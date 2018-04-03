College Basketball Coaches Poll: Villanova No. 1, Loyola finishes 7th

The 2017-18 college basketball season came to an end Monday night, with Villanova beating Michigan 79-62 to win the program’s second national title in the last three seasons. As a result Jay Wright’s Wildcats top the final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season, with Michigan, Kansas, Duke and Virginia rounding out the Top 5.

The biggest jump in the poll was made by Final Four participant Loyola University Chicago, which went from unranked to seventh. In total four teams that were unranked moved into the final Top 25, with Florida State (18th), Kansas State (19th) and Texas A&M (24th) being the others.

Wichita State, which lost to Marshall in the first round of the NCAA tournament, dropped nine spots in the poll from 16th to 25th.

Here is the full poll:

1. Villanova (32 first-place votes)

2. Michigan

3. Kansas

4. Duke

5. Virginia

6. Texas Tech

7. Loyola

8. Xavier

9. Purdue

10. Gonzaga

11. Michigan State

12. Cincinnati

13. West Virginia

14. North Carolina

15. Clemson

16. Tennessee

17. Kentucky

18. Florida State

19. Kansas State

20. Nevada

21. Ohio State

22. Houston

23. Auburn

24. Texas A&M

25. Wichita State