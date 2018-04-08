La Salle expected to hire Villanova assistant Howard

La Salle is expected to name Ashley Howard as their next head coach.

Howard has spent the last five season as an assistant on the Villanova staff, meaning that he has been Jay Wright’s assistant through the Wildcat ascendance to being a Big East dynasty. He’s also a Philly native that played at Drexel and spent time on staff at both Drexel and La Salle. He knows the city, and he was a primary recruiter for some of Villanova’s best recruits in recent years, including Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

La Salle is not considered a great job due mainly to budget and facility concerns, but if anyone understands the nuances of recruiting to that school in this city, it is Howard.

Howard is replacing John Giannini, who spent 14 years at the helm of the Explorers, posting a career record of 212-226 and reaching just one NCAA tournament. He is the second Villanova assistant coach in as many seasons to leave for a head coaching vacancy; Baker Dunleavy took over the Quinnipiac program a year ago.