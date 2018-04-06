More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

CBT Podcast: Final Four recap, preseason top 25, Donte DiVincenzo tweets

By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

To put a bow on the 2017-18 college basketball season and the 2018 NCAA tournament Rob Dauster brought Gary Parrish of CBS Sports to talk about, among other things, how he’s become a celebrity that doesn’t actually go to games, why he didn’t wish Rob a happy birthday on his birthday and Donte DiVincenzo tweets. Here’s the rundown:

OPEN: So what did we think of San Antonio as a Final Four city?

11:30: Villanova won the title. Are they an all-time great team?

26:00: Donte DiVincenzo’s tweets.

41:15: Preseason top 25 chatter.

Alabama’s Collin Sexton is headed to the NBA

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More NBA Draft

Missouri’s Jontay Porter declaring for draft, but will not hire agent Duke loses point guard Trevon Duval to 2018 NBA Draft Miami loses freshman Lonnie Walker IV to the 2018 NBA Draft

Collin Sexton made the announcement that we all expected on Friday morning: He is declaring for the NBA draft, and he is planning on signing with an agent.

Sexton announced at a press conference.

A top ten prospect coming out of high school, Sexton averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman. He is a potential top ten pick and thought to be one of the best guards in the draft, along with Trae Young of Oklahoma.

When he was in high school, Sexton was not considered an elite recruit until the end of his junior season. We wrote about his growth from underrated to five-star superstar last summer.

Sexton was held out of competition for the first game of Alabama’s season after he was caught up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

More NBA Draft

Ohio State star to declare for NBA draft

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until April 22nd to declare for the NBA draft this season and until 11:59 p.m. on May 30th to remove their name from consideration. The NBA Combine will be held May 16-20 this year. 

We also have a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

  • DENG ADEL, Louisville
  • KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
  • KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
  • KY BOWMAN, Boston College
  • JORDAN BRANGERS, South Plains
  • BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
  • BRUCE BROWN, Miami
  • TOOKIE BROWN, Georgia Southern
  • TROY BROWN, Oregon
  • JORDAN CAROLINE, Nevada
  • HAANIF CHEATEM, FGCU
  • KAMERON CHATMAN, Detroit
  • CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
  • TYLER COOK, Iowa
  • ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
  • JON DAVIS, Charlotte
  • TERENCE DAVIS, Ole Miss
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M
  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall
  • JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
  • JARREY FOSTER, SMU
  • ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
  • MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
  • EUGENE GERMAN, Northern Illinois
  • TYLER HALL, Montana State
  • JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami
  • TRAMAINE ISABELL, Drexel
  • DEANGELO ISBY, Utah State
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming
  • ZACH JOHNSON, FGCU
  • SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
  • CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
  • CODY MARTIN, Nevada
  • JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
  • FLETCHER MCGEE, Wofford
  • SHAKE MILTON, SMU
  • ELIJAH MINNIE, Eastern Michigan
  • SHELTON MITCHELL, Clemson
  • MATT MORGAN, Cornell
  • ISAIAH MOSS, Iowa
  • JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
  • JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
  • LAMAR PETERS, Mississippi State
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
  • JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
  • MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
  • TRAYVON REED, Texas Southern
  • KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
  • JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
  • MAX STRUS, DePaul
  • DESHON TAYLOR, Fresno State
  • LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
  • NICK WARD, Michigan State
  • PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • NICK WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
  • DEMAJEO WIGGINS, Bowling Green
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
  • KRIS WILKES, UCLA
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
  • OMER YURTSEVEN, NC State

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

  • DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn

Missouri’s Jontay Porter declaring for draft, but will not hire agent

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

First, Jontay Porter followed his brother Michael to Missouri. Now, he’s joining him in the NBA draft, but with one significant caveat.

The 6-foot-11 Jontay is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft after his freshman season with the Tigers, but, unlike his elder brother, will not immediately hire an agent in order to retain his college eligibility, it was announced Thursday.

”I have loved everything about my experience on and off the court as a member of the Mizzou family, but have always dreamed of playing in the NBA,” Porter said in a statement released by Missouri. “While I am not making any final decisions at this point, I am not hiring an agent and will be diligent in complying with all NCAA rules to ensure that I maintain my eligibility to compete at the NCAA level for Mizzou in the future.

“I am going to declare for the NBA draft. This will allow me to evaluate my status with NBA teams so that I can make a fully educated decision on my future. I am excited for this opportunity and appreciative of the continued support from Mizzou nation throughout this process.”

Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign, which he moved up a year by graduating high school yearly to join his brother, Michael, a projected top-five pick in June, and his father, Michael Sr., an assistant coach on Cuonzo Martin’s class.

While Jontay isn’t the prospect that Michael Jr. is, he was a five-star recruit with a projected NBA future. It’s a strong big man class in this year’s draft, so Jontay Porter could be looking at a better draft slot should he elect to return to Missouri, but he’ll garner real looks from NBA teams during this evaluation process.

