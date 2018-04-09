More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
College Basketball Preseason Top 25

By Rob Dauster Apr 9, 2018
3 Comments

The college basketball season has come and gone, meaning that it is officially time for us to start looking forward to next year. 

And what better way is there to do that than by publishing a Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25!

DISCLAIMER: We don’t know about all of the NBA Draft decisions yet. Not even close. So if you see a * next to player’s name, it is because we are taking a guess — some more educated than others — on what he is going to be doing this spring.

Here is the top 25:

1. KANSAS JAYHAWKS

  • Who’s gone: Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Malik Newman
  • Who do they add: Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson, David McCormack
  • Projected starting lineup: Charlie Moore, Marcus Garrett, Quentin Grimes, Dedric Lawson, Udoka Azubuike*

Losing Graham is a major, major blow for this program, but they had as much talent sitting out this season as any program in college basketball. Cal transfer Charlie Moore should be able to step in and handle the point guard duties while Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson will give Bill Self actual power forwards, something he has been yearning for the last two years. There is still going to be some turbulence with this roster. Do they hold onto Udoka Azubuike? Will they land Romeo Langford? Will anyone get run out of town? But the bottom line is that they are talented, they are old, they are well coached and they actually have a functional point guard on their roster.

2. VILLANOVA WILDCATS

  • Who’s gone: Mikal Bridges*, Jalen Brunson*
  • Who do they add: Jahvon Quinerly, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater
  • Projected starting lineup: Collin Gillispie, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo*, Eric Paschall, Omari Spellman*

This ranking really does depend on what happens with Brunson and Spellman. Brunson is the National Player of the Year. Spellman, as we noted here, is the piece that brings it all together for the Wildcats. Both would be borderline first round picks at best if they declare for the draft. At this point, I think it’s 50-50 whether they stay or go.

3. KENTUCKY WILDCATS

  • Who’s gone: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander*, Hamidou Diallo*, Jarred Vanderbilt*
  • Who do they add: Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, E.J. Montgomery
  • Projected starting lineup: Immanuel Quickly, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel*, P.J. Washington*

As always, there are so many moving parts with this Kentucky team’s roster and who will end up leaving school. Everyone from Kentucky is going to declare, and at this point, I’m going to set the over-under for the number of players that leave at four: Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander, Diallo and Vanderbilt. We’ll see how that all plays out, but regardless of what happens, I think the combination of incoming backcourt talent and the remaining front court veterans is going to be a fun combination for Kentucky fans to watch.

4. DUKE BLUE DEVILS

  • Who’s gone: Grayson Allen, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr.*, Trevon Duval, Gary Trent Jr.*, Marques Bolden*
  • Who do they add: Tre Jones, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson
  • Projected starting lineup: Tre Jones, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Javin DeLaurier

The Blue Devils are another team that has a lot left to figure out. At this point, I think it’s safe to assume that Carter will be following Bagley, Trent and Duval out the door, but what Bolden? I’m still torn on how this Duke team — which will likely end up starting four freshmen — will play. That has not always been the path to success, but the talent here is impossible to ignore.

5. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

  • Who’s gone: James Daniel III
  • Who do they add: No one
  • Projected starting lineup: Lamonte’ Turner, Jordan Bone, Jordan Bowden, Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams

Tennessee won the SEC last season and returns literally everyone from that team outside of Daniel, who came off the bench. Williams was the SEC Player of the Year last year, and Rick Barnes has plenty of perimeter talent and switchable pieces at his disposal. There are also some young, talented pieces on this roster — Bone, Bowden, Yves Pons, Kyle Alexander — that still have room to develop. I don’t think it’s crazy to think Tennessee could end up making a run at a No. 1 seed.

6. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

  • Who’s gone: Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins, Nigel Johnson
  • Who do they add: Kody Stattmann, Kihei Clark
  • Projected starting lineup: Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Deandre Hunter, Mamadi Diakite, Jack Salt

I’ll never doubt Virginia again (unless they are a No. 1 seed … kidding!), even when they are losing their best guard and their best defender. Hunter is ready to step up and be the star for this team, and I think Mamadi Diakite will have a chance to be an elite defensive presence. If there is a real concern here, it’s depth, but I trust Tony Bennett will be able to figure something out. Always trust in Tony.

7. GONZAGA BULLDOGS

  • Who’s gone: Silas Melson, Johnathan Williams III
  • Who do they add: Brandon Clarke, Joel Ayayi, Filip Petrušev, Greg Foster Jr.
  • Projected starting lineup: Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell Jr., Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie*

I’m not fully convinced that I love Perkins as a point guard, but with Norvell and Kispert a year older and, hopefully, Hachimura and Tillie on the front line, the Zags have a chance to be really, really good once again. Throw in the transfer addition of Clarke and a couple more talented foreigners — Ayayo and Petrušev — and this is just about what you would expect for Gonzaga.

