Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tuesday it was reported by the Kansas City Star that Kansas State junior forward Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Wainright was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, and obstruction. As a result of the ongoing legal situation, Kansas State has suspended Wainright indefinitely.

“We are aware of Ahmad’s (sic) situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in the release. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”

The warrant for Wainright’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year. While the incident in question was not stated, according to KCTV5 Wainright’s car was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident in mid-January.

At the time of the alleged incident, Overland Park PD officials said that they knew there was more than one person in Wainright’s car. The victim in the incident said that the person on the passenger side of the car fired one shot at the back door of his (the victim’s) car. No one was injured in the alleged incident.

In his first season at Kansas State, Wainright averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.