Rick Pitino defends honor on Dan Patrick Show

By Rob DausterApr 5, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
Rick Pitino has been on a publicity tour that no one seems to be paying any attention to.

The disgraced Louisville head coach offered up yet another interview on Thursday morning, going on the Dan Patrick Show to — again — try and convince the world that his name should be cleared of any wrongdoing involving all of the scandals that he has been involved in.

What happened on the DP Show this morning was no different. This quote, which was followed by Pitino acknowledging that he wouldn’t believe another coach if they said what he’s saying, sums it all up:

“I think in two years everything will come out and they’ll say, ‘Man, that guy was really railroaded out of this business,'” Pitino said. “And then nobody will care. It will last a day and nobody will care.”

What was perhaps more interesting in this interview is that Pitino shed some light on the rumors that he might be in the mix to replace Danny Hurley at Rhode Island.

“I’ve only been contacted by one school,” Pitino said, adding that was not Rhode Island. “It was a nice situation, and we talked and I met with them, but it did not fit for me and it did not fit for them. You know what I realized, Dan, is it’s probably not going to work for me in college basketball.”

“Because one of the schools was very interested in me called me and said, ‘Look, Coach, you showed us everything that you have.’ From a factual standpoint, all of the evidence I gave The Washington Post, and they said, ‘We believe in you wholeheartedly. The problem is we called the NCAA, and the NCAA said we cannot investigate anybody. Any school, any person. We can’t tell you if they’re innocent or guilty because the FBI has told us not to investigate until their case is closed. So, that’s just the way it is.”

Pitino previously had allowed The Washington Post to embed with him in South Florida.

And he also admitted that his son has tried to convince him to stop doing interviews because “nobody cares.”

Missouri’s Jontay Porter declaring for draft, but will not hire agent

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
First, Jontay Porter followed his brother Michael to Missouri. Now, he’s joining him in the NBA draft, but with one significant caveat.

The 6-foot-11 Jontay is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft after his freshman season with the Tigers, but, unlike his elder brother, will not immediately hire an agent in order to retain his college eligibility, it was announced Thursday.

”I have loved everything about my experience on and off the court as a member of the Mizzou family, but have always dreamed of playing in the NBA,” Porter said in a statement released by Missouri. “While I am not making any final decisions at this point, I am not hiring an agent and will be diligent in complying with all NCAA rules to ensure that I maintain my eligibility to compete at the NCAA level for Mizzou in the future.

“I am going to declare for the NBA draft. This will allow me to evaluate my status with NBA teams so that I can make a fully educated decision on my future. I am excited for this opportunity and appreciative of the continued support from Mizzou nation throughout this process.”

Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign, which he moved up a year by graduating high school yearly to join his brother, Michael, a projected top-five pick in June, and his father, Michael Sr., an assistant coach on Cuonzo Martin’s class.

While Jontay isn’t the prospect that Michael Jr. is, he was a five-star recruit with a projected NBA future. It’s a strong big man class in this year’s draft, so Jontay Porter could be looking at a better draft slot should he elect to return to Missouri, but he’ll garner real looks from NBA teams during this evaluation process.

Travis Steele knows Xavier’s next goal: Reach Final Four

AP Photo
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
CINCINNATI — Travis Steele knows the clear expectation as Xavier’s next basketball coach.

“It’s the elephant that’s in the room: Go where Xavier has never gone in the NCAA Tournament,” Steele said.

The Musketeers have never reached a Final Four. They had their best chance this season, when they were ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 — a school record — and won their first Big East regular-season title. They got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, only to lose in the second round to Florida State.

Coach Chris Mack headed to Louisville a few days later. Steele — who was the top assistant under Mack — was hired over the weekend as the school’s 18th head coach, given a higher bar than any of the others.

“There is one final hurdle,” athletics director Greg Christopher said Wednesday while introducing Steele as head coach. “We’ve never been to a Final Four, never won a national championship.”

Xavier decided its best chance was to stick with a formula that has brought the basketball program this far. The Musketeers were inundated with interest from candidates at other schools. They chose to stay in-house, providing continuity to a program that become nationally prominent.

Xavier has become adept at grooming its next head coach on the staff and then letting them take the school another step higher — a process that school president the Rev. Michael Graham called a “signature element” to the program. Xavier has grown from a mid-major program in the 1980s through a succession of coaches: Pete Gillen, Skip Prosser, Thad Matta, Sean Miller and Mack.

It was no surprise that Steele — who was hired by Miller and has been Mack’s assistant for the last nine seasons — was considered the best choice.

“This is not something we do very often here at Xavier,” Graham said, referring to coaching changes. “But when we do it, we do it really, really well.”

Steele essentially clinched the job during his formal interview on Friday when he spoke in detail about his plans for getting Xavier to a place where it is considered a Final Four program. The Musketeers reached the Elite Eight for the third time in 2016-17.

