More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Villanova Family: Monday’s success stems from development within program

By Rob DausterApr 3, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More Final Four

Donte DiVincenzo deletes Twitter account after offensive tweets discovered Top 18 moments from 2018 NCAA tournament Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo named Most Outstanding Player

SAN ANTONIO — The iconic moment of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the lasting image that will be meme’d and gif’d ad nauseum by the Villanova faithful until the internet no longer exists, came after Donte DiVincenzo hit his fifth and final three against Michigan, a dagger that pushed Villanova’s lead back 18 points and capped off a three-possession stretch where the redshirt sophomore had scored nine points.

After holding his pose, DiVincenzo turned to head back down court while flashing a wink, aimed at a Villanova section of San Antonio’s Alamodome, but intended for a specific person.

Josh Hart.

The former Wildcat and current rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers has something of a sibling rivalry raging with the man known as The Michael Jordan of Delaware.

“Me and Josh have a unique relationship,” DiVincenzo said, flooded by media after scoring 31 points in a 79-62 title game win over Michigan, wearing a shirt that was drenched by a celebratory postgame water fight while the piece of net tied around his ‘Villanova: National Champions’ hat had started to fray at the ends. “We love each other, but we competed against each other so hard. We got into a lot.”

Both are ruthlessly competitive, even — particularly — in practice. DiVincenzo broke his foot eight games into his freshman season, which meant that he was forced into a redshirt role. His games were practice. His One Shining Moment during the 2016 run to a National Title came as a scout team player. “‘Buddy Hield’ Donte was a special person,” Jalen Brunson, who is DiVincenzo’s classmate despite being a year older, eligibility-wise. “It’s someone that might have just came out tonight.”

“When I got back from my injury and I was able to practice and work out, he didn’t want me to have any good days,” DiVincenzo said of Hart. “I would see him start to lose his cool a little bit and I would start to push his buttons.”

And that’s where the wink came from.

DiVincenzo wanted to let Hart know that he got a title of his own.

“That’s my guy. I’ve seen him grow up, seen him work, that’s just love,” Hart said, a smile on his face reminiscent of a father watching his son come of age. “All love for him. Obviously I won one, but it means so much more to me that they won one.”

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ryan Arcidiacono wasn’t going to come to San Antonio this weekend.

Arch is currently on a two-way contract with a team that is in the thick of the race to win the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Put another way, being the 16th-man on the roster of a team that is trying to lose games is not exactly the sign of a player that has job security. The Bulls played on Sunday night. They have another game on Tuesday night in Chicago, and the money that he’s making isn’t going to be paying for many private jets.

Arch ended up on a chartered flight out of Chicago that landed in San Antonio at 3:45 p.m.

By the time you read this story, he’ll likely already be wheels down in Chi-town, a 6 a.m. departure making the possibility of sleep fairly unlikely. All told, he spent 14 hours boots on the ground in Texas.

Josh Hart’s schedule was similarly complicated. His private jet from Los Angeles to San Antonio touched down around the same time that Arch’s flight landed. Hart didn’t even tell the team he was coming. They found out by watching his Instagram story.

Kris Jenkins?

He’s been in town since Thursday, working on Villanova’s scout team and giving his team a chance to scrimmage against a guy that had played in the G League this season. Kyle Lowry, Randy Foye, Kerry Kittles, Ed Pinkney. They were all in the Alamodome on Monday night.

“Without a doubt,” Hart said, “this one is better than mine. I was there so I knew everything that it took to get. But to leave and then have the guys that you tried to help mentor take the program and elevate it to a new level.”

And to a man, everyone on the Villanova roster now and everyone that made their way back to see the team play in San Antonio feels the same way. They all know each other, maybe not the way that classmates know each other, but the alumni are always around. They come back to campus to work out. The pickup games in the school’s gym during the summer are the best run in the city if you can get an invite.