Rick Pitino defends honor on Dan Patrick Show

By Rob DausterApr 5, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
4 Comments

Rick Pitino has been on a publicity tour that no one seems to be paying any attention to.

The disgraced Louisville head coach offered up yet another interview on Thursday morning, going on the Dan Patrick Show to — again — try and convince the world that his name should be cleared of any wrongdoing involving all of the scandals that he has been involved in.

What happened on the DP Show this morning was no different. This quote, which was followed by Pitino acknowledging that he wouldn’t believe another coach if they said what he’s saying, sums it all up:

“I think in two years everything will come out and they’ll say, ‘Man, that guy was really railroaded out of this business,'” Pitino said. “And then nobody will care. It will last a day and nobody will care.”

What was perhaps more interesting in this interview is that Pitino shed some light on the rumors that he might be in the mix to replace Danny Hurley at Rhode Island.

“I’ve only been contacted by one school,” Pitino said, adding that was not Rhode Island. “It was a nice situation, and we talked and I met with them, but it did not fit for me and it did not fit for them. You know what I realized, Dan, is it’s probably not going to work for me in college basketball.”

“Because one of the schools was very interested in me called me and said, ‘Look, Coach, you showed us everything that you have.’ From a factual standpoint, all of the evidence I gave The Washington Post, and they said, ‘We believe in you wholeheartedly. The problem is we called the NCAA, and the NCAA said we cannot investigate anybody. Any school, any person. We can’t tell you if they’re innocent or guilty because the FBI has told us not to investigate until their case is closed. So, that’s just the way it is.”

Pitino previously had allowed The Washington Post to embed with him in South Florida.

And he also admitted that his son has tried to convince him to stop doing interviews because “nobody cares.”

Travis Steele knows Xavier’s next goal: Reach Final Four

AP Photo
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CINCINNATI — Travis Steele knows the clear expectation as Xavier’s next basketball coach.

“It’s the elephant that’s in the room: Go where Xavier has never gone in the NCAA Tournament,” Steele said.

The Musketeers have never reached a Final Four. They had their best chance this season, when they were ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 — a school record — and won their first Big East regular-season title. They got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, only to lose in the second round to Florida State.

Coach Chris Mack headed to Louisville a few days later. Steele — who was the top assistant under Mack — was hired over the weekend as the school’s 18th head coach, given a higher bar than any of the others.

“There is one final hurdle,” athletics director Greg Christopher said Wednesday while introducing Steele as head coach. “We’ve never been to a Final Four, never won a national championship.”

Xavier decided its best chance was to stick with a formula that has brought the basketball program this far. The Musketeers were inundated with interest from candidates at other schools. They chose to stay in-house, providing continuity to a program that become nationally prominent.

Xavier has become adept at grooming its next head coach on the staff and then letting them take the school another step higher — a process that school president the Rev. Michael Graham called a “signature element” to the program. Xavier has grown from a mid-major program in the 1980s through a succession of coaches: Pete Gillen, Skip Prosser, Thad Matta, Sean Miller and Mack.

It was no surprise that Steele — who was hired by Miller and has been Mack’s assistant for the last nine seasons — was considered the best choice.

“This is not something we do very often here at Xavier,” Graham said, referring to coaching changes. “But when we do it, we do it really, really well.”

Steele essentially clinched the job during his formal interview on Friday when he spoke in detail about his plans for getting Xavier to a place where it is considered a Final Four program. The Musketeers reached the Elite Eight for the third time in 2016-17.

“Every coach has made Xavier a better place than it was before,” Steele said. “That’s a huge responsibility on my shoulders.”

Unlike Mack, who grew up in Cincinnati and played for the Musketeers, Steele didn’t have any direct ties to the school until Miller hired him in 2008 as director of basketball operations. His brother, John Groce, also is a former Xavier assistant coach and currently the head coach at Akron.

As Mack’s top assistant, Steele was involved in recruiting and designing the offense that was one of the best in the country. Steele said Wednesday there won’t be many schematic changes in how the Musketeers play, but he’ll emphasize defense as he puts together next season’s team.

The Musketeers lose four seniors — Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean O’Mara and Kerem Kanter — and look to be more of a guard-driven team at the outset next season. Their defense had lapses last season that allowed other teams to put together big runs. Xavier let a 12-point lead slip away in the second half of its loss to Florida State.

Steele said he’s already heard from Xavier fans about it.

“They think our defense needs to improve,” he said, grinning.

Several returning players met with the athletics director during the coaching search and lobbied for Steele to get the job.

“We got coach Steele, and that’s what we wanted,” point guard Quentin Goodin said. “I want to play for a coach I’m comfortable with. He’s really energetic. He’s got a lot of leadership. He’s one of those coaches who knows what he’s talking about. He’ll be straight with you.

“Him being here and helping us grown as players and people — that’s what I feel made him the best choice.”