8. NEVADA WOLF PACK

  • Who’s gone: Kendell Stephens, Hallice Cooke
  • Who do they add: Tre’Shawn Thurman, Corey Henson, Jazz Johnson, Nisre Zouzoua, Kwame Hymes, Vince Lee
  • Projected starting lineup: Lindsay Drew, Caleb Martin*, Cody Martin*, Jordan Caroline*, Josh Hall

This one is a bit tougher to project, as the Martin twins and Caroline are all going to be fifth-year seniors and it’s always difficult to predict what they are going to do. If they already have their degree, does it make sense to return to school for another season? Drew’s recovery from a torn achilles is also something that could be a problem. But this was a wildly talented team that came a point away from the Elite Eight despite losing their starting point guard and having their best player deal with a foot injury the last two months of the season.

9. KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

  • Who’s gone: No one
  • Who do they add: Shaun Williams
  • Projected starting lineup: Kamau Stokes, Barry Brown*, Carter Diarra, Xavier Sneed, Dean Wade

This will probably be the highest that you see the Wildcats ranked heading into the season, but I really like this group. They have a crop of tough-minded, playmaking guards that can really get out and defend, and their best player is a guy that the public at-large hasn’t really seen play in Wade. Bruce Weber is going to silence the haters!

10. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

  • Who’s gone: Joel Berry III, Theo Pinson, Jalek Felton
  • Who do they add: Coby White, Nassir Little, Rechon Black
  • Projected starting lineup: Coby While, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Cam Johnson, Luke Maye

Where you rank UNC in the preseason is going to depend entirely on two things: How good you think their freshmen — White and Little — are going to be, and what kind of development you expect out of Brandon Huffman, Sterling Manley and Garrison Brooks. Will there be a returning player in college basketball next season that is better than Luke Maye?

11. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

  • Who’s gone: Devin Wilson, Justin Bibbs
  • Who do they add: Jon Kabongo, Landers Nolley II, Jarren McAllister
  • Projected starting lineup: Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Chris Clarke, Kerry Blackshear

The Hokies bring back seven of their top eight players, but the key for this team is going to be the development of their rising sophomore class: Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede, P.J. Horne. We know how good Clarke, Robinson and Blackshear are, but if those three take a step forward we could be looking at a top ten team.

12. AUBURN TIGERS

  • Who’s gone: Davion Mitchell, Mustapha Heron, Austin Wiley*
  • Who do they add: Samir Doughty
  • Projected starting lineup: Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Danjel Purifoy, DeSean Murray, Anfernee McLemore

Assuming that Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley don’t enter the NBA Draft, Auburn would return everyone from a team that shared the SEC regular season title with Tennessee. Their guards are just so talented, and that was without Purifoy and Doughty. The health of McLemore, who suffered a dreadful ankle injury in February, will be critical, as well as the development of Chuma Okeke, especially if Wiley keeps his name in the draft.

13. MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

  • Who’s gone: Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Ben Carter, Gavin Schilling, Tum Tum Nairn
  • Who do they add: Foster Loyer, Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., Thomas Kithier
  • Projected starting lineup: Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid, Josh Langford, Nick Ward*, Xavier Tillman

I can’t help but look at this roster and see all the same issues that they had this past season, only without their two most talented players. Turnovers. Lack of star power. Some defensive issues. Winston has a chance to be a first-team all-Big Ten player, but Langford and Ward are going to have to live up to their potential. It feels like this group has nice pieces, but that those pieces doesn’t necessarily fit together.

14. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

  • Who’s gone: Braian Angola, C.J. Walker, Brandon Allen
  • Who do they add: Devin Vassell
  • Projected starting lineup: Trent Forrest, M.J. Walker, Terance Mann*, Mfiondu Kabengele*, Phil Cofer

I really like this group in theory. They have a whole bunch of athletic, switchable wings that can score. Mann, Walker and Kabengele returning would be key, as would finding another point guard on the transfer market to replace C.J. Walker, who left the program.

15. MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

  • Who’s gone: No one
  • Who do they add: Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard, Jethro Tshisumpa Mbiya, D.J. Stewart
  • Projected starting lineup: Lamar Peters*, Nick Weatherspoon*, Quinndary Weatherspoon*, Aric Holman, Abdul Ado

I am not totally sold on Ben Howland getting this thing going at Mississippi State, but this will be his most talented team. The Weatherspoon brothers are both going to be good players, Peters still intrigues some NBA teams and Holman should fill a role. Reggie Perry should be a nice addition and an impact player as well.

16. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

  • Who’s gone: Anas Mahmoud, Quentin Snider, Ray Spalding, Deng Adel*
  • Who do they add: Chris Mack, Steve Enoch
  • Projected starting lineup: Darius Perry, Dwayne Sutton, V.J. King, Steve Enoch, Malik Williams

How good of a coach do you think that Mack is? Because that is what this really comes down to. Even if the Cardinals lose Adel along with Spalding to the draft, there is enough talent on this roster to make an NCAA tournament — I think the evidence of that is that if the Cardinals hadn’t lost a fluke game to Virginia they would have been in the tournament last season. And all due respect to David Padgett, Mack is a better coach than he is right now.

17. OREGON DUCKS

  • Who’s gone: Elijah Brown, MiKyle McIntosh, Troy Brown
  • Who do they add: Bol Bol, Louis King, Miles Norris, Will Richardson
  • Projected starting lineup: Payton Pritchard, Louis King, Paul White, Kenny Wooten, Bol Bol

For my money, Oregon’s season hinge on whether or not Brown returns to school, and I don’t think that’s looking likely. Bol and King are both potential one-and-done players, and Wooten is an elite defensive prospect, but I’m in a wait and see mode with them. Personally, I’m not on the Bol Bol bandwagon, but I understand why he is, in theory, a high-level prospect.

18. MARYLAND TERRAPINS

  • Who’s gone: Justin Jackson, Jared Nickens, Michal Cekovsky, Sean Obi, Dion Wiley
  • Who do they add: Schnider Herard, Jalen Smith, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala
  • Projected starting lineup: Anthony Cowan*, Darryl Morsell, Kevin Huerter*, Schnider Herard, Bruno Fernando*

Losing Justin Jackson was a major blow, but there are some pieces for Mark Turgeon to work with here. Cowan and Huerter could be all-Big Ten players as juniors, Morsell and Fernando had promising freshman years and Turgeon does bring in four solid pieces. They’ve got a chance in a weak Big Ten.

19. UCLA BRUINS

  • Who’s gone: Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh, G.G. Goloman
  • Who do they add: Tyger Campbell, Shareef O’Neal, Moses Brown, Kenny Nwuba, David Singleton III, Jules Bernard, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill
  • Projected starting lineup: Jaylen Hands*, Prince Ali, Kris Wilkes*, Cody Riley, Moses Brown

This is a make or break year for Steve Alford. Odds seem good that he’ll have everyone except Aaron Holiday back, meaning that back-to-back top five-ish recruiting classes will be on campus. It’s time for the Bruins to put up or shut up, and I think they’ll be right there as a favorite to win the Pac-12.

20. TCU HORNED FROGS

  • Who’s gone: Kenrich Williams, Vlad Brodziansky, Ahmed Hamdy
  • Who do they add: Kendric Davis, Kaden Archie, Angus McWilliam, Yuat Alok, Russel Barlow Jr.
  • Projected starting lineup: Alex Robinson, Jaylen Fisher, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi, Kevin Samuel

Losing Williams and Brodziansky is going to be a blow, but there are still plenty of pieces. Bane and Noi should be in line for breakout seasons, and Jamie Dixon going small-ball with a two-point guard look should be fun to watch.

21. WEST VIRGINIA

  • Who’s gone: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles, D’Angelo Hunter
  • Who do they add: Jordan McCabe, Derek Culver, Trey Doomes, Andrew Gordon
  • Projected starting lineup: Beetle Bolden, Brandon Knapper, Lamont West, Esa Ahmad, Sagaba Konate*

West Virginia has survived losing program guys in past seasons, but Carter and Miles were responsible for turning West Virginia into Press Virginia. Calling them program guys is a disservice. So we’ll see how this plays out. At this point, I’m trusting that Bob Huggins will figure out a way to make it work.

22. N.C. STATE WOLFPACK

  • Who’s gone: Omer Yurtseven, Al Freeman, Abdul-Malik Abu, Lennard Freeman, Sam Hunt
  • Who do they add: C.J. Bryce, Blake Harris, Saddiq Bey, Jericole Hellems, Derek Funderburk, Ian Steere, Immanuel Bates
  • Projected starting lineup: Braxton Beverly, Markell Johnson, Torin Dorn, C.J. Bryce, Derek Funderburk

Kevin Keatts is going to miss Yurtseven, because he doesn’t have any size on his roster anymore. He does, however, have half-a-million guards on his roster, and all of them can play. That’s enough for me to bet on Keatts getting it done.

23. XAVIER MUSKETEERS

  • Who’s gone: Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Chris Mack, Kerem Kanter, Sean O’Mara
  • Who do they add: Keonte Kennedy, Dontarius James, Jake Walker
  • Projected starting lineup: Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Kaiser Gates, Tyrique Jones

So just how good is Travis Steele? We’ll find out right away. This roster has some dudes. They are also quite young with a first-year head coach.

