PHOTOS: Kansas receives exclusive Yeezy 500 sneakers ahead of Final Four

By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Kansas received a unique reward for making the Final Four this week.

With the Jayhawks playing on the national stage in San Antonio, the team received a special pair of Yeezy 500 sneakers that haven’t been publicly released yet. With Kansas as a major program for adidas, who makes the Yeezy line, it makes sense for the Jayhawks to get exclusive gear.

Set to be released in mid-April, the Yeezy 500 will retail at around $200.

Xavier names Travis Steele head coach

By Rob DausterMar 31, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Xavier is once again promoting from within.

Travis Steele, who has been with the Xavier program for a decade and who has been the associate head coach since 2015, was promoted to head coach on Saturday.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Head Coach at Xavier University,” Steele tweeted.

This is the right move for Xavier to make. Chris Mack and Sean Miller were both promoted to head coach after spending time on the staff, and that has clearly been a successful strategy for the program.

Prior to joining Xavier, Steele was on staff at Indiana and promoted to assistant coach in Feb. 2008, when Kelvin Sampson was fired.

KU moves on without Preston; star recruit’s future uncertain

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Before Kansas set foot on the court this season, it was no stretch to say the team’s fortunes would rest on the shoulders of a blue-chip newcomer named Billy Preston.

Turns out, Preston never played a minute for KU, outside of a couple of exhibition games.

The Jayhawks did just fine without him, making their first Final Four appearance since 2012.

Preston did not do as fine.

Sidelined by Kansas after a one-car, on-campus accident in November that triggered an investigation into how he acquired the vehicle, Preston wound up in Europe in a detour that was nothing more than a dead end.

It’s a cautionary tale of a program trying to navigate the increasingly murky waters of college basketball while dodging its own unsettling headlines.

But it could also cost Preston millions.

“I don’t want to say he’s ruled out of being drafted. That’s not accurate,” says Jonathan Givony, the longtime draft analyst who now works for ESPN, in discussing Preston’s NBA prospects. “But I don’t think he’s helped his cause with the circumstance he’s in right now.”

As a McDonalds All-American and the eighth-ranked prospect in the country when he came out of Oak Hill Academy, Preston went to Kansas with the potential to make himself a “one-and-doner” — a player who goes to college for a year, then cashes in at the NBA draft.

A solid NCAA regular season, to say nothing of playing well on the outsized platform that a run to the Final Four can provide, can often send players vaulting up a draft board — from second to first round, or from the middle of the first round straight to the top.

Asked to whom he compared his game after signing with the Jayhawks, Preston told the Kansas City Star, “LeBron, LeBron James.”

“They wanted me to come in and right off the bat, make some changes,” Preston said. “Hopefully next year we can win a national championship. I just think Coach Self and the rest of the coaching staff saw the best in me.”

What Kansas coach Bill Self could not afford, however, was any more trouble — something the Jayhawks found at seemingly every turn during the 2016-17 season.

There was news that police were investigating a reported rape at the dormitory that houses the basketball team, though no suspects were identified and no charges were filed. There were drug charges, a domestic violence arrest, another report about a player striking a female student and a vandalism investigation.

Though none of those cases put KU in the crosshairs of the NCAA, neither did they put Self in the mood to be overly patient with those who couldn’t follow the simplest of rules. An NCAA investigation had laid bare the details of widespread fraud at the highest level of college basketball, and no one wanted to give credence to the notion that corners were being cut or rules were being bent.

It might have played into the coach’s decision to hold Preston out of the team’s season opener for missing curfew. Preston told Self he was late because he had illegally parked his car.

The next day, the car came up again. According to the KU athletic department, Preston’s car hit a curb on campus, resulting in minor damage to his tires. There was no property damage and nobody was hurt.

But KU held Preston out of the next game, against Kentucky, to get what Self called a “clearer financial picture” about Preston’s car.

“I’m certainly anticipating there being no issues, but I don’t want to positively say one way or another until I actually know for a fact,” Self said at the time.

Preston didn’t play another minute for Kansas.

