More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Duke the betting favorite for 2019 title

By Travis HinesApr 3, 2018, 1:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s never too early to look ahead to next year. A preseason Top 25 is just the start. How about some 2019 national title odds, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

  • Duke – 5/1
  • Villanova – 8/1
  • Kansas – 8/1
  • Kentucky 8/1
  • North Carolina – 12/1
  • Michigan State – 15/1
  • Virginia – 15/1
  • Gonzaga – 15/1
  • Michigan – 20/1
  • Oregon – 20/1
  • Auburn – 30/1
  • West Virginia – 30/1
  • UCLA – 30/1
  • Arizona 100/1
  • Memphis 200/1
  • Loyola Chicago 500/1

It’s little surprise to see Duke in the top spot with a recruiting class that features the top-three players in the 2018 class while Villanova, Kansas and Kentucky share both blue bloodlines and 8/1 odds, second-best nationally.

WATCH: ‘One Shining Moment’ caps wild tournament

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 2, 2018, 11:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game may be the draw, but the song – and video – are sometimes the real star.

No season, NCAA tournament or national title game is complete until ‘One Shining Moment’ makes its way to your television. Here’s what 2018, which featured historic upsets, crazy finishes and Sister Jean, had for college basketball fans.

Donte DiVincenzo’s 31 points leads Villanova to second national title in three seasons

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 2, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

More Final Four

Duke the betting favorite for 2019 title WATCH: ‘One Shining Moment’ caps wild tournament VIDEO: Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo blocks Michigan dunk attempt

SAN ANTONIO — Donte 3-Vincenzo.

He’s Villanova’s sixth-man, and he’s also the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, as the Michael Jordan of Delaware went for 31 points, breaking Luke Hancock’s record for the most points scored by a bench player in a title game as Villanova won their second national title in three seasons, dispatching Michigan, 79-62, on Monday night in San Antonio. It’s the most points that anyone has scored in a national title game since 1989, when Seton Hall’s John Morton did it in overtime in a losing effort.

But that is not the most impressive part of Villanova’s win.

This is: The Wildcats essentially did it without Jalen Brunson, the National Player of the Year.

Brunson struggled on Monday night. He finished with just nine points, two assists and two boards while shooting 4-for-13 from the floor. He also picked up his fourth foul with 10:51 left in the second half. Villanova held a 53-40 lead then. By the time he returned to the floor, with 3:21 left on the clock, the lead was 20 points and the game was over.

How many teams in the college basketball history can legitimately say they are good enough to win a national title game without that kind of contribution from the best player in the sport?

“It just shows you how much depth we have as a team,” Brunson said, “and how we just don’t care who gets the credit. If someone is hot, feed him.”

It’s why this Villanova team is the best program in college basketball. They may not be a blueblood by name, but they are by trade. It’s impossible to argue with the success that they’ve had. They are now 166-21 in the last five seasons, a stretch that has included four Big East regular season titles, three Big East tournament titles and an 88-15 record against Big East competition.

And while the new Big East isn’t the old Big East in terms of brand power and name cache, it may actually be a better basketball league. The conference has ranked in the top three nationally for each of the last four seasons, according to KenPom, and they are one of just two power conference programs that actually plays a full round-robin schedule.

Oh, and should I mention that, after tonight, they have a pair of national titles to boot?

For a program that, just three seasons ago, was known for bowing out of the NCAA tournament earlier than their seed says that they should, Villanova certainly has changed the narrative.

And it starts with the toughness of the players on this roster.

The Wolverines actually led this game 21-14 midway through the first half and looked like they had a chance to take control.

The turning point came midway through the first half, when Villanova made a tactical adjustment on the defensive end of the floor. Having spent the first half of the first half — and, frankly, the majority of the season — switching all exchanges on the defensive end, Jay Wright quickly realized that John Beilein, offensive mastermind that he is, had spent the 48 hours between beating Loyola-Chicago and tipping off against Villanova figuring out a way to beat that defense.

So he changed up.

Instead of switching, Villanova started playing straight man-to-man.

This change coincided with two moments that seemed to spark the Wildcats. With 9:54 left in the half, a loose ball led to a tie-up between Mo Wagner and Phil Booth, and that led to some afters. Wagner bumped Booth. Booth had something to say about it, and it was clear throughout the rest of the game that, whatever Wagner did, the Villanova players were not happy about it. Wagner and Eric Paschall had to be separated during a free throw box-out a few minutes later, and early in the second half both Wagner and Omari Spellman were whistled for double-technicals.

