentucky program.

“I have decided that it is in my best interest to ask for my release and explore other opportunities at this time,” he wrote in a statement posted to his twitter account.

Killeya-Jones will have plenty of suitors during this transfer process. A former McDonald’s All-American, Killeya-Jones was once considered one of the most promising front court prospects in the country. He was also a late-bloomer, and the former Virginia commit never quite developed the way he was expected to while with the Wildcats.

As a sophomore, Killeya-Jones averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 boards.

The last time a former McDonald’s all-american transferred out of the Kentucky program was when Marcus Lee left to transfer to Cal. The only other McDonald’s All-American to transfer was Kyle Wiltjer, who left for Gonzaga and became an all-american.