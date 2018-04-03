Marist announces hiring of John Dunne as head coach

A head coach leaving one job for another in the same conference doesn’t happen all too often, but that is the case at Marist. Tuesday afternoon the school announced that it has hired John Dunne to be the new men’s basketball head coach, with Dunne making the move from Saint Peters.
Dunne spent 12 years at Saint Peter’s, where he led the Peacocks to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2011 and a CIT tournament title in 2017. Dunne’s teams were known primarily for their work on the defensive end of the floor, with this year’s team leading the MAAC in adjusted defensive efficiency. And while the overall record during Dunne’s time at Saint Peter’s (153-225) won’t jump off the page, many regard the Saint Peter’s job as the toughest in the MAAC.
Dunne takes over a Marist program that’s in need of a boost, as the Red Foxes won just six games in 2017-18. There were no seniors amongst Marist’s top eight scorers this season, with juniors Brian Parker and Ryan Funk leading the way with averages of 17.1 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.
Marist hasn’t finished a season at or above .500 since the 2007-08 campaign, with that team finishing the year 18-14 in Matt Brady’s final season at the helm.
Nevada forward Caleb Martin testing NBA draft waters
Fresh off of a season in which he won two major awards, Nevada redshirt junior forward Caleb Martin announced Tuesday that he will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent. This approach keeps open the possibility of Martin returning to college for his senior season if he does not like what NBA scouts and executives have to say about his prospects for this summer’s draft.
Like his twin brother Cody, Caleb Martin played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Nevada following the 2015-16 season. In his first year on the court for Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack, Martin averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, winning both Player and Newcomer of the Year honors in the Mountain West.
Nevada finished the 2017-18 season with a 29-8 record, winning the Mountain West regular season title for a second consecutive season and reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to Loyola University Chicago.
Of Nevada’s top four scorers three have eligibility remaining, with Kendall Stephens being the exception. Should the Martin twins and Jordan Caroline all return the Wolf Pack will once again be the early favorites in the Mountain West, with Lindsey Drew due to be part of the rotation as well after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon late this season.
And with four transfers having to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules, Nevada will be a deeper team next season. Nevada is ranked ninth in NBC Sports’ Preseason Top 25.
Donte DiVincenzo deletes Twitter account after offensive tweets discovered
Donte DiVincenzo deleted his twitter account on Monday night after being named Final Four MOP when people with nothing better to do decided to dig through his old tweets.
What they found were tweets with derogatory language both homophobic and racist in nature. Some of the tweets used the n-word while quoting song lyrics.
Villanova initially claimed that DiVincenzo’s twitter account had been hacked, but later retracted that statement when made aware that the tweets were not sent on Monday night. That came after DiVincenzo, who is white, was shown the tweet in the locker room and asked for comment on it. He confirmed that the account was his but denied sending the tweet, stating that he hasn’t been on twitter “since 2015 or 2016.”
At some point, DiVincenzo will need to apologize for this. And when he does, hopefully everyone will realize that 15 year olds do stupid things all the time and move on.
The lesson here: Delete all your old tweets when you sign those scholarship papers. It’s better than dealing with the fallout if and when you become a story.
Louisville forward Ray Spalding to enter 2018 NBA Draft
Tuesday morning, Louisville forward Ray Spalding announced via his Instagram account that he has decided to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility and remain in the 2018 NBA Draft. The decision comes less than two weeks after Spalding originally entered the draft, at the time doing so without an agent.
After serving as a reserve in each of his first two seasons at Louisville, the 6-foot-10 Spalding moved into the starting lineup in 2017-18. Playing an average of 27.7 minutes per game, Spalding contributed 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per night for a Louisville team that finished the season 22-14 and reached the quarterfinals of the Postseason NIT.
Spalding’s departure means that new head coach Chris Mack will have at least three spots in the starting lineup to fill, with point guard Quentin Snider and center Anas Mahmoud both having exhausted their eligibility. Junior wing Deng Adel, who led the team in scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game, has also entered the 2018 NBA Draft but is going through the process without an agent.
2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?
Big Dance withdrawal already? Fret not, as you can relive all the madness here, with the top 18 moments of the 2018 NCAA tournament.
18. Zhaire Smith does a Zhaire Smith thing
The Texas Tech freshman very well could be the best dunker in the country. Stephen F. Austin would be available as character witnesses about his credentials. Not too many guys in the country are going to be dropping 360-degree alley oops in a tourney game.
Michigan State made just 8 of 37 3-pointers against Syracuse as it saw its season end. One of those makes was really cool though. Matt McQuaid’s blocked-then-banked triple at the first-half buzzer was the rare highlight for the Spartans against the Orange.
The Houston star brought Houston back from the brink against San Diego State and became an insta-star of the tournament when he scored 39 points against the Aztecs. His entire performance will be etched in Cougar lore, but it’ll be his game-winner that gets remembered by the country.
It ended in the Final Four, but it began with a last-second 3-pointer to knock off sixth-seeded Miami in the first round. If not for that, Sister Jean would have never entered our lives, and we all would have been lesser for it.
Sure, most of the the best shots and most explosive fireworks came on the floor during the tournament, but Illinois State coach Dan Mullen landed his own bit of pyrotechnics with a simple tweet chiding Missouri Valley Conference defectors Wichita State after the Shockers’ first-round upset loss.
I guess switching conferences doesn't magically make things better. Valley teams advance in the Dance #MVC
Sure, Michigan State’s tournament ended with a dud – well, actually it was just a bunch of bricks – but at least the Big Dance was treated to a Miles Bridges special when the Spartan sophomore unloaded a nasty tip dunk against Bucknell.
First it was Donte Ingram, then it was Clayton Custer. Loyola got a game-winner from the junior guard in the final seconds to earn its spot in the Sweet 16 and keep its magical Cinderella run alive for what would prove to be a Final Four season.
This tournament will be remembered for plenty of things. Just keep reading this list and you’ll find plenty of memorable moments. If, though, in 25 years we look back and think of a single person from this year’s tournament, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if it was Sister Jean.
Donte DiVincenzo was unstoppable offensively and a stopper defensively while Villanova won its second title in three years. It was a dominant run through the tournament for the Wildcats, who established themselves as an elite squad when the narrative for much of this season was that no such thing existed.