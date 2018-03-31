Sister Jean: The Most Popular Nun and Bobblehead

By now if you’re living and breathing, you’ve heard of Sister Jean. But, did you know the 98-year-old Loyola of Chicago basketball team chaplain is the best-selling bobblehead of all time?
That’s right, EVER.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum started selling the Sister Jean bobblehead on Friday, April 23. One week later, on Good Friday, they had sold over 13,000.
It gets better…a Sister Jean bobblehead had been sold to people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada just 48 hours after hitting the market.
And, 65% of the sales have come from outside of Illinois, where the team is located.
The museum’s Co-Founder and CEO Phil Sklar said, “Most bobbleheads we’re happy to sell 500 or a 1000. This one’s really captured the imagination and the excitement of people across the country.”
Sister Jean knocked out the Clemson Tiger 2016 Football National Championship bobblehead for the top spot, selling four times it in just a week.
Unfortunately, the bobbleheads won’t be ready until June. That’s due to production time as well as “making sure the scarf and the little details are perfect,” according to Sklar.
So, if you’re looking for one for your Final Four watch party you’ll probably have to turn to eBay, as the Sister Jean bobblehead first originated as a promotional give-away at a Loyola Chicago basketball game by the athletic department in 2011 (Those are currently selling for upwards of $450!).
After the success of the Ramblers in this year’s NCAA tournament, people wanted a Sister Jean bobblehead (because, why wouldn’t they?) but couldn’t find them, so the Loyola Athletic Department told the Chicago Tribune they were looking to make a new version.
Sklar said, “We caught wind of that and the rest is history.”
The bobbleheads have sold at an average rate of 1.5 per minute over the first week and Sklar expects to see a spike this weekend with the Final Four.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The bobbleheads kicked off a Sister Jean merchandise explosion across the Internet that now includes, socks, scarves, “Air Jean” t-shirts and more.
The team that has never stopped believing embodies the perfect Cinderella story and could become the first no. 11 seed to ever win the National Championship.
The team not only has talent and grit but two players that have played together since third grade in Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson and Missouri Valley Coach of the Year, Porter Moser.
But, the Ramblers have the ultimate x factor in Sister Jean and she’s transcending the game of basketball of which she thinks God is probably a fan (NCAA over NBA to be exact).
She’s been the team chaplain since 1994 and leads the team in a pre-game prayer before each game, always making sure to pray for the other team as well.
Friday, she held a packed press conference prior to Loyola’s Final Four game. Sklar said he spoke to a member of the Loyola Athletic Department who mentioned the NCAA estimated that about 2x more people showed up than any other press conference in Final Four history.
As for Sister Jean’s thoughts on the bobblehead, she said in Friday’s press conference, “I think the company could retire when they’re finished making my bobbleheads.”
She added, “This is the most fun I’ve had in my life.”
And it’s looking like there’s a future for the Sister Jean bobblehead, Sklar thinks there’s a good chance she goes platinum, “similar to the record.”
He said they will most likely make a special one for her and for the museum that would be solid platinum and hinted it could also be available to the public. So, bobblehead fans stay tuned!
Buzzer-beater pushes Notre Dame past UConn in women’s Final Four
Each of the last two years UConn has entered the Women’s Final Four undefeated. And both teams the Huskies have lost due to late-game heroics by the opposition.
Friday night it was Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale who made the game’s biggest play, as her jumper with one second remaining gave the Fighting Irish the 91-89 overtime win in Columbus. Ogunbowale’s shot capped a 27-point night, and Jackie Young led the way for the winners with 32 points.
Next up for Notre Dame is Mississippi State, which beat Louisville 73-63 in overtime in Friday’s first semifinal matchup. Sunday’s title game will be a matchup of the last two programs to beat UConn, as Mississippi State beat the Huskies on a Morgan William jumper as time expired in last year’s national semifinals.
2018 Final Four Preview: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
The Final Four nightcap is probably the best game, on paper, that we have left in this tournament.
No. 1-seed Villanova, the best program of the last five years, taking on No. 1-seed Kansas, the most successful program in the last decade-and-a-half.
