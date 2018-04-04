Duke loses point guard Trevon Duval to 2018 NBA Draft

Duke freshman point guard Trevon Duval is entering the 2018 NBA Draft, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-3 Duval joins a string of lead guards who have gone pro after one season with the Blue Devils, including Frank Jackson, Tyus Jones, Austin Rivers and Kyrie Irving in the one-and-done era.
Turning up his play at the end of the season, Duval averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists per game while also getting 1.5 steals per game. If Duval can improve his perimeter shooting (29 percent three-point range) then he could vault up draft boards since he boasts unique size, athleticism and defensive potential for a lead guard.
“I loved my time here at Duke and I enjoyed every second of it,” Duval said in the release. “I want to thank all of the Duke fans, thank each of my teammates – they’re all brothers to me, and each of the coaches that have helped me grow as a young man both on and off the court. I hope to be part of the Duke brotherhood the rest of my life.”
The loss of Duval to the NBA draft is expected for the Blue Devils as freshman point guard Tre Jones — the younger brother of Tyus — is waiting in the wings to start next season.
East Carolina has hired Joe Dooley as head coach for a second time in program history, according to a release from the school.
Dooley was head coach at the school from 1995 through 1999 while also serving as an assistant for the Pirates from 1991 through 1995.
The former Florida Gulf Coast head coach is a more seasoned veteran the second time around after spending time under Bill Self at Kansas and with the Eagles as head coach the past five years. Dooley was the youngest head coach in Division I basketball (29) the first time the Pirates hired him in 1995. Now he is coming off of five straight 20-win seasons and postseason appearances.
Dooley made two NCAA tournament appearances and two NIT trips at Florida Gulf Coast. A noted recruiter, Dooley did a great job with transfers at Florida Gulf Coast during his recent tenure. It’ll be interesting to see how much Dooley uses that approach during his second tenure at East Carolina.
Miami is losing freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV to the 2018 NBA Draft as he announced he’ll enter and sign with an agent.
The 6-foot-4 Walker was one of the best newcomers in college hoops this season as he led Miami in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Walker also put up 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 34 percent from three-point range. A great athlete with room to grow in terms of skill level, Walker is a potential lottery pick in this upcoming draft.
Miami expected to potentially lose Walker after this season as the Hurricanes will have to find another perimeter scorer to compliment him. The Hurricanes also have big man Dewan Huell and guard Bruce Brown testing the waters of the NBA draft. If Miami loses all three, then they’ll have to replace their top three scorers from a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament this year.
After a hot end to the season, Kansas redshirt sophomore guard Malik Newman is entering the 2018 NBA Draft, the school announced on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3 Newman was one of the hottest perimeter shooters over the final month of the season as he put up 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. Newman shot 41 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the free-throw line.
“First off I want to thank God for the opportunity,” Newman said in the release. “I want to thank Coach Self and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to come to Kansas. I definitely want to thank my teammates. The journey with these guys has been nothing short of amazing. My two years here was everything that I asked for. My redshirt year, I had a chance to develop and Coach Self took me under his wing and really prepared me. This year I had a chance to come out and play and this was the plan, to try to put myself in position to chase my dream. I sat down and talked with Coach Self and my family and this is the best time to do it. With that being said, I’ll forego my junior year at Kansas and I will put my name in the NBA Draft and plan on signing with an agent.”
Since Newman plans to sign with an agent, it means he will officially turn professional and leave the Jayhawks. Without Newman, Kansas is still in good shape in the backcourt for next season. Cal transfer point guard Charlie Moore should be ready after a redshirt season and the Jayhawks also recruited a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans on the perimeter in Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson.
An intriguing prospect in this draft because of his ability to shoot off the dribble, Newman is a former McDonald’s All-American who started his career at Mississippi State. Newman later transferred to Kansas following his freshman season. Sitting out last season due to redshirt, Newman leaves Kansas after playing one year with the program.
South Dakota has hired Todd Lee as its new head coach, the school announced on Wednesday.
The associate head coach at Grand Canyon the past five seasons, Lee is a South Dakota graduate (1986) who gets a chance to take over at his former alma mater.
Spending time at Kentucky Wesleyan as a head coach, Lee has also spent time at UC Irvine, CSU Bakersfield and San Diego during his college coaching career. Grand Canyon has been very successful under head coach Dan Majerle over the past five years as Lee has been a big help in the program’s transition into Division I.
South Dakota has only been a Division I program for 10 years as they’re coming off of an NIT appearance last season. Lee has some momentum to work with at a place he’s familiar at. It’ll be interesting to see if Lee can keep the Coyotes as a postseason contender and build them into a perennial winner.
Rhode Island named its new head coach on Wednesday as associate head coach David Cox will be promoted to head coach.
The Rams announced the hiring of Cox, a four-year associate head coach under Danny Hurley, to a five-year deal worth $700,000 per year in an official release.
“The University of Rhode Island is pleased to name David Cox as the new head coach of our men’s basketball program,” Rhode Island President David M. Dooley said in the release. “David has been an integral part of building our men’s basketball program to where it is today, and with his work ethic and high character, we believe he was the best person to keep us as a premiere team in the Atlantic 10 for years to come.”
A former assistant coach at Rutgers and Georgetown, while also spending time as a director of operations at Pitt, Cox is getting his first chance to be a Division I head coach with this promotion. A noted recruiter who has landed transfers, high school players and three members of the current Class of 2018 recruiting class, Cox gives Rhode Island a solid chance at some stability following the departure of Hurley.