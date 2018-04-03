Kansas State forward Amaad Wainright suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tuesday it was reported by the Kansas City Star that Kansas State junior forward Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Wainright was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, and obstruction. As a result of the ongoing legal situation, Kansas State has suspended Wainright indefinitely.
“We are aware of Ahmad’s (sic) situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in the release. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”
The warrant for Wainright’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier this year. While the incident in question was not stated, according to KCTV5 Wainright’s car was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident in mid-January.
At the time of the alleged incident, Overland Park PD officials said that they knew there was more than one person in Wainright’s car. The victim in the incident said that the person on the passenger side of the car fired one shot at the back door of his (the victim’s) car. No one was injured in the alleged incident.
In his first season at Kansas State, Wainright averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.
Coming off of a sophomore season in which he emerged as one of college basketball’s best rim protectors, West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate will test the NBA draft waters. Konate’s decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, and he will not hire an agent so as to preserve his collegiate eligibility.
Konate started all 36 games in which he played this season, averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Konate ranked third nationally in blocks per game and second in block percentage (15.64), with Pacific 7-footer Namdi Okonkwo (15.97) leading the way in that statistical category.
Players who enter their names into the NBA draft without hiring an agent have until May 30 (NCAA deadline) to withdraw if they intend to return to school.
Konate’s decision is a big one for West Virginia, which already has to account for the departures of guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. While the Mountaineers won’t lack for front court options next season, with 4-star recruit Derek Culver and junior college transfer Andrew Gordon joining a rotation that includes Esa Ahmad and Lamont West, losing a defender of Konate’s caliber would be a major blow to absorb if he were to remain in the draft.
After missing out on the NCAA tournament this season, many project Oregon to be the favorites in the Pac-12 next season. Dana Altman will have to make plans for next season without Troy Brown Jr. in the fold, as the 6-foot-7 guard announced Tuesday that he will forego his final three seasons of eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft.
Brown appeared in 35 games for the Ducks, averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. Oregon’s leading rebounder, Brown was also second on the team in assists and he shot 44.4 percent from the field, 29.1 percent from three and 74.3 percent from the foul line. One of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, Brown has been projected as a first-round pick in this summer’s draft.
Troy Brown’s departure means that Oregon will have to account for the loss of three key members of its rotation, as grad transfers Elijah Brown and MiKyle McIntosh have both exhausted their eligibility. That being said, none of those departures come as a surprise.
Guards Payton Pritchard and Victor Bailey Jr. and forwards Paul White and Kenny Wooten are all expected back next season, and Oregon also adds one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. Losing Troy Brown Jr. hurts, but the Ducks won’t lack for talent in 2018-19 either.
Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, but he will be doing so without hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Washington returning to school for his sophomore season if he does not like where he stands with regards to June’s draft.
Players who enter their name but do not hire an agent have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names from the NBA draft in order to return to school.
The 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas started 30 of the 37 games he played in this season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. Washington, who also averaged 1.5 assists per game, shot 51.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from the foul line for a Kentucky team that won 26 games and reached the Elite Eight.
Kentucky’s roster is littered with players who have decisions to make with regards to the NBA, with the deadline for early entrants to submit their names set for April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Guards Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forwards Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt, who played in just 14 games due to injury, are among the players whose decisions will have a significant impact on John Calipari’s plans for next season.
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, and he will do so without hiring an agent. The 6-foot-8 Happ would have the ability to return to school for his senior season if he did not like the feedback he receives from NBA scouts and executives while going through the draft process.
The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA draft is May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the annual NBA Draft Combine.
As a junior the 6-foot-8 Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game, leading the Badgers in all major statistical categories. As a result Happ was a first team All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in program history to earn multiple first team all-conference honors throughout the course of his Wisconsin career.
Happ’s NBA decision is a big one for a Wisconsin program that loses just one senior from this season’s team (Aaron Moesch, who played six minutes per game). Brad Davison, a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Brevin Pritzl and Khalil Iverson are all due back, and two players who missed significant periods of time due to injury in D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King will be back as well.
The 2017-18 college basketball season came to an end Monday night, with Villanova beating Michigan 79-62 to win the program’s second national title in the last three seasons. As a result Jay Wright’s Wildcats top the final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season, with Michigan, Kansas, Duke and Virginia rounding out the Top 5.
The biggest jump in the poll was made by Final Four participant Loyola University Chicago, which went from unranked to seventh. In total four teams that were unranked moved into the final Top 25, with Florida State (18th), Kansas State (19th) and Texas A&M (24th) being the others.
Wichita State, which lost to Marshall in the first round of the NCAA tournament, dropped nine spots in the poll from 16th to 25th.
Here is the full poll:
1. Villanova (32 first-place votes)
2. Michigan
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. Virginia
6. Texas Tech
7. Loyola
8. Xavier
9. Purdue
10. Gonzaga
11. Michigan State
12. Cincinnati
13. West Virginia
14. North Carolina
15. Clemson
16. Tennessee
17. Kentucky
18. Florida State
19. Kansas State
20. Nevada
21. Ohio State
22. Houston
23. Auburn
24. Texas A&M
25. Wichita State