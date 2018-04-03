Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent

Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, but he will be doing so without hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Washington returning to school for his sophomore season if he does not like where he stands with regards to June’s draft.
Players who enter their name but do not hire an agent have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names from the NBA draft in order to return to school.
The 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas started 30 of the 37 games he played in this season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. Washington, who also averaged 1.5 assists per game, shot 51.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from the foul line for a Kentucky team that won 26 games and reached the Elite Eight.
Kentucky’s roster is littered with players who have decisions to make with regards to the NBA, with the deadline for early entrants to submit their names set for April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Guards Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forwards Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt, who played in just 14 games due to injury, are among the players whose decisions will have a significant impact on John Calipari’s plans for next season.
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, and he will do so without hiring an agent. The 6-foot-8 Happ would have the ability to return to school for his senior season if he did not like the feedback he receives from NBA scouts and executives while going through the draft process.
The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA draft is May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the annual NBA Draft Combine.
As a junior the 6-foot-8 Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game, leading the Badgers in all major statistical categories. As a result Happ was a first team All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in program history to earn multiple first team all-conference honors throughout the course of his Wisconsin career.
Happ’s NBA decision is a big one for a Wisconsin program that loses just one senior from this season’s team (Aaron Moesch, who played six minutes per game). Brad Davison, a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Brevin Pritzl and Khalil Iverson are all due back, and two players who missed significant periods of time due to injury in D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King will be back as well.
The 2017-18 college basketball season came to an end Monday night, with Villanova beating Michigan 79-62 to win the program’s second national title in the last three seasons. As a result Jay Wright’s Wildcats top the final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season, with Michigan, Kansas, Duke and Virginia rounding out the Top 5.
The biggest jump in the poll was made by Final Four participant Loyola University Chicago, which went from unranked to seventh. In total four teams that were unranked moved into the final Top 25, with Florida State (18th), Kansas State (19th) and Texas A&M (24th) being the others.
Wichita State, which lost to Marshall in the first round of the NCAA tournament, dropped nine spots in the poll from 16th to 25th.
Here is the full poll:
1. Villanova (32 first-place votes)
2. Michigan
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. Virginia
6. Texas Tech
7. Loyola
8. Xavier
9. Purdue
10. Gonzaga
11. Michigan State
12. Cincinnati
13. West Virginia
14. North Carolina
15. Clemson
16. Tennessee
17. Kentucky
18. Florida State
19. Kansas State
20. Nevada
21. Ohio State
22. Houston
23. Auburn
24. Texas A&M
25. Wichita State
Fresh off of a season in which he won two major awards, Nevada redshirt junior forward Caleb Martin announced Tuesday that he will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent. This approach keeps open the possibility of Martin returning to college for his senior season if he does not like what NBA scouts and executives have to say about his prospects for this summer’s draft.
Like his twin brother Cody, Caleb Martin played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Nevada following the 2015-16 season. In his first year on the court for Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack, Martin averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, winning both Player and Newcomer of the Year honors in the Mountain West.
Nevada finished the 2017-18 season with a 29-8 record, winning the Mountain West regular season title for a second consecutive season and reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to Loyola University Chicago.
Of Nevada’s top four scorers three have eligibility remaining, with Kendall Stephens being the exception. Should the Martin twins and Jordan Caroline all return the Wolf Pack will once again be the early favorites in the Mountain West, with Lindsey Drew due to be part of the rotation as well after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon late this season.
And with four transfers having to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules, Nevada will be a deeper team next season. Nevada is ranked ninth in NBC Sports’ Preseason Top 25.
A head coach leaving one job for another in the same conference doesn’t happen all too often, but that is the case at Marist. Tuesday afternoon the school announced that it has hired John Dunne to be the new men’s basketball head coach, with Dunne making the move from Saint Peters.
Dunne spent 12 years at Saint Peter’s, where he led the Peacocks to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2011 and a CIT tournament title in 2017. Dunne’s teams were known primarily for their work on the defensive end of the floor, with this year’s team leading the MAAC in adjusted defensive efficiency. And while the overall record during Dunne’s time at Saint Peter’s (153-225) won’t jump off the page, many regard the Saint Peter’s job as the toughest in the MAAC.
Dunne takes over a Marist program that’s in need of a boost, as the Red Foxes won just six games in 2017-18. There were no seniors amongst Marist’s top eight scorers this season, with juniors Brian Parker and Ryan Funk leading the way with averages of 17.1 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.
Marist hasn’t finished a season at or above .500 since the 2007-08 campaign, with that team finishing the year 18-14 in Matt Brady’s final season at the helm.
Donte DiVincenzo deleted his twitter account on Monday night after being named Final Four MOP when people with nothing better to do decided to dig through his old tweets.
What they found were tweets with derogatory language both homophobic and racist in nature. Some of the tweets used the n-word while quoting song lyrics.
Villanova initially claimed that DiVincenzo’s twitter account had been hacked, but later retracted that statement when made aware that the tweets were not sent on Monday night. That came after DiVincenzo, who is white, was shown the tweet in the locker room and asked for comment on it. He confirmed that the account was his but denied sending the tweet, stating that he hasn’t been on twitter “since 2015 or 2016.”
At some point, DiVincenzo will need to apologize for this. And when he does, hopefully everyone will realize that 15 year olds do stupid things all the time and move on.
The lesson here: Delete all your old tweets when you sign those scholarship papers. It’s better than dealing with the fallout if and when you become a story.