24. LSU TIGERS

  • Who’s gone: Duop Reath, Randy Onwuasor, Aaron Epps, Jeremy Combs, Mayan Kiir, Galen Alexander
  • Who do they add: Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, JaVonte Smart, Darius Days, Kavell Bigby-Williams
  • Projected starting lineup: Tremont Waters, JaVonte Smart, Skylar Mays, Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams

LSU is really young. They are also really talented. Waters is so entertaining, and the including trio of Smart, Reid and Williams is very good. Effort will be a key, as will their ability to play together, but they have a chance to be really good.

25. CLEMSON TIGERS

  • Who’s gone: Gabe DeVoe, Donte Grantham, Mark Donnal
  • Who do they add: John Newman III, Hunter Tyson, Trey Jamison
  • Projected starting lineup: Shelton Mitchell*, Marcquise Reed*, AJ Oliver, Aamir Simms, Elijah Thomas

Obviously, the calculus here changes if Mitchell and Reed end up staying in the NBA Draft, but at this point, I think that they’ll come back. With those two in the fold, plus Elijah Thomas in the paint, this has the makings of another team that will push for a top five seed.

Syracuse got some good news on Sunday, as star forward Oshae Brissett announced that he will be returning to school for his sophomore season.

Brissett is a 6-foot-8 forward from Canada that averaged 14.9 points and 8.8 boards for the Orange as a freshman, making 33 percent of his threes in the process. He wasn’t a likely first round pick this year, but if he can become a more consistent three-point shooter, there is a chance he could play his way into the first round next season.

The news of Brissett’s decision isn’t all that surprising, but it is quite important for Syracuse, who has been crushed by unexpected departures in the last eight months. Taurean Thompson transferred to Seton Hall before the season began. Matthew Moyer transferred out of the program after the season ended. Darius Bazley, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2018, is heading to the G League instead of spending a season playing at Syracuse.

The Orange thrive on the long, lanky athletes of Brissett’s ilk, and if he had left, Jim Boeheim would have lost four of them in the span of eight months.

Now, Syracuse fans will wait and see if Tyus Battle makes the decision to return to school for his junior year.

Kentucky, on Monday morning, landed a commitment from E.J. Montgomery, a top 15 recruit and one of the best big men in the Class of 2018.

He is the only big man currently in the recruiting class, joining three five-star guards — Keldon Johnson, Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro. A 6-foot-10, 215-pound four-man, Montgomery’s size and athleticism is complimented by an ability to pass the ball that you don’t see out of many big men his age.

The big question with his commitment is going to end up being where he fits into Kentucky’s rotation next season. The Wildcats already have a ton of front court depth on the roster, but it is still unclear who will return to school next season. Kevin Knox has already announced that he will sign with an agent, and P.J. Washington has already put his name in the draft, but Jarred Vanderbilt, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Nick Richards and Wenyen Gabriel have yet to make their plans known.

La Salle is expected to name Ashley Howard as their next head coach.

Howard has spent the last five season as an assistant on the Villanova staff, meaning that he has been Jay Wright’s assistant through the Wildcat ascendance to being a Big East dynasty. He’s also a Philly native that played at Drexel and spent time on staff at both Drexel and La Salle. He knows the city, and he was a primary recruiter for some of Villanova’s best recruits in recent years, including Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

La Salle is not considered a great job due mainly to budget and facility concerns, but if anyone understands the nuances of recruiting to that school in this city, it is Howard.

Howard is replacing John Giannini, who spent 14 years at the helm of the Explorers, posting a career record of 212-226 and reaching just one NCAA tournament. He is the second Villanova assistant coach in as many seasons to leave for a head coaching vacancy; Baker Dunleavy took over the Quinnipiac program a year ago.

Gonzaga announced on Sunday afternoon that star forward Rui Hachimura will be returning to school for his junior season.

“I appreciate everything I have learned from the coaching staff and look forward to learning more and growing my game,” Hachimura said. “I’m excited to have another season with my teammates in front of Zag nation.”

Hachimura was a breakout star in the NCAA tournament, going for 25 points and four blocks in a win over Ohio State and 16 points and nine boards in a loss to Florida State. On the season, Hachimura averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 boards.

He’s a lottery pick-level talent, but he’s also a player that is quite raw. Defensively, he is still learning how to play, although his tremendous physical tools make up for a lot of the mistakes. On the offensive end of the floor, he is really effective around the rim and driving to the basket, but he’s shot just 9-for-40 (22.5 percent) from three in his two seasons as a Zag.

Hachimura is Japanese, and only came to the United States two years ago. He’s still learning how to play the game, but as a 6-foot-9 athlete with huge hands and a 7-foot-2 wingspan, there is plenty to work with.

With Hachimura in the fold, Gonzaga is projected as the No. 7 team in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration. The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

We also have a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
DONTA HALL, Alabama
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn