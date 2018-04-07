VIDEO: Kobe Bryant surprises Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale on Ellen

Arizona is trying to put together another recruiting class in 2018 as they started anew with a commitment from guard Devonaire Doutrive on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-5, four-star guard took an official visit to Arizona this weekend and gave the Wildcats a foundation for this recruiting class after the team lost commitments from three former pledges. With Arizona involved in multiple scandals this season, their three original commitments (Jahvon Quinerly and Shareef O’Neal) all opted to move forward, with all but guard Brandon Williams committed to new programs.
As for Doutrive, he’s the No. 125 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals. Doutrive is an athletic guard and a good starting point for Arizona’s class as they need to rebuild the roster after multiple losses to the NBA draft.
Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. entering 2018 NBA Draft
Arizona head coach Sean Miller and the school agreed to a new contract on Friday with one major provision being added after a tumultuous year off the court for the Wildcats.
According to a report from Anne Ryman of the Republic, the new amendment to the contract has Miller forfeiting $1 million if he commits a major NCAA violation or if he’s criminally charged relating to his employment. The Arizona Board of Regents and Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke all supported the contract amendment, which protects the school a little bit in light of assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson being involved in the FBI investigation into college basketball last fall.
If Miller were to forfeit the money under the new provision, it would come from his “longevity bonus” in stock that was set up by a private donor for Miller in 2014. That bonus payment is due in May 2020 as Miller’s vested share in the stock is now worth $4.1 million. The company of Miller’s stock, Andeavor Logistics LP, was also publicly revealed for the first time by Arizona.
Miller’s contract remains mostly the same besides for the $1 million forfeiture amendment as it runs through May 31, 2022. Clearly, the school trusts that Miller had no part in the Ayton allegations. The school has also protected themselves a little bit in case any new evidence comes to light and Miller is forced out.
Nothing will come of this contract provision unless something else major happens to Miller or the Arizona program. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the Ayton saga might play out.
Jalen Brunson, Villanova win big at 2018 College Basketball Awards
College basketball handed out its most prestigious individual awards on Friday night as the national champion Villanova Wildcats cleaned up during the proceedings.
Junior point guard Jalen Brunson was given the Wooden Award on the men’s side while also capturing the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top lead guard. Mikal Bridges (Julius Erving) and Jay Wright (John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching) also won awards on Friday night.
Seton Hall senior Angel Delgado (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton (Karl Malone) and Carsen Edwards (Jerry West) were also winners.
South Carolina senior A’ja Wilson won the Wooden Award on the women’s side after a dominating season in the SEC.
Here is the full list of men’s winners:
Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard) — Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard) — Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Julius Erving Award (Small Forward) — Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) — Deandre Ayton, Arizona
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center) — Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award — Jay Wright, Villanova
Kevin Knox announced on Friday afternoon that he will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent.
Knox was a late commit, surprisingly picking Kentucky over the likes of Duke and North Carolina, and ended up averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 34.1 percent from the floor.
As talented as Knox is, he was somewhat inconsistent this season. As good as he looked putting up 34 points at West Virginia this season, Knox would have stretches where his shot wasn’t dropping. But his ability to read pin-down screens, his promising shooting stroke and his positional versatility makes him a intriguing prospect.
The 6-foot-9 wing is projected as a lottery pick this year, although there was some speculation in recent days that he may make the decision to return to school and try to play his way into being a top five pick.
In the end, the chance to enter the draft this season ended up making the most sense.