Meanwhile, the investigation dragged on for more than two months — long enough that he finally gave up his college dreams and signed a contract to play in Europe.

Preston would play only three games for the team he signed with in Bosnia. Only two weeks before his one-time teammates started their run to the Final Four, he left because of a shoulder injury and returned home. He has been seen in San Antonio this week, hanging around in and near the Kansas team hotel.

The Associated Press reached out to Preston, his mother, his attorney and one of his high school coaches. None responded. Before this month, his mother took to social media to express her unhappiness about both the amount of time the inquiry was taking and all the speculation surrounding it.

“I don’t think they understand,” Nicole Player said in a series of tweets in January. “Billy is 6’10 240 lbs..I could’ve sent him overseas in Nov. when this started, he would’ve been an instant millionaire and a 1st round pick. I allowed the NCAA in my personal life for Kansas. Guilty people don’t do that.”

Preston is expected to attend an NBA scouting combine in May.

For the most part, though, he is a mystery to pro scouts. Most mock drafts have him going in the second round, if at all.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, so we don’t know how he would’ve played,” Givony says. “Ideally, how players build a resume is playing at places like Kansas. Having missed out on that, I don’t think you’ll get anyone to tell you that it’s ideal.”

International Jayhawks to reunite with family at Final Four

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Udoka Azubuike has waited several years for the thrill he’ll get when he looks into the Alamodome stands at the Final Four and sees his mother.

Sure, Azubuike appreciates the opportunity to play for a national title with his Kansas Jayhawks. But he is the starting center for one of the nation’s most prestigious college basketball programs, and his mother has never seen him play.

In fact, Florence Azonuwu hasn’t seen her son at all for six years.

“It is just going to be nice to see her again,” Azubuike said. “This is what basketball is all about. Reuniting with family and getting to meet your family. That is the best part about it.”

Azonuwu’s emergency travel visa from Nigeria to the U.S. was only approved Thursday, following some wrangling by the school, Kansas’ two senators and the U.S. State Department. If she can get through three flights over 24 hours while avoiding trouble from an Air France strike in Paris, Azonuwu expects to be in San Antonio by the time Kansas takes the court against fellow top seed Villanova.

Azubuike was 13 years old when he left Nigeria to play basketball in Jacksonville, Florida. While he grew into an impressive student-athlete, most of his contact with his mother and siblings has been limited to phone calls every few weeks.

“Can you imagine?” Kansas coach Bill Self asked. “You’ve never seen your son play basketball, and the first time you do it is in front of 70,000 people at this thing? I can’t even imagine what’s going to be going through her mind.”

And she won’t be the only parent taking advantage of the financial help provided by the NCAA, which gives several thousand dollars in stipends to family members so they can make the trip to the Final Four.

Silvio De Sousa’s father is planning to travel from Angola to see his son for the first time since last summer. Ukrainian guard Svi Mykhailiuk will welcome both of his parents, who have already made the trip stateside this season for Kansas’ senior night.

De Sousa also left Africa to play high school basketball in the U.S., and he spent the past four years learning English and becoming a student capable of thriving at Kansas while growing into one of the nation’s most coveted big men. He is looking forward to showing everything he has learned to his father, Jean-Jacques, since De Sousa was still in high school the last time they saw each other.

“I didn’t know everything would be so hard for me, but the past two years have been a lot better,” De Sousa said. “I feel more comfortable here, and since I get to see my family almost every summer, now I’m handling things a lot better. I made the decision, and I knew it was going to be a hard decision, a tough decision. I just took it day by day, and I’m glad so far.”

After committing to the Jayhawks last year, De Sousa completed his final high school exams in Florida shortly before Christmas, eager to get to Kansas in time to contribute to the current team.

De Sousa, who says he can’t sleep for more than a couple of hours at a time, credits his active mind and ferocious attitude toward self-improvement partly to his parents’ influence in their daily video phone calls. For instance, he learned his new language in a uniquely aggressive way.

“I talked a lot, even though I didn’t know English,” De Sousa said of his first year in the U.S. “I would just say something just to make sure I learn. And I love to make mistakes, because if you don’t make mistakes, you won’t learn. So I made sure I made mistakes so that I would learn something.”

