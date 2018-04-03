Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ enters NBA draft without an agent

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, and he will do so without hiring an agent. The 6-foot-8 Happ would have the ability to return to school for his senior season if he did not like the feedback he receives from NBA scouts and executives while going through the draft process.

Wisconsin junior Ethan Happ has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent. pic.twitter.com/J4YmtL0qdG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 3, 2018

The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA draft is May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the annual NBA Draft Combine.

As a junior the 6-foot-8 Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game, leading the Badgers in all major statistical categories. As a result Happ was a first team All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in program history to earn multiple first team all-conference honors throughout the course of his Wisconsin career.

Happ’s NBA decision is a big one for a Wisconsin program that loses just one senior from this season’s team (Aaron Moesch, who played six minutes per game). Brad Davison, a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Brevin Pritzl and Khalil Iverson are all due back, and two players who missed significant periods of time due to injury in D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King will be back as well.