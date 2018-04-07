More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Arizona’s Sean Miller will forfeit $1 million if guilty of NCAA violation or criminally charged

By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Arizona head coach Sean Miller and the school agreed to a new contract on Friday with one major provision being added after a tumultuous year off the court for the Wildcats.

According to a report from Anne Ryman of the Republic, the new amendment to the contract has Miller forfeiting $1 million if he commits a major NCAA violation or if he’s criminally charged relating to his employment. The Arizona Board of Regents and Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke all supported the contract amendment, which protects the school a little bit in light of assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson being involved in the FBI investigation into college basketball last fall.

Miller has also been linked to a potential payment to star center Deandre Ayton in a disputed ESPN report — although Miller has publicly denied any involvement before returning to the Arizona sidelines to finish out the season.

If Miller were to forfeit the money under the new provision, it would come from his “longevity bonus” in stock that was set up by a private donor for Miller in 2014. That bonus payment is due in May 2020 as Miller’s vested share in the stock is now worth $4.1 million. The company of Miller’s stock, Andeavor Logistics LP, was also publicly revealed for the first time by Arizona.

Miller’s contract remains mostly the same besides for the $1 million forfeiture amendment as it runs through May 31, 2022. Clearly, the school trusts that Miller had no part in the Ayton allegations. The school has also protected themselves a little bit in case any new evidence comes to light and Miller is forced out.

Nothing will come of this contract provision unless something else major happens to Miller or the Arizona program. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the Ayton saga might play out.

Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. entering 2018 NBA Draft

(Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. became the latest Blue Devil freshman to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft on Saturday. Trent plans to officially turn pro by signing with an agent.

The 6-foot-5 Trent averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for Duke this season while shooting 40 percent from three-point range and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

Trent joins big man Marvin Bagley III and point guard Trevon Duval as other Blue Devil freshmen to declare for the draft.

A scoring guard, Trent hopes to join his dad, Gary Trent, as NBA first-round draft picks. The older Trent was the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft as he played nine seasons in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson, Villanova win big at 2018 College Basketball Awards

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 7, 2018, 9:08 AM EDT
College basketball handed out its most prestigious individual awards on Friday night as the national champion Villanova Wildcats cleaned up during the proceedings.

Junior point guard Jalen Brunson was given the Wooden Award on the men’s side while also capturing the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top lead guard. Mikal Bridges (Julius Erving) and Jay Wright (John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching) also won awards on Friday night.

Seton Hall senior Angel Delgado (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton (Karl Malone) and Carsen Edwards (Jerry West) were also winners.

South Carolina senior A’ja Wilson won the Wooden Award on the women’s side after a dominating season in the SEC.

Here is the full list of men’s winners:

Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard) — Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard) — Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Julius Erving Award (Small Forward) — Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) — Deandre Ayton, Arizona
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center) — Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award — Jay Wright, Villanova

Kentucky star enters NBA draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Kevin Knox announced on Friday afternoon that he will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent.

Knox was a late commit, surprisingly picking Kentucky over the likes of Duke and North Carolina, and ended up averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 boards while shooting 34.1 percent from the floor.

As talented as Knox is, he was somewhat inconsistent this season. As good as he looked putting up 34 points at West Virginia this season, Knox would have stretches where his shot wasn’t dropping. But his ability to read pin-down screens, his promising shooting stroke and his positional versatility makes him a intriguing prospect.

The 6-foot-9 wing is projected as a lottery pick this year, although there was some speculation in recent days that he may make the decision to return to school and try to play his way into being a top five pick.

In the end, the chance to enter the draft this season ended up making the most sense.

FBI drops charges against Brad Augustine because he said he pocketed money meant for players

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
If you want to get a good idea of where the FBI’s investigation of corruption in college basketball currently stands, let’s take a look at Brad Augustine.

In November, in a profile published by Yahoo Sports, Augustine — the former director of the 1-Family AAU program in Florida —  was referred to as the “most dangerous man in college basketball.” In February, the charges against Augustine were dropped, and there was speculation at the time that the sport’s most dangerous man had decided that he would be capitalizing what he knew and turning state’s witness.

Nope.

The charges against him were dropped because Augustine, according to a report from the Washington Post, told investigators that he was never going to give any of the money to the players, and that he was instead just running his own scheme on Adidas while trying to line his own pockets.

Let me explain.

Augustine was initially charged with wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy and threatened with up to 80 years in prison after he was alleged, in a criminal complaint, to have accepted a $12,700 payment from an undercover FBI agent meant for a player’s mother in a sting in a Las Vegas hotel room and was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing how to funnel $150,000 from Adidas to the family of another player to get that player to go to Miami.

But Augustine told the court that he never gave any of the $12,700 to that player’s family, and that he never intended to funnel any of the $150,000 to the other player; his goal was to defraud Adidas executive Jim Gatto out of the money and keep it all for himself.

Think about that for a second.

When Augustine was trying to give shoe company money to players — something that in literally any other walk of life would be called “a sponsorship deal” — he was committing fraud by knowingly making these players ineligible in the eyes of the NCAA’s amateurism rules.

But by admitting that he had no intention of actually paying the players, by telling the legal system that he just wanted to defraud a shoe company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by exaggerating the influence that he had over the decisions of 16- and 17-year old athletes, he was allowed to walk free.

THIS IS REAL LIFE!!! 

This actually happened.

But there’s nothing wrong with the system we have in place.

Nope.

Nothing at all.

Alabama’s Collin Sexton is headed to the NBA

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Collin Sexton made the announcement that we all expected on Friday morning: He is declaring for the NBA draft, and he is planning on signing with an agent.

Sexton announced at a press conference.

A top ten prospect coming out of high school, Sexton averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman. He is a potential top ten pick and thought to be one of the best guards in the draft, along with Trae Young of Oklahoma.

When he was in high school, Sexton was not considered an elite recruit until the end of his junior season. We wrote about his growth from underrated to five-star superstar last summer.

Sexton was held out of competition for the first game of Alabama’s season after he was caught up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.