Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Villanova’s record-setting three-point barrage sends them to the national title game

By Rob DausterMar 31, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO — 21 minutes.

That is all the time that Villanova needed to put together the single-greatest three-point shooting performance in Final Four history.

The Wildcats made 13 first half threes, tying a Final Four record that was set all the way back in 1987, the first year that three-pointers were in the college game, when UNLV pulled it off against Indiana. They broke the record on the second possession of the second half. Kansas had just scored, cutting Villanova’s lead to 13 points, and on the ensuing possession Udoka Azubuike just about put a hole in the backboard blocking a shot. The loose ball squirted out to Eric Paschall, who, with the shot clock winding down, fired up a 27-foot three with a hand in his face.

Dagger.

It might have been the earliest dagger in the history of college basketball, but it was a dagger nonetheless.

Because anyone watching at home or in San Antonio’s Alamodome could see it. Kansas looked deflated, punched in the gut. They did everything that you’re supposed to do against what is the best offense that we’ve seen in the KenPom era.

And it did. Not. Matter.

Kansas never quit, but from the moment that shot went in, the result — a 95-79 win for Villanova — felt inevitable. Villanova eventually slowed down, making only five second half threes to finish 18-for-40 from beyond the arc on the night, but the Jayhawks never cut the lead to single digits after Villanova’s 22-4 run to open the game.

“Well,” Jay Wright said after the game. “That was just one of those nights.”

That it was.

“I feel bad for Kansas,” he continued. “They’re a great team. We just made every shot, and sometimes that happens.”

That’s what this Villanova offense does. They are demoralizing. Everyone in their rotation, everyone that played at least ten minutes on Saturday night, shoots better than 38.5 percent from three on the season with the exception of Eric Paschall. But he’s been on fire since starting the season in a 1-for-25 slump, shooting better than 44 percent from beyond the arc in that span. They all have the ultimate green light as shooters, they never stop shooting those threes and every time they see a couple of them go down, everyone on the roster seems to catch fire.

“It’s contagious,” Donte DiVincenzo said.

And, perhaps most importantly, they just do not care about who gets the shine.

None of them do.

The running joke in the media room at this year’s Final Four is just how boring and how robotic Villanova is. To a man, they answer every question they are asked with at least one of the following talking points: That’s Villanova basketball, we want to defend and play hard first, we are brothers, we all get along so well, there’s a culture, we have an attitude.

At the end of the open locker room session, DiVincenzo was asked why he didn’t stay on brand during one interview. Laughing, he answered, “I didn’t say attitude? Oh man.”

And while their answers get more and more predictable as the tournament goes on, the fact of the matter is that what they are saying is probably true. They do play “Villanova basketball”. They do make an effort to play defense and rebound first and foremost. There is a culture.

And they are brothers.

If you are a Michigan fan — or if you are Luke Yaklich, Michigan’s defensive coordinator that is going to be tasked with trying to find a way to slow this buzzsaw down — the most terrifying part of what Villanova did on Saturday night was who did it. It wasn’t Jalen Brunson, the National Player of the Year who finished with 18 points and seven assists on 7-for-14 shooting or Mikal Bridges, Villanova’s resident lottery pick, who had just ten points on 4-for-8 shooting. Both of them did much of their damage after the game was already in hand. It wasn’t Donte DiVincenzo, who might be the second-best NBA prospect on the roster, either.

It was Paschall, who finished with 24 points, 16 in the second half, on 10-for-11 shooting from the floor, banging home 4-of-5 threes. It was Omari Spellman, Villanova’s starting center that went for 15 points, 12 boards and three blocks while making three threes of his own.

Think about that for a second.

Villanova blew out a No. 1-seed, the team that beat one of the tournament favorites in Duke just six days ago, by 20 points and set a record for the most threes every hit in the Final Four on a night where the National Player of the Year and the best NBA prospect at the Final Four both had a quiet, by their standards, night.

