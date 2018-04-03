More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Marist announces hiring of John Dunne as head coach

By Raphielle JohnsonApr 3, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
A head coach leaving one job for another in the same conference doesn’t happen all too often, but that is the case at Marist. Tuesday afternoon the school announced that it has hired John Dunne to be the new men’s basketball head coach, with Dunne making the move from Saint Peters.

Dunne spent 12 years at Saint Peter’s, where he led the Peacocks to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2011 and a CIT tournament title in 2017. Dunne’s teams were known primarily for their work on the defensive end of the floor, with this year’s team leading the MAAC in adjusted defensive efficiency. And while the overall record during Dunne’s time at Saint Peter’s (153-225) won’t jump off the page, many regard the Saint Peter’s job as the toughest in the MAAC.

Dunne takes over a Marist program that’s in need of a boost, as the Red Foxes won just six games in 2017-18. There were no seniors amongst Marist’s top eight scorers this season, with juniors Brian Parker and Ryan Funk leading the way with averages of 17.1 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.

Marist hasn’t finished a season at or above .500 since the 2007-08 campaign, with that team finishing the year 18-14 in Matt Brady’s final season at the helm.

Fresh off of a season in which he won two major awards, Nevada redshirt junior forward Caleb Martin announced Tuesday that he will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent. This approach keeps open the possibility of Martin returning to college for his senior season if he does not like what NBA scouts and executives have to say about his prospects for this summer’s draft.

Like his twin brother Cody, Caleb Martin played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Nevada following the 2015-16 season. In his first year on the court for Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack, Martin averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, winning both Player and Newcomer of the Year honors in the Mountain West.

Nevada finished the 2017-18 season with a 29-8 record, winning the Mountain West regular season title for a second consecutive season and reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to Loyola University Chicago.

Of Nevada’s top four scorers three have eligibility remaining, with Kendall Stephens being the exception. Should the Martin twins and Jordan Caroline all return the Wolf Pack will once again be the early favorites in the Mountain West, with Lindsey Drew due to be part of the rotation as well after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon late this season.

And with four transfers having to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules, Nevada will be a deeper team next season. Nevada is ranked ninth in NBC Sports’ Preseason Top 25.

Donte DiVincenzo deleted his twitter account on Monday night after being named Final Four MOP when people with nothing better to do decided to dig through his old tweets.

What they found were tweets with derogatory language both homophobic and racist in nature. Some of the tweets used the n-word while quoting song lyrics.

Villanova initially claimed that DiVincenzo’s twitter account had been hacked, but later retracted that statement when made aware that the tweets were not sent on Monday night. That came after DiVincenzo, who is white, was shown the tweet in the locker room and asked for comment on it. He confirmed that the account was his but denied sending the tweet, stating that he hasn’t been on twitter “since 2015 or 2016.”

At some point, DiVincenzo will need to apologize for this. And when he does, hopefully everyone will realize that 15 year olds do stupid things all the time and move on.

The lesson here: Delete all your old tweets when you sign those scholarship papers. It’s better than dealing with the fallout if and when you become a story.

Tuesday morning, Louisville forward Ray Spalding announced via his Instagram account that he has decided to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility and remain in the 2018 NBA Draft. The decision comes less than two weeks after Spalding originally entered the draft, at the time doing so without an agent.

Wow . That’s the only word that can be used to describe my 3 years at the University of Louisville. It’s been a journey like none other that allowed me to grow in areas I didn’t even know were possible. I’d like to thank my hardworking mother, god our savior and my close family members, for their unwavering support through it all. I’d like to thank my teammates for giving their blood sweat and tears alongside of me. I’d like to thank Coach Pitino, David Padgett, Assistant coaching staff, video coordinating staff and I’d like to thank the fans for their continued support as well. Most importantly I want to thank The City of Louisville for allowing me to live out my childhood dream and represent my city. At this time I have decided to leave my name in the draft and hire an agent.

A post shared by Ace Boogie ✊🏽 (@rayspalding_) on

After serving as a reserve in each of his first two seasons at Louisville, the 6-foot-10 Spalding moved into the starting lineup in 2017-18. Playing an average of 27.7 minutes per game, Spalding contributed 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per night for a Louisville team that finished the season 22-14 and reached the quarterfinals of the Postseason NIT.

Spalding’s departure means that new head coach Chris Mack will have at least three spots in the starting lineup to fill, with point guard Quentin Snider and center Anas Mahmoud both having exhausted their eligibility. Junior wing Deng Adel, who led the team in scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game, has also entered the 2018 NBA Draft but is going through the process without an agent.

Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

We also and a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
TROY BROWN, Oregon
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
TERENCE DAVIS, Mississippi
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
TREVON DUVAL, Duke
MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
HERB JONES, Alabama
SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
MATUR MAKER, High School
CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
CODY MARTIN, Nevada
JAMES PALMER, Nebraska
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
LONNIE WALKER IV, Miami
PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
KRIS WILKES, UCLA
ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M

The top 18 moments from the 2018 NCAA tournament

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Big Dance withdrawal already? Fret not, as you can relive all the madness here, with the top 18 moments of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

 

18. Zhaire Smith does a Zhaire Smith thing

The Texas Tech freshman very well could be the best dunker in the country. Stephen F. Austin would be available as character witnesses about his credentials. Not too many guys in the country are going to be dropping 360-degree alley oops in a tourney game.

