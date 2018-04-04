More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
David Becker/Getty Images

Three Nevada stars testing NBA draft waters

By Raphielle JohnsonApr 4, 2018, 9:53 AM EDT
Three Nevada stars, twins Caleb and Cody Martin as well as Jordan Caroline, are declaring for the NBA draft but will not be signing with an agent.

This approach keeps open the possibility of the three returning to college for their senior season if they do not like what NBA scouts and executives have to say about his prospects for this summer’s draft. It’s worth noting all three are redshirt juniors.

Like his twin brother Cody, Caleb Martin played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Nevada following the 2015-16 season. In his first year on the court for Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack, Caleb averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, winning both Player and Newcomer of the Year honors in the Mountain West.

Nevada finished the 2017-18 season with a 29-8 record, winning the Mountain West regular season title for a second consecutive season and reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to Loyola University Chicago.

Of Nevada’s top four scorers three have eligibility remaining, with Kendall Stephens being the exception. Should the Martin twins and Caroline all return the Wolf Pack will once again be the early favorites in the Mountain West, with Lindsey Drew due to be part of the rotation as well after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon late this season.

And with four transfers having to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules, Nevada will be a deeper team next season. Nevada is ranked ninth in NBC Sports’ Preseason Top 25.

Mustapha Heron to declare for the NBA draft

Donald Miralle/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 4, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
Mustapha Heron is declaring for the NBA draft with the intention of hiring an agent, according to 247 Sports.

“The plan is to just go in with the intent to hire an agent and hopefully get invited to Chicago and hopefully play my way in that way,” Heron told 247 Sports.

Heron averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 boards for the Tigers, as they won a share of the SEC regular season title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He is considered a second round prospect, but he had a shot at being an all-american had he returned to school.

Losing Heron is a major blow for the Tigers, who were a top ten team in the NBC Sports Preseason top 25.

2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Ohio State star to declare for NBA draft

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

We also and a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
TERENCE DAVIS, Mississippi
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
TREVON DUVAL, Duke
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
MATUR MAKER, High School
MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
LONNIE WALKER IV, Miami
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M

‘What’s better than this?’ Villanova celebrates hoops title

Chris Covatta/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 3, 2018, 9:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Amid chants of “Nova! Nova!” Villanova students and fans loudly welcomed their men’s basketball team back to campus Tuesday night, a day after the Wildcats claimed their second national championship in three years.

Players were treated like rock stars as they made their way into the ancient Jake Nevin Field House for a celebration.

“What’s better than this?” coach Jay Wright said as the crowd roared.

Behind Donte DiVincenzo’s career-high 31 points off the bench, Villanova routed Michigan 79-62 on Monday in San Antonio to win the school’s third national title.

Junior forward Eric Paschall held the championship trophy and the bleary-eyed players wore hats lodged with strands of the nets they cut down a night earlier. Jalen Brunson, the national Player of the Year, led the fans in a chant of “Di-vin-cenzo” before he was introduced last among the players.

“The chances of a red-headed Italian with Rollie Massimino ‘RVM’ on his chest, coming off the bench to score 31 points in the national championship game,” Wright said before the crowd drowned him out, referring to the late Wildcats coach who led the school to the 1985 title.

The top-seeded Wildcats (36-4) won all six of their NCAA Tournament games by double digits, bucking the trend of upsets thanks to depth, buzzing offense and improved defense.

Go Cats!” junior guard Phil Booth yelled.

Rain forced the celebration to be moved inside from the football stadium, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm at the Catholic school of about 6,500 undergraduates in suburban Philadelphia.

The tributes began immediately as the Wildcats landed, when the Philadelphia fire department delivered a water cannon salute as their plane taxied.

On their Main Line campus, fans, many of whom had a blue “V” painted on their cheeks, stood in the rain in a line that snaked around the corner waiting for the doors to open.

Included in the crowd was Ron DiPietro, class of 1972, who said he turns 68 Wednesday. DiPietro clutched a gray 1985 Villanova national title T-shirt on a coat hanger.

“Too much firepower, well-disciplined, wonderful team,” DiPietro said. “They blew everybody out, let’s face it.”

The pep band and cheerleaders entertained the crowd before the team arrived. The balcony seats in the 1,500-seat arena were nearly full, with hundreds more on the floor crammed near a barrier to the stage. A banner hung that read “Congratulations 2018 men’s basketball national champions.”

Fans yelled “One more year!” to both Brunson and Mikal Bridges as they were introduced by Wright. Neither player wanted to comment on their futures, but Wright indicated returning to school was wishful thinking.

“We’re going to talk about it this week with those guys,” Wright said. “But both of them are going to graduate and both of them have a chance to become first-round picks.”

Next up, a parade Thursday in Philadelphia that will end with a rally outside City Hall as the region basks in its recent sporting success. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl two months ago.

“I’m proud of the Eagles and I’m proud we’re even part of it with them,” said Wright, an Eagles season-ticket holder. “I’m really happy for the city of Philadelphia.”

UCLA guard Kris Wilkes testing NBA draft process

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
With one freshman having already made the decision to test the NBA draft waters in point guard Jaylen Hands, UCLA will have two going through the process this spring. Shooting guard Kris Wilkes has made the decision to enter his name into the 2018 NBA Draft pool but will not be hiring an agent, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Wilkes has until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw his name should the feedback given by NBA scouts and executives not be to his liking.

The 6-foot-8 Wilkes, who earned Pac-12 All-Freshman team honors, averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game. Wilkes started 32 of the 33 games he played in, shooting 44.1 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three and 65.5 percent from the foul line.

UCLA will bring in a highly-regarding recruiting class in the summer, with perimeter prospects Tyger Campbell, David Singleton III and Jules Bernard part of that group, and Prince Ali and Chris Smith are due to return. But to lose a player of Wilkes’ caliber, especially with UCLA needing to account for the scoring lost due to the departures of Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh, would be a tough hit to take should he remain in the draft.

Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright suspended indefinitely following arrest

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Tuesday it was reported by the Kansas City Star that Kansas State junior forward Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Wainright was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, and obstruction. As a result of the ongoing legal situation, Kansas State has suspended Wainright indefinitely.

“We are aware of Ahmad’s (sic) situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in the release. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”

The warrant for Wainright’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year. While the incident in question was not stated, according to KCTV5 Wainright’s car was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident in mid-January.

At the time of the alleged incident, Overland Park PD officials said that they knew there was more than one person in Wainright’s car. The victim in the incident said that the person on the passenger side of the car fired one shot at the back door of his (the victim’s) car. No one was injured in the alleged incident.

In his first season at Kansas State, Wainright averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.