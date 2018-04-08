Gonzaga star to return for junior season

Gonzaga announced on Sunday afternoon that star forward Rui Hachimura will be returning to school for his junior season.
“I appreciate everything I have learned from the coaching staff and look forward to learning more and growing my game,” Hachimura said. “I’m excited to have another season with my teammates in front of Zag nation.”
Hachimura was a breakout star in the NCAA tournament, going for 25 points and four blocks in a win over Ohio State and 16 points and nine boards in a loss to Florida State. On the season, Hachimura averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 boards.
He’s a lottery pick-level talent, but he’s also a player that is quite raw. Defensively, he is still learning how to play, although his tremendous physical tools make up for a lot of the mistakes. On the offensive end of the floor, he is really effective around the rim and driving to the basket, but he’s shot just 9-for-40 (22.5 percent) from three in his two seasons as a Zag.
Hachimura is Japanese, and only came to the United States two years ago. He’s still learning how to play the game, but as a 6-foot-9 athlete with huge hands and a 7-foot-2 wingspan, there is plenty to work with.
La Salle is expected to name Ashley Howard as their next head coach.
Howard has spent the last five season as an assistant on the Villanova staff, meaning that he has been Jay Wright’s assistant through the Wildcat ascendance to being a Big East dynasty. He’s also a Philly native that played at Drexel and spent time on staff at both Drexel and La Salle. He knows the city, and he was a primary recruiter for some of Villanova’s best recruits in recent years, including Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
La Salle is not considered a great job due mainly to budget and facility concerns, but if anyone understands the nuances of recruiting to that school in this city, it is Howard.
Howard is replacing John Giannini, who spent 14 years at the helm of the Explorers, posting a career record of 212-226 and reaching just one NCAA tournament. He is the second Villanova assistant coach in as many seasons to leave for a head coaching vacancy; Baker Dunleavy took over the Quinnipiac program a year ago.
Arizona is trying to put together another recruiting class in 2018 as they started anew with a commitment from guard Devonaire Doutrive on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-5, four-star guard took an official visit to Arizona this weekend and gave the Wildcats a foundation for this recruiting class after the team lost commitments from three former pledges. With Arizona involved in multiple scandals this season, their three original commitments (Jahvon Quinerly and Shareef O’Neal) all opted to move forward, with all but guard Brandon Williams committed to new programs.
As for Doutrive, he’s the No. 125 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals. Doutrive is an athletic guard and a good starting point for Arizona’s class as they need to rebuild the roster after multiple losses to the NBA draft.