“Every coach has made Xavier a better place than it was before,” Steele said. “That’s a huge responsibility on my shoulders.”

Unlike Mack, who grew up in Cincinnati and played for the Musketeers, Steele didn’t have any direct ties to the school until Miller hired him in 2008 as director of basketball operations. His brother, John Groce, also is a former Xavier assistant coach and currently the head coach at Akron.

As Mack’s top assistant, Steele was involved in recruiting and designing the offense that was one of the best in the country. Steele said Wednesday there won’t be many schematic changes in how the Musketeers play, but he’ll emphasize defense as he puts together next season’s team.

The Musketeers lose four seniors — Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean O’Mara and Kerem Kanter — and look to be more of a guard-driven team at the outset next season. Their defense had lapses last season that allowed other teams to put together big runs. Xavier let a 12-point lead slip away in the second half of its loss to Florida State.

Steele said he’s already heard from Xavier fans about it.

“They think our defense needs to improve,” he said, grinning.

Several returning players met with the athletics director during the coaching search and lobbied for Steele to get the job.

“We got coach Steele, and that’s what we wanted,” point guard Quentin Goodin said. “I want to play for a coach I’m comfortable with. He’s really energetic. He’s got a lot of leadership. He’s one of those coaches who knows what he’s talking about. He’ll be straight with you.

“Him being here and helping us grown as players and people — that’s what I feel made him the best choice.”

Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

Patrick Semansky/AP
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of fans lined up in downtown Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University’s Wildcats.

The winners of the men’s basketball tournament rode double-decker buses along Market Street, the heart of the business district, ending at City Hall for a rally. They threw T-shirts into the cheering sea of blue and white and lifted the trophy aloft as confetti fluttered in the air.

“We do this so much in Philadelphia now I thought you guys would be tired of parades,” coach Jay Wright joked to the crowd, referencing the Eagles first-ever Super Bowl win just two months earlier.

The Wildcats’ romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan. It’s their second national title in three seasons.

Kris Jenkins, who hit the game-winning shot for the 2016 championship team, was in a convertible in the parade caravan, and gave high-fives to thrilled fans along the route.

The recent Super Bowl win wasn’t lost on fans, many of whom layered their Villanova gear with a bit of Eagles swag. Several talked about how meaningful it was to have a series of champs in the city.

“Not much winning has been done in Philadelphia, at least in my lifetime, so it’s good to see,” said Mike McGovern, a Villanova alum who graduated in 1998. He works in an office building along the parade route and was cheering the team with his dad and three young children.

Cynthia Hindman, 70, uses a walker but that didn’t stop her from taking the 1½-hour trip from suburban Kennett Square to the city to watch the parade. She thinks it’s “terrific” that the Philadelphia area has had two championships so close together.

“I think it makes Philly look good,” she said.

Villanova’s suburban campus was closed and all classes were canceled so fans at the Roman Catholic university could take part.

The crowds were thin early in the morning as snow flurries sporadically fell and temperatures hovered in the high 30s, but the sidewalks filled with blue as the weather warmed. About 10 minutes before the parade set off, blue skies appeared and temperatures were in the low 40s.

At the rally, players like guard Donte DiVincenzo and national Player of the Year Jalen Brunson kept remarks short and sweet, trying to tamp down excited laughter while thanking the fans.

Junior guard Phil Booth told the crowd he had one thing to tell them, seemingly getting serious for a moment.

“From the bottom of my heart,” he said solemnly before quickly bursting into a grin and yelling: “Go cats! Go cats!”

CBT Podcast: Gary Parrish on the national title game, DiVincenzo’s tweeting, not wishing people happy birthday

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
To put a bow on the 2017-18 college basketball season and the 2018 NCAA tournament Rob Dauster brought Gary Parrish of CBS Sports to talk about, among other things, how he’s become a celebrity that doesn’t actually go to games, why he didn’t wish Rob a happy birthday on his birthday and Donte DiVincenzo tweets. Here’s the rundown:

OPEN: So what did we think of San Antonio as a Final Four city?

11:30: Villanova won the title. Are they an all-time great team?

26:00: Donte DiVincenzo’s tweets.

41:15: Preseason top 25 chatter.

Report: Siena coach Jimmy Patsos investigated for allegedly verbally abusing student manager

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsApr 4, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Siena head coach Jimmy Patsos is being investigated by the school after he allegedly taunted and verbally abused a student manager with a mental disorder.

According to a report from Rick Karlin of the Times-Union, members of the team have been interviewed by an outside attorney, and the school’s Title IX coordinator, after Patsos allegedly made remarks to the manager.

Patsos referred to the student as “the next Unabomber” and also teased him about medications and personal issues in front of others. The student manager is diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Siena confirmed the validity of the ongoing investigation to the Times Union.

Patsos has been at Siena for five seasons, as the Saints finished 8-24 this season. Guiding the team to two CIT appearances, Patsos has failed to make the postseason the past two years.