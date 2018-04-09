Ohio State lands point guard transfer

Ohio State landed a key point guard over the weekend as former four-star recruit and Florida State transfer C.J. Walker committed to the Buckeyes.
Walker averaged 8.0 points and 2.7 assists as a sophomore for the Seminoles, but he lost he was pushed back in the rotation as the season progressed by Trent Forrest.
Ohio State will redshirt Walker for a season before he is eligible to play in 2019-2020. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will likely replace C.J. Jackson as the starter when he does become eligible.
Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the latest one-and-done Wildcat as the freshman is entering the 2018 NBA Draft and signing with an agent, he announced on Monday.
The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be a first-round pick in this draft after a breakout freshman campaign. Although Kentucky brought in a recruiting class with five McDonald’s All-Americans, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t one of them, as he was slept on a little bit as a four-star recruit.
Gilgeous-Alexander quickly showed he was one of the Wildcats’ best players as he put up 14.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. With good shooting splits (40 percent from three, 81 percent from free throw) and size at the lead guard spot, Gilgeous-Alexander has unique upside at the next level.
One of two Kentucky players expected to be taken in the first round, along with Kevin Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander is hoping to become the latest John Calipari guard to successfully transition into the NBA.
A federal lawsuit filed on Monday claims that three Michigan State basketball players raped a student in 2015 and the university helped influence the woman to not report the incident to authorities.
The incident allegedly took place the evening of April 11, 2015 into the morning of April 12 as three unnamed players took home an 18-year-old student from an East Lansing bar. The timeline puts the incident about one week after Michigan State’s loss to Duke in the 2015 Final Four. The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Southern Division.
The details of the night, which are graphically described in a report from Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, are included in the lawsuit. The lawsuit states that the victim went to a counselor at the Michigan State University Counseling Center after it occurred. She claims the counselor failed to properly advise her. It was also implied it would not be in her “best interest to report the incident to law enforcement.”
From Solari’s report:
The woman’s suit claims she was not advised to have a physical exam, seek medical treatment or have STD or pregnancy tests. It also alleges she was not notified of her federal Title IX rights, protections, and accommodations.
“Plaintiff was expressly told by MSUCC staff that ‘if you pursue this, you are going to be swimming with some really big fish,’” the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit says the woman then became “frightened” and did not report the alleged rape to either police or MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity. She also did not file a no-contact order and claims she was not advised by the university’s counselors of that option.
Things haven’t gone well for Michigan State athletics lately when it comes to its handling of sexual incidents. The men’s basketball program is one of multiple programs within the athletics department dealing with a stained reputation as a result.
Michigan State is already dealing with the resignation of athletic director Mark Hollis over the handling of multiple incidents while the men’s basketball program and head coach Tom Izzo have been under fire for the handling of a case involving former player turned coach Travis Walton.
Creighton guard Khyri Thomas is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft but he will not sign with an agent, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-3 Thomas was one of college basketball’s breakout players during the 2017-18 season as he helped the Bluejays to the NCAA tournament. A solid player on both sides of the ball, Thomas averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range.
An intriguing draft prospect because of a 6-foot-10 wingspan that allows him to play a bit bigger, Thomas could be a potential first-round pick if he works out well for NBA teams. If Thomas returns to Creighton, however, they’d have a very solid foundation to make another run at the NCAA tournament.
Thomas deciding on his future draft status will be one of the more intriguing storylines to follow the next several weeks.
On Monday morning, Kentucky added a top 15 recruit in 6-foot-10 E.J. Montgomery.
On Monday afternoon, Kentucky lost a former top 25 recruit in 6-foot-11 Sacha Killeya-Jones.
The sophomore center announced on Monday that he will be leaving the Kentucky program.
“I have decided that it is in my best interest to ask for my release and explore other opportunities at this time,” he wrote in a statement posted to his twitter account.
Killeya-Jones will have plenty of suitors during this transfer process. A former McDonald’s All-American, Killeya-Jones was once considered one of the most promising front court prospects in the country. He was also a late-bloomer, and the former Virginia commit never quite developed the way he was expected to while with the Wildcats.
As a sophomore, Killeya-Jones averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 boards.
The last time a former McDonald’s all-american transferred out of the Kentucky program was when Marcus Lee left to transfer to Cal. The only other McDonald’s All-American to transfer was Kyle Wiltjer, who left for Gonzaga and became an all-american.
Texas Tech added a piece that will help bolster their defense on Monday, as St. John’s grad transer Tariq Owens committed to the program, according to 247 sports.
Owens averaged 8.4 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 blocks this past season for the Johnnies. He began his career at Tennessee.
The Red Raiders are going to be in the market for some new additions this offseason, as they will be losing quite a bit of talent off of a team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and made a run to the Elite Eight. Tommy Hamilton, Zach Smith, Justin Gray, Niem Stevenson and Keenan Evans all graduate, while there is a real chance that Zhaire Smith could end up keeping his name in the NBA draft.
Owens isn’t the answer to all those problems, but he will provide rim protection, athleticism and front court depth in a role that won’t be all that dissimilar from Zach Smith’s.