“They are TOUGH,” Omari Spellman said with a smile, making sure to mention that the same issues plague their games — phantom travels, six fouls called when it is point-game — that plague your Sunday morning runs at the park. “Kyle Lowry is the cheater.”

“As juniors and seniors, you need to take care of the younger guys,” Arcidiacono said. “You know they’re the next generation of Villanova basketball players. That’s why you see alums like us take great pride in them winning a national championship because we feel like part of it as teammates. We taught them the way.”

“I feel like I’m a part of it,” added Jenkins, and that gets at the core of Villanova’s success over the last half-decade.

Jay Wright made a conscious effort six or seven years ago to change the kind of player that he targeted in recruiting. No longer was he recruiting to a player’s talent level, to their status in the various recruiting ranking there are out there, and hoping they would fit in with the Villanova Family. Instead, he begin identifying and targeting the players that he thought fit his idea of a college basketball player and then went from there.

Sometimes, that resulted in Villanova landing a McDonald’s All-American like Jalen Brunson, but most of the time it meant that they brought in a lesser-known prospect — like a Kris Jenkins or a Josh Hart — because the fit made sense. Each and every one of those new additions understood what was going to be asked of them. You might sit on the bench for a year or two. You might even be forced to take a redshirt season.

Either way, it’s not easy to do.

“Coming in, not playing right away, the system, adjusting to the college game, not being a real contributor like I would want to be,” said Jermaine Samuels, who has played sparingly followed his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand. “You never know what will happen in a season, and the worst happened. I’ll learn from it.”

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Collin Gillispie added.

Gillispie, in fact, thought that he was going to have to redshirt this season, but that idea fell through once head coach Jay Wright realized just how much he was going to need his backup point guard.

He didn’t want it to happen.

But he understood the importance of it because he understood the importance of a redshirt season in the development of Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall. Those two lost a combined 75 pounds in their year on the sidelines. They turned this Villanova offense into the juggernaut that it became.

It worked for DiVincenzo as well.

“We talked about it. He can learn from the sideline and see whats going on,” John DiVincenzo, Donte’s dad, said. “So it was a learning experience.”

“We’ve been in it with these guys,” Jenkins said. “They took the program and elevated it.”

“We won it in 2016. For them to get here, it’s just amazing.”

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The rivalry between DiVincenzo and Hart has cooled somewhat this season.

That’s what happens when you don’t have daily practice wars against one another, and it helped that Hart, once he graduated, told DiVincenzo that, “I see something in you. That’s the reason why I pushed you so hard.”

Hart made it to the stage after the win. He watched One Shining Moment from the same spot that he watched it in 2016, as did DiVincenzo.

The circumstances surrounding for DiVincenzo’s celebration this season were wildly different than they were in 2016.

“I was on the bench in a suit,” he said, a medical redshirt whose impact on the team was limited to scout team minutes. “That last play, the ball got to Kris and I had so much confidence in that shot that I was standing up before it even released.”

On Monday night, with confetti falling around them and the tears starting and stopping, Hart told DiVincenzo how proud he is of his pupil.

“You finally got a ring!” Hart said.

DiVincenzo, ever the competitor, responded the only what he could: “No.”

“I’ve got two now.”

Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright suspended indefinitely following arrest

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday it was reported by the Kansas City Star that Kansas State junior forward Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Wainright was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, and obstruction. As a result of the ongoing legal situation, Kansas State has suspended Wainright indefinitely.

“We are aware of Ahmad’s (sic) situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in the release. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”

The warrant for Wainright’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year. While the incident in question was not stated, according to KCTV5 Wainright’s car was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident in mid-January.

At the time of the alleged incident, Overland Park PD officials said that they knew there was more than one person in Wainright’s car. The victim in the incident said that the person on the passenger side of the car fired one shot at the back door of his (the victim’s) car. No one was injured in the alleged incident.

In his first season at Kansas State, Wainright averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.

