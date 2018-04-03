Kentucky forward PJ Washington enters NBA draft without an agent

Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, but he will be doing so without hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Washington returning to school for his sophomore season if he does not like where he stands with regards to June’s draft.

Players who enter their name but do not hire an agent have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names from the NBA draft in order to return to school.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas started 30 of the 37 games he played in this season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. Washington, who also averaged 1.5 assists per game, shot 51.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from the foul line for a Kentucky team that won 26 games and reached the Elite Eight.

Kentucky’s roster is littered with players who have decisions to make with regards to the NBA, with the deadline for early entrants to submit their names set for April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Guards Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forwards Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt, who played in just 14 games due to injury, are among the players whose decisions will have a significant impact on John Calipari’s plans for next season.