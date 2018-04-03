More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Top 18 moments from 2018 NCAA tournament

By Travis HinesApr 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Big Dance withdrawal already? Fret not, as you can relive all the madness here, with the top 18 moments of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

18. Zhaire Smith does a Zhaire Smith thing

The Texas Tech freshman very well could be the best dunker in the country. Stephen F. Austin would be available as character witnesses about his credentials. Not too many guys in the country are going to be dropping 360-degree alley oops in a tourney game.

17. McQuaid’s crazy bank

Michigan State made just 8 of 37 3-pointers against Syracuse as it saw its season end. One of those makes was really cool though. Matt McQuaid’s blocked-then-banked triple at the first-half buzzer was the rare highlight for the Spartans against the Orange.

16. Two posters for the price of one

Wright State may have only gotten a few hours in the NCAA tournament, but Tennessee gave them a pair of posters to take home with them courtesy of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield unleashing two viscous dunks in their opening-round matchup.

 

15. Rob Gray slays

The Houston star brought Houston back from the brink against San Diego State and became an insta-star of the tournament when he scored 39 points against the Aztecs. His entire performance will be etched in Cougar lore, but it’ll be his game-winner that gets remembered by the country.

14. Loyola’s run begins

It ended in the Final Four, but it began with a last-second 3-pointer to knock off sixth-seeded Miami in the first round. If not for that, Sister Jean would have never entered our lives, and we all would have been lesser for it.

13. Arizona’s bizarre season comes to a close

It was an exceedingly weird season for Arizona. Injury, allegations, PEDs, losing streaks and Deandre Ayton being awesome, plus plenty more, made for a you-can’t-turn-away year, but it also made for a lot of dysfunction. The fact that the Wildcats didn’t look too sad to see it all end as Buffalo absolutely whupped them wasn’t exactly surprising, but it was striking.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

12. Dan Mullen takes his shot at Wichita State

Sure, most of the the best shots and most explosive fireworks came on the floor during the tournament, but Illinois State coach Dan Mullen landed his own bit of pyrotechnics with a simple tweet chiding Missouri Valley Conference defectors Wichita State after the Shockers’ first-round upset loss.

11. Miles Bridges throws down

Sure, Michigan State’s tournament ended with a dud – well, actually it was just a bunch of bricks – but at least the Big Dance was treated to a Miles Bridges special when the Spartan sophomore unloaded a nasty tip dunk against Bucknell.

10. Cincy Stunner

When you’ve got a 22-point second-half lead, generally you win. When you’ve got that kind of advantage in the NCAA tournament, you hold on to it for dear life.

Unless you’re Cincinnati.

The Bearcats suffered an unconscionable combustion down the stretch against Nevada to cough up their huge lead and an amazing potential path to the Final Four when the Wolf Pack stormed back to end Cincy’s season in the tournament’s first weekend.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

9. “Overdose of swag”

Michigan found its way to the national title game, but needed Jordan Poole to bail them out of the second round with his buzzer-beater against Houston.

The shot prompted John Beilein to say Poole has an “overdose of swag,” which is honestly just about the most amazing compliment anyone has ever paid anyone ever.

8. Custer-beater

First it was Donte Ingram, then it was Clayton Custer. Loyola got a game-winner from the junior guard in the final seconds to earn its spot in the Sweet 16 and keep its magical Cinderella run alive for what would prove to be a Final Four season.

7. Leonard Hamilton is awkward

Maybe it’s just the age and culture we live in, but I feel pretty confident that the most memorable thing about Florida State’s Elite 8 tournament won’t be the fact that the Seminoles knocked off Xavier and Gonzaga to get there but rather the weird way in which Leonard Hamilton answered a pretty straight-forward and legit question about his team’s decision not to foul and extend the game in the waning seconds of its loss to Michigan.

6. Loyola’s second weekend

Clutch shots, unselfish play, Cinderella status and general likability made Loyola the darling of this year’s NCAA tournament. Whether it was a late 3 that lifted them past Nevada or the no-question-about-it handling of Kansas State to get to the Final Four, Loyola was just a ton of fun and looked the part of a national semifinalist.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

5. Grant Hill becomes a meme

Luckily for Bill Raftery, breaking your glasses is a temporary problem. Unfortunately for Grant Hill, becoming a hilarious meme is forever.

4. Sister Jean mania

This tournament will be remembered for plenty of things. Just keep reading this list and you’ll find plenty of memorable moments. If, though, in 25 years we look back and think of a single person from this year’s tournament, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if it was Sister Jean.

The 98-year-old nun and team champlain stole the show who her hoops knowledge, charm and wit.

3. Grayson Allen’s game-winner spins out

Grayson Allen nearly had his Laettner moment. The Duke senior’s shot that would have secured the Blue Devils’ spot in the Final Four with an iconic moment in a classic game simply just didn’t drop.