We have two all-american point guards. We have two centers that can change a game. We have all the guards. All of them. We have shooters on shooters on shooters. Buckle up.
Here is everything you need to know about the Final Four’s second game:
THREE KEY MATCHUPS
1. JALEN BRUNSON VS. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM: These are the two best point guards in American.
Flat out.
And they will be going head-to-head on Saturday night.
Brunson’s game is different than Graham’s. He’s incredibly savvy. He understands how to use shot-fakes and change-of-pace to his advantage. He posts people up. He’s an unbelievable passer. Perhaps his best attribute is his ability to feel a game out. He can take over when he needs to take over. When his teammates are cooking, he gets them the ball in spots that they can cook.
Where he does struggle a bit is on the defensive end of the floor, which is not going to be ideal when facing off with Graham, who has struggled during this tournament. He’s an explosive scorer and a willing and capable passer that is at his best when he can get to his jumpshot, and it is going to be thrilling to see him go up against Brunson.
2. OMARI SPELLMAN VS. UDOKA AZUBUIKE: While the best matchup is at the point, the matchup that could end up determining the winner of this game will be in the paint.
Azubuike and Spellman are both terrific players, and couldn’t play the five any more differently. Azubuike is a hoss in every sense of the word. He’s huge — 6-foot-10, 280 pounds — and far more athletic than someone that size should be. He has long arms and finishes everything around the rim with a dunk that looks like it is going to tear down the back board. He can score with his back-to-the-basket, but he is at his best when he can stay around five-feet from the rim.
Spellman?
He might actually be Villanova’s best shooter. He spaces the floor for the Wildcats. He can also attack a close-out, which puts Azubuike in a nightmare spot. How in the world is he going to deal with someone that wants to run around on the perimeter?
For my money, this game is going to be won by whoever wins that battle, which likely means it is going to be won by whoever can get the other big man in foul trouble first.
3. WHO GUARDS MALIK NEWMAN?: There has not been a hotter player in the NCAA tournament than Malik Newman, who is averaging 22.7 points in seven games in March. He had 32 points the last time that Kansas took the floor, scoring all 13 of their points in an overtime win over Duke.
Villanova has a number of really good perimeter defenders, and I fully expect the Wildcats to do plenty of switching throughout Saturday night’s game. That means that everyone — Brunson, and Mikal Bridges, and Phil Booth, and Donte DiVincenzo, even someone like Eric Paschall — will get a crack at him.
And slowing Newman down may actually be the secret to ending this Kansas run.
THE BEST STORY LINE
There are quite a few here to talk about. Jay Wright is one of the founders of small-ball in the college ranks. Bill Self is one of the last people in the sport to truly embrace going away from two big men, but he’s been forced to do it because of roster limitations the last two years. There is a lack of bigs everywhere. In an era of one-and-done players, this game is defined by a pair of point Gods, one a senior and the other that’s felt like a senior in each of his three seasons.
But for my money, the best story line here is going to be Udoka Azubuike and his mom. Azubuike came to America when he was 13 years old, and as documented in a story on Bleacher Report this week, his life growing up in Nigeria was incomprehensibly difficult. Azubuike’s mother is coming to San Antonio to see him play for the first time.
Ever.
That’s the best part of Saturday night.
You’ll never convince me otherwise.
AND THE WINNER WILL BE …
Villanova. They are just too good and too difficult to matchup with. I think Spellman, in the end will get the best of Azubuike.
2018 Final Four Preview: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago
The first game of this weekend’s Final Four will feature the an outsider that crashed the final weekend of the college basketball season: No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago taking on No. 3 seed Michigan.
This is the first Final Four for Porter Moser and the second for John Beilein, but both, with a win, will be playing for their first national title on Monday night.
Here is everything you need to know about the Final Four opener:
THREE KEY MATCHUPS
1. WHAT DOES LOYOLA DO ABOUT MO WAGNER: Wagner is the ultimate mismatch for anyone that Michigan comes up against.
At 6-foot-10, Wagner is Michigan’s starting center, and this season, he really has embraced that role on both ends of the floor. Zavier Simpson has been influential in Michigan’s defensive renaissance, as has the fact that this Wolverine team is far more athletic than any John Beilein team of the past. We can’t dismiss the impact that defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich’s arrival has had, either, but Wagner’s emergence as an elite defensive rebounder has certainly played as big of a role as any. You can’t get stops if you can’t end possessions with a defensive rebound.