West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate to test NBA draft waters

Elsa/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: 2018 NBA Draft

Oregon guard Troy Brown Jr. enters 2018 NBA Draft Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ enters NBA draft without an agent

Coming off of a sophomore season in which he emerged as one of college basketball’s best rim protectors, West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate will test the NBA draft waters. Konate’s decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, and he will not hire an agent so as to preserve his collegiate eligibility.

Konate started all 36 games in which he played this season, averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Konate ranked third nationally in blocks per game and second in block percentage (15.64), with Pacific 7-footer Namdi Okonkwo (15.97) leading the way in that statistical category.

Players who enter their names into the NBA draft without hiring an agent have until May 30 (NCAA deadline) to withdraw if they intend to return to school.

Konate’s decision is a big one for West Virginia, which already has to account for the departures of guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. While the Mountaineers won’t lack for front court options next season, with 4-star recruit Derek Culver and junior college transfer Andrew Gordon joining a rotation that includes Esa Ahmad and Lamont West, losing a defender of Konate’s caliber would be a major blow to absorb if he were to remain in the draft.

Oregon guard Troy Brown Jr. enters 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: 2018 NBA Draft

West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate to test NBA draft waters Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ enters NBA draft without an agent

After missing out on the NCAA tournament this season, many project Oregon to be the favorites in the Pac-12 next season. Dana Altman will have to make plans for next season without Troy Brown Jr. in the fold, as the 6-foot-7 guard announced Tuesday that he will forego his final three seasons of eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brown appeared in 35 games for the Ducks, averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. Oregon’s leading rebounder, Brown was also second on the team in assists and he shot 44.4 percent from the field, 29.1 percent from three and 74.3 percent from the foul line. One of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, Brown has been projected as a first-round pick in this summer’s draft.

Troy Brown’s departure means that Oregon will have to account for the loss of three key members of its rotation, as grad transfers Elijah Brown and MiKyle McIntosh have both exhausted their eligibility. That being said, none of those departures come as a surprise.

Guards Payton Pritchard and Victor Bailey Jr. and forwards Paul White and Kenny Wooten are all expected back next season, and Oregon also adds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. Losing Troy Brown Jr. hurts, but the Ducks won’t lack for talent in 2018-19 either.

Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: 2018 NBA Draft

West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate to test NBA draft waters Oregon guard Troy Brown Jr. enters 2018 NBA Draft Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ enters NBA draft without an agent

Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, but he will be doing so without hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Washington returning to school for his sophomore season if he does not like where he stands with regards to June’s draft.

Players who enter their name but do not hire an agent have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names from the NBA draft in order to return to school.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas started 30 of the 37 games he played in this season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. Washington, who also averaged 1.5 assists per game, shot 51.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from the foul line for a Kentucky team that won 26 games and reached the Elite Eight.

Kentucky’s roster is littered with players who have decisions to make with regards to the NBA, with the deadline for early entrants to submit their names set for April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Guards Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forwards Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt, who played in just 14 games due to injury, are among the players whose decisions will have a significant impact on John Calipari’s plans for next season.

Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ enters NBA draft without an agent

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: 2018 NBA Draft

West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate to test NBA draft waters Oregon guard Troy Brown Jr. enters 2018 NBA Draft Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, and he will do so without hiring an agent. The 6-foot-8 Happ would have the ability to return to school for his senior season if he did not like the feedback he receives from NBA scouts and executives while going through the draft process.

The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA draft is May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the annual NBA Draft Combine.

As a junior the 6-foot-8 Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game, leading the Badgers in all major statistical categories. As a result Happ was a first team All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in program history to earn multiple first team all-conference honors throughout the course of his Wisconsin career.

Happ’s NBA decision is a big one for a Wisconsin program that loses just one senior from this season’s team (Aaron Moesch, who played six minutes per game). Brad Davison, a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Brevin Pritzl and Khalil Iverson are all due back, and two players who missed significant periods of time due to injury in D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King will be back as well.