17. McQuaid’s crazy bank

Michigan State made just 8 of 37 3-pointers against Syracuse as it saw its season end. One of those makes was really cool though. Matt McQuaid’s blocked-then-banked triple at the first-half buzzer was the rare highlight for the Spartans against the Orange.

16. Two posters for the price of one

Wright State may have only gotten a few hours in the NCAA tournament, but Tennessee gave them a pair of posters to take home with them courtesy of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield unleashing two viscous dunks in their opening-round matchup.

 

15. Rob Gray slays

The Houston star brought Houston back from the brink against San Diego State and became an insta-star of the tournament when he scored 39 points against the Aztecs. His entire performance will be etched in Cougar lore, but it’ll be his game-winner that gets remembered by the country.

14. Loyola’s run begins

It ended in the Final Four, but it began with a last-second 3-pointer to knock off sixth-seeded Miami in the first round. If not for that, Sister Jean would have never entered our lives, and we all would have been lesser for it.

13. Arizona’s bizarre season comes to a close

It was an exceedingly weird season for Arizona. Injury, allegations, PEDs, losing streaks and Deandre Ayton being awesome, plus plenty more, made for a you-can’t-turn-away year, but it also made for a lot of dysfunction. The fact that the Wildcats didn’t look too sad to see it all end as Buffalo absolutely whupped them wasn’t exactly surprising, but it was striking.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

12. Dan Mullen takes his shot at Wichita State

Sure, most of the the best shots and most explosive fireworks came on the floor during the tournament, but Illinois State coach Dan Mullen landed his own bit of pyrotechnics with a simple tweet chiding Missouri Valley Conference defectors Wichita State after the Shockers’ first-round upset loss.

11. Miles Bridges throws down

Sure, Michigan State’s tournament ended with a dud – well, actually it was just a bunch of bricks – but at least the Big Dance was treated to a Miles Bridges special when the Spartan sophomore unloaded a nasty tip dunk against Bucknell.

10. Cincy Stunner

When you’ve got a 22-point second-half lead, generally you win. When you’ve got that kind of advantage in the NCAA tournament, you hold on to it for dear life.

Unless you’re Cincinnati.

The Bearcats suffered an unconscionable combustion down the stretch against Nevada to cough up their huge lead and an amazing potential path to the Final Four when the Wolf Pack stormed back to end Cincy’s season in the tournament’s first weekend.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

9. “Overdose of swag”

Michigan found its way to the national title game, but needed Jordan Poole to bail them out of the second round with his buzzer-beater against Houston.

The shot prompted John Beilein to say Poole has an “overdose of swag,” which is honestly just about the most amazing compliment anyone has ever paid anyone ever.

8. Custer-beater

First it was Donte Ingram, then it was Clayton Custer. Loyola got a game-winner from the junior guard in the final seconds to earn its spot in the Sweet 16 and keep its magical Cinderella run alive for what would prove to be a Final Four season.

7. Leonard Hamilton is awkward

Maybe it’s just the age and culture we live in, but I feel pretty confident that the most memorable thing about Florida State’s Elite 8 tournament won’t be the fact that the Seminoles knocked off Xavier and Gonzaga to get there but rather the weird way in which Leonard Hamilton answered a pretty straight-forward and legit question about his team’s decision not to foul and extend the game in the waning seconds of its loss to Michigan.

6. Loyola’s second weekend

Clutch shots, unselfish play, Cinderella status and general likability made Loyola the darling of this year’s NCAA tournament. Whether it was a late 3 that lifted them past Nevada or the no-question-about-it handling of Kansas State to get to the Final Four, Loyola was just a ton of fun and looked the part of a national semifinalist.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

5. Grant Hill becomes a meme

Luckily for Bill Raftery, breaking your glasses is a temporary problem. Unfortunately for Grant Hill, becoming a hilarious meme is forever.

4. Sister Jean mania

This tournament will be remembered for plenty of things. Just keep reading this list and you’ll find plenty of memorable moments. If, though, in 25 years we look back and think of a single person from this year’s tournament, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if it was Sister Jean.

The 98-year-old nun and team champlain stole the show who her hoops knowledge, charm and wit.

3. Grayson Allen’s game-winner spins out

Grayson Allen nearly had his Laettner moment. The Duke senior’s shot that would have secured the Blue Devils’ spot in the Final Four with an iconic moment in a classic game simply just didn’t drop.

It was an amazingly apt end to a career that was incredible for plenty of reasons.

2. UMBC realizes the impossible

Everyone knew it had never been done. After 135 tries, the question became could it be done?

UMBC said yes.

The Retrievers became the first-ever 16 seed to upend a No. 1, with their shellacking of overall top seed Virginia in the first round. They won fans over with their play and fun Twitter account. What they really did, though, was make history.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

1. Nova cuts down the net

Donte DiVincenzo was unstoppable offensively and a stopper defensively while Villanova won its second title in three years. It was a dominant run through the tournament for the Wildcats, who established themselves as an elite squad when the narrative for much of this season was that no such thing existed.

When the curtain came down on 2017-18, Villanova was the star of ‘One Shining Moment.’

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images