But it’s on the offensive end of the floor where he causes so many problems. The Dirk Nowitzki comparisons are probably unfair — you can’t just go around putting a borderline first round pick in the same conversation as an all-time great — but it’s easy to see why they are made. Both are German, both are really tall and both have the kind of guard skills that really tall people aren’t supposed to have. He makes threes. He puts the ball on the floor. He’s a pick-and-pop nightmare for defenses.
And when he gets hot, he changes everything.
How does Loyola, you know, keep him cold?
2. MICHIGAN’S DEFENSE AGAINST LOYOLA’S OFFENSE: I cannot make this point more emphatically: Michigan is a defensive monster. They all do things differently, but going strictly off of the numbers, the Wolverines are essentially the same as Virginia, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They are teams that grind you down on the defensive end while doing just enough scoring to win basketball games.
How does Loyola deal with that?
Well, they just run their offense, I think.
The cliché is as old as time: Good offense beats good defense, and the best way to run good offense at the college level is to … run good offense. Loyola doesn’t really have any superstars. They don’t have a go-to guy the way that, say, Houston did. They have a bunch of dudes that can make shots and that understand how to execute what Porter Moser wants them to execute. I don’t know if teams that play a lot of iso-ball will be able to beat Michigan. Teams that run their stuff and get good shots out of their actions and counters probably can.
And for my money, that is where this game is going to be won or lost. Just how good will the shots be that Loyola is able to get?
3. WHO GUARDS CLAYTON CUSTER: Custer is the best player on this Michigan team, and while I know this is going to be contrary to everything I just said, but if Loyola gets to a point where they cannot actually get points off of their offense, Custer is the best bet to be able to create on his own.
Whether or not that will work is a different story, but he’s certainly good enough to carry them for stretches when those points may be harder to come by.
THE BEST STORY LINE
Loyola is just the fourth No. 11-seed to play in the Final Four. LSU made it in 1986. George Mason got there in 2006. VCU arrived in 2011 after playing in the First Four. But the one thing that all three of those teams have in common is that they lost once they arrived in the final weekend of the college basketball season.
Loyola has a chance to make history. The lowest-seeded team to ever play for a national title is a No. 8-seed. Villanova cut down the nets in 1985, playing the perfect game in a win over Big East rival Georgetown. In 2011, No. 8-seed Butler dispatched that Cinderella VCU team to get to the national title game where they lost to UConn, while No. 8-seed Kentucky also lost to the Huskies, who won the national title as a No. 7-seed in 2014.
And rest assured, Loyola has a very real chance to make the impossible a reality. They don’t come with the glitz and the glamour of some of college basketball’s best programs, but what they do works. They defend hard, they execute offensively and they have a number of guys that can end your season on any given night. Donte Ingram hit a game-winner in the first round. Clayton Custer hit one in the second round. Marques Townes hit the winner in the Sweet 16. Ben Richardson’s career-high 23 points was the difference in the Elite Eight.
Oh, and they have Sister Jean.
How long will the slipper fit?
AND THE WINNER WILL BE …
Michigan. I just think that they are too good defensively, and I don’t think that Wagner is going to have another performance like the one he had against Florida State.
SAN ANTONIO — Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman is at Michigan because of a man he never met.
His name is Dave Rooney. He’s in his mid-70s and spent two decades as a college coach before calling it quits and settling into a career in the real estate business. He lives in Allentown, Pa., the same hometown as Abdur-Rahkman, and hasn’t quite been able to kick his hoops addiction. He spends his free time going to high school games in the Lehigh Valley, and had seen Abdur-Rahkman play plenty.
