Getty Images

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant surprises Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale on Ellen

By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale was the biggest hero in basketball during March as her heroics in multiple Final Four games led the Irish to a national championship.

In an action-packed women’s Final Four last weekend, Ogunbowale hit the game-winning jumper in overtime to eliminate unbeaten No. 1 overall seed UConn. The next game, Ogunbowale topped that by hitting the game-winning jumper right before the buzzer sounded to give Notre Dame a comeback win (and the title) over Mississippi State.

Making an appearance on Ellen this week, Ogunbowale received a surprise as Kobe Bryant, her basketball idol, made an appearance to meet her.

Ogunbowale and Bryant had previously traded some responses on Twitter after the UConn buzzer-beater.

Kobe told Ogunbowale to finish the job and win the title and she did so by knocking down a memorable game-winning shot.

Arizona gets 2018 commitment from guard Devonaire Doutrive

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Arizona is trying to put together another recruiting class in 2018 as they started anew with a commitment from guard Devonaire Doutrive on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, four-star guard took an official visit to Arizona this weekend and gave the Wildcats a foundation for this recruiting class after the team lost commitments from three former pledges. With Arizona involved in multiple scandals this season, their three original commitments (Jahvon Quinerly and Shareef O’Neal) all opted to move forward, with all but guard Brandon Williams committed to new programs.

As for Doutrive, he’s the No. 125 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals. Doutrive is an athletic guard and a good starting point for Arizona’s class as they need to rebuild the roster after multiple losses to the NBA draft.

Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. entering 2018 NBA Draft

(Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. became the latest Blue Devil freshman to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft on Saturday. Trent plans to officially turn pro by signing with an agent.

The 6-foot-5 Trent averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for Duke this season while shooting 40 percent from three-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

Trent joins big man Marvin Bagley III and point guard Trevon Duval as other Blue Devil freshmen to declare for the draft.

A scoring guard, Trent hopes to join his dad, Gary Trent, as NBA first-round draft picks. The older Trent was the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft as he played nine seasons in the NBA.

Arizona’s Sean Miller will forfeit $1 million if guilty of NCAA violation or criminally charged

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arizona head coach Sean Miller and the school agreed to a new contract on Friday with one major provision being added after a tumultuous year off the court for the Wildcats.

According to a report from Anne Ryman of the Republic, the new amendment to the contract has Miller forfeiting $1 million if he commits a major NCAA violation or if he’s criminally charged relating to his employment. The Arizona Board of Regents and Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke all supported the contract amendment, which protects the school a little bit in light of assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson being involved in the FBI investigation into college basketball last fall.

Miller has also been linked to a potential payment to star center Deandre Ayton in a disputed ESPN report — although Miller has publicly denied any involvement before returning to the Arizona sidelines to finish out the season.

If Miller were to forfeit the money under the new provision, it would come from his “longevity bonus” in stock that was set up by a private donor for Miller in 2014. That bonus payment is due in May 2020 as Miller’s vested share in the stock is now worth $4.1 million. The company of Miller’s stock, Andeavor Logistics LP, was also publicly revealed for the first time by Arizona.

Miller’s contract remains mostly the same besides for the $1 million forfeiture amendment as it runs through May 31, 2022. Clearly, the school trusts that Miller had no part in the Ayton allegations. The school has also protected themselves a little bit in case any new evidence comes to light and Miller is forced out.

Nothing will come of this contract provision unless something else major happens to Miller or the Arizona program. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the Ayton saga might play out.

Jalen Brunson, Villanova win big at 2018 College Basketball Awards

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 9:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

College basketball handed out its most prestigious individual awards on Friday night as the national champion Villanova Wildcats cleaned up during the proceedings.

Junior point guard Jalen Brunson was given the Wooden Award on the men’s side while also capturing the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top lead guard. Mikal Bridges (Julius Erving) and Jay Wright (John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching) also won awards on Friday night.

Seton Hall senior Angel Delgado (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton (Karl Malone) and Carsen Edwards (Jerry West) were also winners.

South Carolina senior A’ja Wilson won the Wooden Award on the women’s side after a dominating season in the SEC.

Here is the full list of men’s winners:

Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard) — Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard) — Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Julius Erving Award (Small Forward) — Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) — Deandre Ayton, Arizona
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center) — Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award — Jay Wright, Villanova

Kentucky star enters NBA draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Knox announced on Friday afternoon that he will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent.

Knox was a late commit, surprisingly picking Kentucky over the likes of Duke and North Carolina, and ended up averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 34.1 percent from the floor.

As talented as Knox is, he was somewhat inconsistent this season. As good as he looked putting up 34 points at West Virginia this season, Knox would have stretches where his shot wasn’t dropping. But his ability to read pin-down screens, his promising shooting stroke and his positional versatility makes him a intriguing prospect.

The 6-foot-9 wing is projected as a lottery pick this year, although there was some speculation in recent days that he may make the decision to return to school and try to play his way into being a top five pick.

In the end, the chance to enter the draft this season ended up making the most sense.