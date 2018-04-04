Duke loses point guard Trevon Duval to 2018 NBA Draft

Duke freshman point guard Trevon Duval is entering the 2018 NBA Draft, according to a release from the school.

The 6-foot-3 Duval joins a string of lead guards who have gone pro after one season with the Blue Devils, including Frank Jackson, Tyus Jones, Austin Rivers and Kyrie Irving in the one-and-done era.

Turning up his play at the end of the season, Duval averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists per game while also getting 1.5 steals per game. If Duval can improve his perimeter shooting (29 percent three-point range) then he could vault up draft boards since he boasts unique size, athleticism and defensive potential for a lead guard.

“I loved my time here at Duke and I enjoyed every second of it,” Duval said in the release. “I want to thank all of the Duke fans, thank each of my teammates – they’re all brothers to me, and each of the coaches that have helped me grow as a young man both on and off the court. I hope to be part of the Duke brotherhood the rest of my life.”

The loss of Duval to the NBA draft is expected for the Blue Devils as freshman point guard Tre Jones — the younger brother of Tyus — is waiting in the wings to start next season.