So when he found out that the local star had yet to pick a school in April after his senior season, he made a call to old friend John Beilein. They became fast friends when Beilein was the head coach at Erie Community College and Rooney was coaching at Buffalo State, and while they had fallen out of touch in the 30-plus years between Rooney’s departure for Slippery Rock and Abdur-Rahkman’s senior night, Beilein had enough respect for Rooney to listen when he told him about the kid no one knew about.
“I was actually running track at the time,” Abdur-Rahkman, who had a handful of offers from low- and mid-major programs, said. He wasn’t really on the radar of most high-major programs. “My [high school] coach said that Coach Beilein was going to call me, and my dad said that Coach Beilein called him. I thought he was just joking around, because that’s the kind of person he is.”
They weren’t joking.
Michigan took a trip out to Allentown to watch Abdur-Rahkman work out. Then they invited the 6-foot-4 combo-guard to campus for an official visit. When he was about to head home, they finally offered him a scholarship.
“I committed on the spot,” Abdur-Rahkman said.
The whole process took roughly three weeks, and Abdur-Rahkman is hardly the only guy on this Michigan team that has an arrival story that is just as random and fortuitous as that.
Take Duncan Robinson, for example.
He’s a Michigan Man because Joe Dumars got fired as Detroit’s GM. Back in 2014, when the Pistons decided they needed to move on, they reached into the collegiate ranks to pluck Jeff Bower off of Marist’s bench as a replacement. The Red Foxes, in turn, hired a coach from the Division III ranks, tabbing Mike Maker, who had posted a 147-32 record in six seasons as the head coach of Williams College.
That Williams team was coming off of a trip to the Division III national title game that was sparked by the 6-foot-8 Robinson, then only a freshman. You see, he was a late-bloomer, a 5-foot-6 freshman that turned into a 6-foot-5, 160-pound senior. He had a Division II offer from Merrimack College, but that was it.
So he committed to Williams, where he had a great relationship with Maker.
And Maker had his own relationships.
Specifically, he was on West Virginia’s staff with Beilein from 2005-07, the teams that had Kevin Pittsnoggle and Joe Alexander and Johannes Herber — more on him in a second — on them. He knew what that Beilein offense was all about, and he knew that Robinson, who had grown a couple of inches and packed on 20 pounds of muscle, fit that mold to perfection.
So Maker placed a call.
Then Robinson sent along some film.
“I recruited myself a little bit,” he said. “I sent him some stuff, and he watched some film and the way he came back was far more positive than I ever would have expected.”
And after visiting Davidson, and amid interest from a handful of other high-major programs, Robinson picked the Wolverines.
“I know he really took a chance on me,” Robinson said. “It’s something he completely didn’t have to do.”
Back to Herber.
He is the man responsible for getting Mo Wagner to Michigan because he told Wagner to check his spam folder.
The story goes like this: Wagner and Herber both played for Alba Berlin, a club team in Germany, and Herber is the one that tipped Beilein off to this 6-foot-10 forward that could do everything that Beilein asks of his big men. When Beilein set out to recruit Wagner, he reached out of the player through email, but the message ended up in Wagner’s junk folder.
So after waiting for two weeks to hear back, Herber tried to figure out what in the world this kid was doing.
Wagner checked his junk mail.
He saw the message from Beilein.
“Oh,” he thought. “This might be important.”
Michigan was the first big name program that had started to recruit Wagner, and it was going to take a program like Michigan to get the German star to leave his country to play in college.
“I replied,” Wagner said, his trademark grin gracing the dais. “I felt like an idiot not answering right away.”
Then there’s Zavier Simpson, and his tale might be the most convoluted of them all.
He’s become the sparkplug of a Michigan defense that has carried the Wolverines to the Big Ten tournament title and a trip to the Final Four, although that marriage was never was that seemed destined to happen.
Let’s rewind a few years.
Back in the spring of 2015, Tyus Battle committed to and then decommitted from Michigan, putting Michigan in a spot where they desperately needed a point guard in the Class of 2016. The Wolverines badly wanted to land a commitment from Cassius Winston, but as time drag on, it looked like Winston was going to end up a Spartan. Simpson, whose cousin — Travis Walton — played for Michigan State, also wanted to be a Spartan initially. Then, at one point in his recruitment, he appeared to be a lock to commit to Xavier.