Two minutes after the initial dust-up, Brunson showed more emotion than he’s shown in his entire career, pounding the ball over and over again and gesticulating at the officials as he was complaining about the defense that was being played on him by the perennially-annoying Zavier Simpson.

Whatever the cause was, the result was not good, not for the Wolverines.

They led 21-14 with 10:59 left in the first half.

They trailed 51-33 with 13:54 left in the game.

Wagner?

He scored 11 of Michigan’s first 21 points. He scored five points in the final 31 minutes.

But the story of this game wasn’t Wagner and it wasn’t Michigan.

It was DiVincenzo.

As he has been wont to do during this tournament, DiVincenzo entered a game where Villanova’s offense was somewhere between stagnant and putrid and turned it around. He put up 16 points in the first half of a win over Alabama in the second round where Villanova played like they wanted to get bounced in the first weekend again. He went for 25 points in a seven-point win at St. John’s in January, and 23 a couple weeks later at Marquette. He had a career-high 30 points in a win over Butler, including 20 in the second half, as Villanova erased a halftime deficit at home.

“This is nothing surprising for us,” Brunson said. “I’m just so thankful that he was able to have one of these nights tonight.”

On Saturday, he scored 18 of Villanova’s first 31 points. He scored 13 of those points in a 23-7 surge at the end of the half that turned Michigan’s 21-14 lead into a 37-28 deficit. That wasn’t the only time that he carried Villanova. After Brunson went out with his fourth foul, DiVincenzo scored nine points on the next three possessions, pushing the lead back to 18 points and effectively cutting down the nets as he was torching them.

And with that, Villanova were the national champions once again.

VIDEO: Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo blocks Michigan dunk attempt

TBS
By Travis HinesApr 2, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Donte DiVincenzo was basically Villanova’s offense in the first half in the national title game against Michigan.

The kid can play some defense, too.

In a game that’s often defined by offense, that block may be the lasting image of this title game.

Miami’s Dewan Huell declaring for draft without an agent

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 2, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A breakout sophomore season has Dewan Huell looking at his professional options.

The Miami big man will declare for the NBA draft, but not hire an agent, he announced Monday via social media.

“After talking to my coaches and family, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft,” Huell wrote. “I will not hire an agent so I can keep my eligibility as a college athlete. I would like to thank the man above for this opportunity, Canes fans and to all those who supported me through the ups and downs.”

After averaging fewer than 20 minutes per game as a freshman, the 6-foot-11 Miami native averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this past season while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor. In a particularly strong big man draft, Huell may be looking at a less-than-ideal draft situation, but, as has so often been noted, it doesn’t cost anything to go find out.

Gonzaga staying in the West Coast Conference

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 2, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gonzaga is staying put.

The Bulldogs’ much-discussed and -speculated potential move to the Mountain West Conference will not come to fruition, with the ‘Zags staying in the West Coast Conference, athletic director Mike Roth told the Spokesman-Review.

“Our decision is to remain in the WCC, where we’ve had a great relationship for 39 years going on 40,” Roth said. “We appreciate the Mountain West pursuing us. However, for a number of reasons, maintaining our status in the WCC is the right thing for Gonzaga University.”

Gonzaga has been in the WCC since the 1979 season, but the flirtation between it and the Mountain West leaked publicly near the end of the regular season. The Bulldogs have made 20-straight NCAA tournaments, but the conference’s makeup has been a drag on their seeding for years. The WCC hasn’t put three teams in the tournament since 2012, and the Zags have been the conference’s lone representative twice during that span.

The conference is implementing changes, however, that could bolster Gonzaga, which, under the new rules, will have a better path to the WCC tournament title, more money and increased scheduling flexibility.

“The WCC made decisions over the last couple months that are going to be very positive not just for Gonzaga but everyone in our league from the standpoint of opportunities,” Roth said. “Look at what we have achieved as members of the WCC. We made it to the national championship game. We have goals that are still out there and we’ll continue to chase those as members of the WCC.”

The decision to stay is a massive one for the WCC, which would have lost its marquee program and its national standing that Gonzaga has helped build during this two-decades of dominance.

While Gonzaga isn’t moving now, Roth certainly didn’t slam the door on a conference affiliation change in the future.

“We’ve completed all the discussions with the Mountain West at this point and time,” Roth said. “Could it resurface as part of the evaluation of the future? That’s a crystal ball I can’t look into.”

 