That is what makes them the best offense that we’ve seen in the last 16 seasons. That is what makes them so dangerous. They have five guys on the floor at all times that can win them a game — Brunson, Bridges and DiVincenzo have done as much in this tournament alone — and their starting bigs can do it by making threes.

You can’t guard that.

You just have to hope that you play good enough defense to make them miss.

“We shoot ’em up and we sleep in the streets,” Wright said. “Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. This is one of those nights where everything went in.”

They quite literally shot the lights out.

Midway through the second half, the ribbon scoreboard that hangs at the front of the second deck went out, darkening the upper decks and making the stadium, which is just 25 years old, feel significantly older than it is.

But it wasn’t all bad.

Without the ribbon board on, Kansas couldn’t see what the score was.

2018 National Championship: TV channel, tip time and announcer pairing

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
The 2018 national title game is set in college basketball as No. 1 seed Villanova will try to claim its second national championship in three seasons. Here’s a look at the tv channel, tip time and announcer pairing for Monday’s game.

National Championship– Monday, April 2

9:20 p.m. EST, TBS, San Antonio
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

 

VIDEO: Michigan’s Jordan Poole congratulates Sister Jean after Final Four

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Michigan freshman Jordan Poole delivered a strong game off the bench for the Wolverines in the Final Four on Saturday night.

Poole played 12 minutes, as he scored seven points and made several key plays to help Michigan advance past No. 11 seed Loyola in the first national semifinal in San Antonio.

After the win, Poole ran into Sister Jean in the tunnel and congratulated her on a great season for the Ramblers.

Poole himself had a memorable moment earlier in the 2018 NCAA tournament with his buzzer-beating three-pointer to knock off Houston in the second round.

But this is a really nice moment that captures the beauty of sports in such a simple way.

PHOTO: Udoka Azubuike’s mom gets first chance to watch son play at Kansas

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
Saturday night is special for Kansas center Udoka Azubuike.

The sophomore is playing in his first Final Four with the Jayhawks. More importantly, Azubuike is playing basketball in front of his mother for the first time in six years following an emotional reunion on Friday night.

Florence Azubuike remained in Nigeria after sending Udoka to the United States when he was in ninth grade so he could pursue basketball. She didn’t see her son until arriving late last night in San Antonio.

Udoka went with a small group from Kansas to greet his mother, as the two had an emotional reunion, according to head coach Bill Self.

“She missed flights. It took her forever (to get to the U.S.) but she landed last night about 11:30 (p.m.),” Self said on the Final Four pregame show. “Doke was at the airport to meet her. He didn’t want anybody to go (to San Antonio International Airport) except just him and our little party that picked him up.

“I got a short video of it, that nobody will probably ever see, of the first embrace.”

Florence has also been embraced by Kansas fans in San Antonio during the game.

Michigan’s Moe Wagner gets Twitter shoutout from idol Dirk Nowitzki after Final Four win

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
Moe Wagner was a big winner on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-11 Michigan big man finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Wolverines past No. 11 seed Loyola in the Final Four. Finishing 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-7 from three-point range, Wagner’s versatility and ability to stretch the floor was a key reason that Michigan made a double-digit second-half comeback on the Ramblers.

Wagner’s impact on both ends of the floor was also a huge talking point on social media. Besides for breaking Bill Raftery’s glasses chasing a loose ball late in the game, Wagner earned praise from his basketball idol, Dirk Nowitzki on Twitter.

Coming from Germany as a sweet-shooting big man, Wagner has inevitability earned comparisons to his fellow countryman, Nowitzki. The Michigan junior has started to generate some NBA buzz of his own during a strong junior season.

Wagner has openly discussed his admiration of Nowitzki before and he even models his jumper a bit after Dirk’s trademark high-arcing perimeter shot. The duo got a chance to meet and get to know each other last February and it’s clear that Nowitzki is pulling for Wagner during this weekend’s Final Four.

Mo Wagner, Michigan end Loyola-Chicago’s miracle run

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By Rob DausterMar 31, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
3 Comments

SAN ANTONIO — It was only going to be a matter of time before Flexing Mo Wagner upstaged Sister Jean.