But then Xavier accepted a commitment from another point guard in the class, Quentin Goodin, who many viewed as Michigan’s second choice should they lose out on the race to get Winston. That left them in a bind: Keep chasing Winston even if there’s no guarantee they’ll land him, or start looking for other options.
They went with Plan B, and that ended up being Simpson. He committed in September, but after a tough freshman campaign, the Wolverines brought in a grad transfer from Ohio, Jaaron Simmons, and another freshman point guard, Eli Brooks. Simpson began the year as a starter but eventually lost out on that starting spot before he found his rhythm.
Simpson, along with assistant coach Luke Yaklich, are the two people generally credited with turning around Michigan defensively this season, and Yaklich has a story that’s fascinating in its own right.
We discussed Yaklich at length earlier this month. He’s Michigan’s defensive coordinator and in his first-year with the program after leaving Illinois State.
But he’s also just five years removed from teaching social studies as a high school coach in Illinois. His path to Illinois State is fascinating in and of itself — as documented by CBS Sports, he accepted the job, then turned down the job, then accepted it again — but perhaps the most telling part of this entire story is that Yaklich was hired by Beilein having never met the man before his interview.
The way this works in most coaching circles is that you hire from within your network. You get a job, you know who you want on staff, you know the work they’ve done and how they coach and how they recruit and whether or not you can handle spending the long, dreary hours on the road recruiting together. You hire your friends, basically.
Beilein bucked that trend.
He not only hired Yaklich, but he also hired Deandre Haynes off of that Illinois State staff, another move that is entirely uncommon.
And the results couldn’t be better.
This is who Beilein is at his core. He, too, was a teacher before matriculating into the coaching ranks. He never worked the system to get ahead. He started out as a high school coach. He won there and then got a job at a community college. From there, he coached at a Division III school, a Division II school, Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia before ending up in Ann Arbor.
He is the outlier.
And it only makes sense that he is the guy that has found the other outliers and turned them into a team that is just two wins away from cutting down the nets on the final night of the college basketball season.
“He looks for pieces that fit together,” Robinson says. “He doesn’t necessarily recruit five stars. We do, but he mostly looks for guys that will get stuff done for him and will buy into what we’re doing here. That’s what we’re all about, building a culture that will last and grow over time.”
AP source: Temple set to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple’s Fran Dunphy is set to coach one more season and then step aside for assistant and former Philadelphia 76ers star Aaron McKie to succeed him in 2019, a person familiar with the succession plan said Friday.
McKie is set to coach his alma mater after one more season under Dunphy, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized.
Dunphy took over for retired Hall of Fame coach John Chaney in 2006 and has led the Owls to seven NCAA Tournaments. The Owls, who play in the American Athletic Conference, missed the postseason last season and were bounced in the first round of the NIT this year.
McKie starred at Temple under Chaney and played 13 seasons in the NBA. McKie scored 1,650 career points with the Owls, averaged 17.9 points and led Temple to the Elite Eight in 1993.
He was the NBA sixth man of the year in 2000-01 when he helped lead the Sixers to the NBA Finals. He spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the 76ers.
He’s been on Dunphy’s staff since 2014.
Dunphy is 247-152 at Temple and twice finished first in the Atlantic 10. He won the AAC championship in 2015-16 when the Owls went 14-4. Dunphy won 10 Ivy League championships, three Big 5 city series titles and went 310-163 in 17 seasons at Penn.
Dunphy’s connection to Philadelphia basketball stretches back more than 40 years. He started at La Salle where he was a co-captain and helped the Explorers to a 23-1 record in 1969 under coach Tom Gola.
The big knock on Dunphy is his lack of success in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls won only two games in the tournament under Dunphy and the Quakers, out of the Ivy League, had one win in his 10 trips to the tournament.
McKie takes over at a program that has had remarkable consistency on the bench. He’ll become just the fifth coach at Temple since 1952. The Owls haven’t played in a Final Four since 1958 and they haven’t reached the Sweet 16 or Elite 8 since 2001.