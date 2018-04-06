More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

FBI drops charges against Brad Augustine because he said he pocketed money meant for players

By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
If you want to get a good idea of where the FBI’s investigation of corruption in college basketball currently stands, let’s take a look at Brad Augustine.

In November, in a profile published by Yahoo Sports, Augustine — the former director of the 1-Family AAU program in Florida —  was referred to as the “most dangerous man in college basketball.” In February, the charges against Augustine were dropped, and there was speculation at the time that the sport’s most dangerous man had decided that he would be capitalizing what he knew and turning state’s witness.

Nope.

The charges against him were dropped because Augustine, according to a report from the Washington Post, told investigators that he was never going to give any of the money to the players, and that he was instead just running his own scheme on Adidas while trying to line his own pockets.

Let me explain.

Augustine was initially charged with wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy and threatened with up to 80 years in prison after he was alleged, in a criminal complaint, to have accepted a $12,700 payment from an undercover FBI agent meant for a player’s mother in a sting in a Las Vegas hotel room and was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing how to funnel $150,000 from Adidas to the family of another player to get that player to go to Miami.

But Augustine told the court that he never gave any of the $12,700 to that player’s family, and that he never intended to funnel any of the $150,000 to the other player; his goal was to defraud Adidas executive Jim Gatto out of the money and keep it all for himself.

Think about that for a second.

When Augustine was trying to give shoe company money to players — something that in literally any other walk of life would be called “a sponsorship deal” — he was committing fraud by knowingly making these players ineligible in the eyes of the NCAA’s amateurism rules.

But by admitting that he had no intention of actually paying the players, by telling the legal system that he just wanted to defraud a shoe company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by exaggerating the influence that he had over the decisions of 16- and 17-year old athletes, he was allowed to walk free.

THIS IS REAL LIFE!!! 

This actually happened.

But there’s nothing wrong with the system we have in place.

Nope.

Nothing at all.

Alabama’s Collin Sexton is headed to the NBA

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Missouri's Jontay Porter declaring for draft, but will not hire agent Duke loses point guard Trevon Duval to 2018 NBA Draft Miami loses freshman Lonnie Walker IV to the 2018 NBA Draft

Collin Sexton made the announcement that we all expected on Friday morning: He is declaring for the NBA draft, and he is planning on signing with an agent.

Sexton announced at a press conference.

A top ten prospect coming out of high school, Sexton averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman. He is a potential top ten pick and thought to be one of the best guards in the draft, along with Trae Young of Oklahoma.

When he was in high school, Sexton was not considered an elite recruit until the end of his junior season. We wrote about his growth from underrated to five-star superstar last summer.

Sexton was held out of competition for the first game of Alabama’s season after he was caught up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

CBT Podcast: Final Four recap, preseason top 25, Donte DiVincenzo tweets

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
To put a bow on the 2017-18 college basketball season and the 2018 NCAA tournament Rob Dauster brought Gary Parrish of CBS Sports to talk about, among other things, how he’s become a celebrity that doesn’t actually go to games, why he didn’t wish Rob a happy birthday on his birthday and Donte DiVincenzo tweets. Here’s the rundown:

OPEN: So what did we think of San Antonio as a Final Four city?

11:30: Villanova won the title. Are they an all-time great team?

26:00: Donte DiVincenzo’s tweets.

41:15: Preseason top 25 chatter.

2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Ohio State star to declare for NBA draft

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration. The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

We also have a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • DENG ADEL, Louisville
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRUCE BROWN, Miami
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
  • MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, FGCU
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
  • SHAKE MILTON, SMU
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
  • OMER YURTSEVEN, NC State

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

  • DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn

Missouri’s Jontay Porter declaring for draft, but will not hire agent

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

First, Jontay Porter followed his brother Michael to Missouri. Now, he’s joining him in the NBA draft, but with one significant caveat.

The 6-foot-11 Jontay is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft after his freshman season with the Tigers, but, unlike his elder brother, will not immediately hire an agent in order to retain his college eligibility, it was announced Thursday.

”I have loved everything about my experience on and off the court as a member of the Mizzou family, but have always dreamed of playing in the NBA,” Porter said in a statement released by Missouri. “While I am not making any final decisions at this point, I am not hiring an agent and will be diligent in complying with all NCAA rules to ensure that I maintain my eligibility to compete at the NCAA level for Mizzou in the future.

“I am going to declare for the NBA draft. This will allow me to evaluate my status with NBA teams so that I can make a fully educated decision on my future. I am excited for this opportunity and appreciative of the continued support from Mizzou nation throughout this process.”

Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign, which he moved up a year by graduating high school yearly to join his brother, Michael, a projected top-five pick in June, and his father, Michael Sr., an assistant coach on Cuonzo Martin’s class.

While Jontay isn’t the prospect that Michael Jr. is, he was a five-star recruit with a projected NBA future. It’s a strong big man class in this year’s draft, so Jontay Porter could be looking at a better draft slot should he elect to return to Missouri, but he’ll garner real looks from NBA teams during this evaluation process.

Rick Pitino defends honor on Dan Patrick Show

By Rob DausterApr 5, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
4 Comments

Rick Pitino has been on a publicity tour that no one seems to be paying any attention to.

The disgraced Louisville head coach offered up yet another interview on Thursday morning, going on the Dan Patrick Show to — again — try and convince the world that his name should be cleared of any wrongdoing involving all of the scandals that he has been involved in.

What happened on the DP Show this morning was no different. This quote, which was followed by Pitino acknowledging that he wouldn’t believe another coach if they said what he’s saying, sums it all up:

“I think in two years everything will come out and they’ll say, ‘Man, that guy was really railroaded out of this business,'” Pitino said. “And then nobody will care. It will last a day and nobody will care.”

What was perhaps more interesting in this interview is that Pitino shed some light on the rumors that he might be in the mix to replace Danny Hurley at Rhode Island.

“I’ve only been contacted by one school,” Pitino said, adding that was not Rhode Island. “It was a nice situation, and we talked and I met with them, but it did not fit for me and it did not fit for them. You know what I realized, Dan, is it’s probably not going to work for me in college basketball.”

“Because one of the schools was very interested in me called me and said, ‘Look, Coach, you showed us everything that you have.’ From a factual standpoint, all of the evidence I gave The Washington Post, and they said, ‘We believe in you wholeheartedly. The problem is we called the NCAA, and the NCAA said we cannot investigate anybody. Any school, any person. We can’t tell you if they’re innocent or guilty because the FBI has told us not to investigate until their case is closed. So, that’s just the way it is.”

Pitino previously had allowed The Washington Post to embed with him in South Florida.

And he also admitted that his son has tried to convince him to stop doing interviews because “nobody cares.”