UCLA guard Kris Wilkes testing NBA draft process

With one freshman having already made the decision to test the NBA draft waters in point guard Jaylen Hands, UCLA will have two going through the process this spring. Shooting guard Kris Wilkes has made the decision to enter his name into the 2018 NBA Draft pool but will not be hiring an agent, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Wilkes has until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw his name should the feedback given by NBA scouts and executives not be to his liking.

The 6-foot-8 Wilkes, who earned Pac-12 All-Freshman team honors, averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game. Wilkes started 32 of the 33 games he played in, shooting 44.1 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three and 65.5 percent from the foul line.

UCLA will bring in a highly-regarding recruiting class in the summer, with perimeter prospects Tyger Campbell, David Singleton III and Jules Bernard part of that group, and Prince Ali and Chris Smith are due to return. But to lose a player of Wilkes’ caliber, especially with UCLA needing to account for the scoring lost due to the departures of Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh, would be a tough hit to take should he remain in the draft.