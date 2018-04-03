Oregon guard Troy Brown Jr. enters 2018 NBA Draft

After missing out on the NCAA tournament this season, many project Oregon to be the favorites in the Pac-12 next season. Dana Altman will have to make plans for next season without Troy Brown Jr. in the fold, as the 6-foot-7 guard announced Tuesday that he will forego his final three seasons of eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brown appeared in 35 games for the Ducks, averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. Oregon’s leading rebounder, Brown was also second on the team in assists and he shot 44.4 percent from the field, 29.1 percent from three and 74.3 percent from the foul line. One of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, Brown has been projected as a first-round pick in this summer’s draft.

Troy Brown’s departure means that Oregon will have to account for the loss of three key members of its rotation, as grad transfers Elijah Brown and MiKyle McIntosh have both exhausted their eligibility. That being said, none of those departures come as a surprise.

Guards Payton Pritchard and Victor Bailey Jr. and forwards Paul White and Kenny Wooten are all expected back next season, and Oregon also adds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. Losing Troy Brown Jr. hurts, but the Ducks won’t lack for talent in 2018-19 either.