It was an amazingly apt end to a career that was incredible for plenty of reasons.

2. UMBC realizes the impossible

Everyone knew it had never been done. After 135 tries, the question became could it be done?

UMBC said yes.

The Retrievers became the first-ever 16 seed to upend a No. 1, with their shellacking of overall top seed Virginia in the first round. They won fans over with their play and fun Twitter account. What they really did, though, was make history.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

1. Nova cuts down the net

Donte DiVincenzo was unstoppable offensively and a stopper defensively while Villanova won its second title in three years. It was a dominant run through the tournament for the Wildcats, who established themselves as an elite squad when the narrative for much of this season was that no such thing existed.

When the curtain came down on 2017-18, Villanova was the star of ‘One Shining Moment.’

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright suspended indefinitely following arrest

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Tuesday it was reported by the Kansas City Star that Kansas State junior forward Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Wainright was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, and obstruction. As a result of the ongoing legal situation, Kansas State has suspended Wainright indefinitely.

“We are aware of Ahmad’s (sic) situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in the release. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”

The warrant for Wainright’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year. While the incident in question was not stated, according to KCTV5 Wainright’s car was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident in mid-January.

At the time of the alleged incident, Overland Park PD officials said that they knew there was more than one person in Wainright’s car. The victim in the incident said that the person on the passenger side of the car fired one shot at the back door of his (the victim’s) car. No one was injured in the alleged incident.

In his first season at Kansas State, Wainright averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.

West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate to test NBA draft waters

Elsa/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Coming off of a sophomore season in which he emerged as one of college basketball’s best rim protectors, West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate will test the NBA draft waters. Konate’s decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, and he will not hire an agent so as to preserve his collegiate eligibility.

Konate started all 36 games in which he played this season, averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Konate ranked third nationally in blocks per game and second in block percentage (15.64), with Pacific 7-footer Namdi Okonkwo (15.97) leading the way in that statistical category.

Players who enter their names into the NBA draft without hiring an agent have until May 30 (NCAA deadline) to withdraw if they intend to return to school.

Konate’s decision is a big one for West Virginia, which already has to account for the departures of guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. While the Mountaineers won’t lack for front court options next season, with 4-star recruit Derek Culver and junior college transfer Andrew Gordon joining a rotation that includes Esa Ahmad and Lamont West, losing a defender of Konate’s caliber would be a major blow to absorb if he were to remain in the draft.

Oregon guard Troy Brown Jr. enters 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
After missing out on the NCAA tournament this season, many project Oregon to be the favorites in the Pac-12 next season. Dana Altman will have to make plans for next season without Troy Brown Jr. in the fold, as the 6-foot-7 guard announced Tuesday that he will forego his final three seasons of eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brown appeared in 35 games for the Ducks, averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. Oregon’s leading rebounder, Brown was also second on the team in assists and he shot 44.4 percent from the field, 29.1 percent from three and 74.3 percent from the foul line. One of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, Brown has been projected as a first-round pick in this summer’s draft.

Troy Brown’s departure means that Oregon will have to account for the loss of three key members of its rotation, as grad transfers Elijah Brown and MiKyle McIntosh have both exhausted their eligibility. That being said, none of those departures come as a surprise.

Guards Payton Pritchard and Victor Bailey Jr. and forwards Paul White and Kenny Wooten are all expected back next season, and Oregon also adds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. Losing Troy Brown Jr. hurts, but the Ducks won’t lack for talent in 2018-19 either.

Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, but he will be doing so without hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Washington returning to school for his sophomore season if he does not like where he stands with regards to June’s draft.

Players who enter their name but do not hire an agent have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names from the NBA draft in order to return to school.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas started 30 of the 37 games he played in this season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. Washington, who also averaged 1.5 assists per game, shot 51.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from the foul line for a Kentucky team that won 26 games and reached the Elite Eight.

Kentucky’s roster is littered with players who have decisions to make with regards to the NBA, with the deadline for early entrants to submit their names set for April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Guards Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forwards Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt, who played in just 14 games due to injury, are among the players whose decisions will have a significant impact on John Calipari’s plans for next season.

Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ enters NBA draft without an agent

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, and he will do so without hiring an agent. The 6-foot-8 Happ would have the ability to return to school for his senior season if he did not like the feedback he receives from NBA scouts and executives while going through the draft process.

The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA draft is May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the annual NBA Draft Combine.

As a junior the 6-foot-8 Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game, leading the Badgers in all major statistical categories. As a result Happ was a first team All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in program history to earn multiple first team all-conference honors throughout the course of his Wisconsin career.

Happ’s NBA decision is a big one for a Wisconsin program that loses just one senior from this season’s team (Aaron Moesch, who played six minutes per game). Brad Davison, a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Brevin Pritzl and Khalil Iverson are all due back, and two players who missed significant periods of time due to injury in D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King will be back as well.