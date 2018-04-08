More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

By Rob DausterApr 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

More NBA Draft

Ohio State star to declare for NBA draft

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration. The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

We also have a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • DENG ADEL, Louisville
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRUCE BROWN, Miami
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
  • MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, FGCU
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
  • SHAKE MILTON, SMU
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
  • OMER YURTSEVEN, NC State

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
DONTA HALL, Alabama
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn

La Salle expected to hire Villanova assistant Howard

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 8, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

La Salle is expected to name Ashley Howard as their next head coach.

Howard has spent the last five season as an assistant on the Villanova staff, meaning that he has been Jay Wright’s assistant through the Wildcat ascendance to being a Big East dynasty. He’s also a Philly native that played at Drexel and spent time on staff at both Drexel and La Salle. He knows the city, and he was a primary recruiter for some of Villanova’s best recruits in recent years, including Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

La Salle is not considered a great job due mainly to budget and facility concerns, but if anyone understands the nuances of recruiting to that school in this city, it is Howard.

Howard is replacing John Giannini, who spent 14 years at the helm of the Explorers, posting a career record of 212-226 and reaching just one NCAA tournament. He is the second Villanova assistant coach in as many seasons to leave for a head coaching vacancy; Baker Dunleavy took over the Quinnipiac program a year ago.

Gonzaga star to return for junior season

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 8, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

More NBA Draft

Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. entering 2018 NBA Draft Kentucky star enters NBA draft Alabama’s Collin Sexton is headed to the NBA

Gonzaga announced on Sunday afternoon that star forward Rui Hachimura will be returning to school for his junior season.

“I appreciate everything I have learned from the coaching staff and look forward to learning more and growing my game,” Hachimura said. “I’m excited to have another season with my teammates in front of Zag nation.”

Hachimura was a breakout star in the NCAA tournament, going for 25 points and four blocks in a win over Ohio State and 16 points and nine boards in a loss to Florida State. On the season, Hachimura averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 boards.

He’s a lottery pick-level talent, but he’s also a player that is quite raw. Defensively, he is still learning how to play, although his tremendous physical tools make up for a lot of the mistakes. On the offensive end of the floor, he is really effective around the rim and driving to the basket, but he’s shot just 9-for-40 (22.5 percent) from three in his two seasons as a Zag.

Hachimura is Japanese, and only came to the United States two years ago. He’s still learning how to play the game, but as a 6-foot-9 athlete with huge hands and a 7-foot-2 wingspan, there is plenty to work with.

With Hachimura in the fold, Gonzaga is projected as the No. 7 team in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.

Arizona gets 2018 commitment from guard Devonaire Doutrive

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Arizona is trying to put together another recruiting class in 2018 as they started anew with a commitment from guard Devonaire Doutrive on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, four-star guard took an official visit to Arizona this weekend and gave the Wildcats a foundation for this recruiting class after the team lost commitments from three former pledges. With Arizona involved in multiple scandals this season, their three original commitments (Jahvon Quinerly and Shareef O’Neal) all opted to move forward, with all but guard Brandon Williams committed to new programs.

As for Doutrive, he’s the No. 125 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals. Doutrive is an athletic guard and a good starting point for Arizona’s class as they need to rebuild the roster after multiple losses to the NBA draft.

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant surprises Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale on Ellen

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale was the biggest hero in basketball during March as her heroics in multiple Final Four games led the Irish to a national championship.

In an action-packed women’s Final Four last weekend, Ogunbowale hit the game-winning jumper in overtime to eliminate unbeaten No. 1 overall seed UConn. The next game, Ogunbowale topped that by hitting the game-winning jumper right before the buzzer sounded to give Notre Dame a comeback win (and the title) over Mississippi State.

Making an appearance on Ellen this week, Ogunbowale received a surprise as Kobe Bryant, her basketball idol, made an appearance to meet her.

Ogunbowale and Bryant had previously traded some responses on Twitter after the UConn buzzer-beater.

Kobe told Ogunbowale to finish the job and win the title and she did so by knocking down a memorable game-winning shot.

Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. entering 2018 NBA Draft

(Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. became the latest Blue Devil freshman to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft on Saturday. Trent plans to officially turn pro by signing with an agent.

The 6-foot-5 Trent averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for Duke this season while shooting 40 percent from three-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

Trent joins big man Marvin Bagley III and point guard Trevon Duval as other Blue Devil freshmen to declare for the draft.

A scoring guard, Trent hopes to join his dad, Gary Trent, as NBA first-round draft picks. The older Trent was the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft as he played nine seasons in the NBA.