Michigan’s German import finished with 24 points and 15 boards, hitting a massive three with 6:52 left in the second half to tie a game that Loyola-Chicago had total control of as the Wolverines. That three came in a 12-0 game-changing run that turned a 47-42 deficit into a 54-47 lead. Fittingly, Wagner capped the run with his sixth offensive rebound, a put-back plus the foul that spanned three minutes of game-time.

In reality, it was Michigan’s defense that once again made the difference. The Wolverines forced turnovers on five straight Loyola-Chicago possessions during that stretch, keeping the Ramblers from even attempting a shot for more than three minutes of game-time.

And with that, John Beilein is off to his second national title game in six seasons with a 69-57 win, and in a game where the Wolverines looked dreadful for 20 minutes, it’s fitting that a team that is built around their ability to defend won because they found a way to score.

The first half on Saturday night was a slugfest that only too predictable for a pair of teams that slow the ball down and grind you with their defense while playing under the pressure of the Final Four for the first time.

Michigan jumped out to a 12-4 lead and led 15-10 before the Loyola surge started. The Ramblers would score the next nine points and close the half on a 19-7 surge to head into the break with a 29-22 lead. Mo Wagner and Charles Matthews combined for 19 of those 22 points, and the only other Wolverine to make a shot in the first half was center Jon Teske.

Zavier Simpson was terrible. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman might have been worse. They combined to shoot 0-for-10 from the floor with four turnovers. Things did not get much better early in the second half, not until Beilein made those adjustments.

Michigan scored 47 points in the second half. They shot 57 percent from the floor after shooting just 9-for-31 in the first 20 minutes. They made five threes, all of which came during a second-half surge that saw Loyola get outscored 24-6.

“They rotated so quickly,” Beilein said of Loyola’s defense. “And this has been our dilemma all year long: How are people going to guard a shooting five? And we have to adjust as the game goes on. We didn’t adjust very well.”

“But the second half, after we saw how [they defended our] actions. Then we needed to make some shots, we couldn’t make them for a while but then we did. And our young guys came in there, all of a sudden we took off like crazy.”

And therein lies the brilliance of Beilein.

He is, unquestionably, one of the brightest offensive minds in college basketball. Anyone that knows anything about basketball can tell you as much. If the fact that he is winning these basketball games with players that no one else wanted doesn’t tell you that, look at the success that his best players — Trey Burke, Nik Stauskas, Glenn Robinsin III — had with his program and then had in the NBA.

He knows how to get the best out of his best players.

And he did again on Saturday.

The changes weren’t that complicated. He went to a more offensive-minded lineup. He started Duncan Robinson in the second half. He put Jordan Poole on the floor, who scored six points during that Michigan surge. He let Charles Matthews get isolations. He found a way to beat Loyola’s switching defense — a defense that makes it very, very difficult to get shots out of offensive sets — and got his players to execute it.

The ‘it’?

It was actually pretty simple.

“We stopped running so many sets with ball-screens,” Robinson said, but in reality, the adjustment itself was less important than what it led to: A couple of threes going down. First it was Jaaron Simmons getting one to go. Then Robinson got one to drop, pounding on his chest and letting out a scream as he returned to the defensive end of the floor.

“It felt like a lid came off,” he said, and to a man, everyone in the Michigan locker room agreed. Once they saw a few shots go down, the entire energy changed. Suddenly they were playing with confidence and purpose and momentum and every other cliché that you can think of.

“When the shots were falling the defensive intensity picked up,” Simpson said.

He did that on a team that he has, with the help of his defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich, turned into one of the best defensive teams in college basketball.

Beilein is one of the best coaches in the sport, and within coaching circles he is respected as such.

But he doesn’t have a national title to his name, and now, on Monday night, he’ll have a chance to put one on his résumé.

And if he does, the question then becomes just how long he’ll have to wait until the Hall of Fame talk starts.