De Sousa arrived in Lawrence — wearing shorts, no less — on Dec. 26, and he played for the Jayhawks on Jan. 13. He has matured into a key reserve for the Jayhawks in a remarkably short time, backing up Azubuike and contributing on both ends of the court.

“He’s grown a lot,” said Marcus Garrett, De Sousa’s fellow Kansas freshman. “It’s hard when you’re coming in and you have to learn 40 plays in a week. He was thrown right into the fire. He was playing quick, like two weeks after he got here. He came in working hard. He didn’t come in with a lazy mindset, and when you’re trying to learn, you can pick things up.”

Sister Jean: The Most Popular Nun and Bobblehead

By Marisa MarcellinoMar 31, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
By now if you’re living and breathing, you’ve heard of Sister Jean. But, did you know the 98-year-old Loyola of Chicago basketball team chaplain is the best-selling bobblehead of all time?

That’s right, EVER.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum started selling the Sister Jean bobblehead on Friday, April 23. One week later, on Good Friday, they had sold over 13,000.

It gets better…a Sister Jean bobblehead had been sold to people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada just 48 hours after hitting the market.

And, 65% of the sales have come from outside of Illinois, where the team is located.

The museum’s Co-Founder and CEO Phil Sklar said, “Most bobbleheads we’re happy to sell 500 or a 1000. This one’s really captured the imagination and the excitement of people across the country.”

Sister Jean knocked out the Clemson Tiger 2016 Football National Championship bobblehead for the top spot, selling four times it in just a week.

Unfortunately, the bobbleheads won’t be ready until June. That’s due to production time as well as “making sure the scarf and the little details are perfect,” according to Sklar.

So, if you’re looking for one for your Final Four watch party you’ll probably have to turn to eBay, as the Sister Jean bobblehead first originated as a promotional give-away at a Loyola Chicago basketball game by the athletic department in 2011 (Those are currently selling for upwards of $450!).

After the success of the Ramblers in this year’s NCAA tournament, people wanted a Sister Jean bobblehead (because, why wouldn’t they?) but couldn’t find them, so the Loyola Athletic Department told the Chicago Tribune they were looking to make a new version.

Sklar said, “We caught wind of that and the rest is history.”

The bobbleheads have sold at an average rate of 1.5 per minute over the first week and Sklar expects to see a spike this weekend with the Final Four.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The bobbleheads kicked off a Sister Jean merchandise explosion across the Internet that now includes, socks, scarves, “Air Jean” t-shirts and more.

The team that has never stopped believing embodies the perfect Cinderella story and could become the first no. 11 seed to ever win the National Championship.

The team not only has talent and grit but two players that have played together since third grade in Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson and Missouri Valley Coach of the Year, Porter Moser.

But, the Ramblers have the ultimate x factor in Sister Jean and she’s transcending the game of basketball of which she thinks God is probably a fan (NCAA over NBA to be exact).

She’s been the team chaplain since 1994 and leads the team in a pre-game prayer before each game, always making sure to pray for the other team as well.

Friday, she held a packed press conference prior to Loyola’s Final Four game. Sklar said he spoke to a member of the Loyola Athletic Department who mentioned the NCAA estimated that about 2x more people showed up than any other press conference in Final Four history.

As for Sister Jean’s thoughts on the bobblehead, she said in Friday’s press conference, “I think the company could retire when they’re finished making my bobbleheads.”

She added, “This is the most fun I’ve had in my life.”

And it’s looking like there’s a future for the Sister Jean bobblehead, Sklar thinks there’s a good chance she goes platinum, “similar to the record.”

He said they will most likely make a special one for her and for the museum that would be solid platinum and hinted it could also be available to the public. So, bobblehead fans stay tuned!

Notre Dame beats UConn on Arike Ogunbowale’s last-second jumper in OT

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arike Ogunbowale etched her name in Notre Dame lore with the shot that lifted the Irish over rival UConn.

Ogunbowale’s jumper from the corner with a second left gave Notre Dame a 91-89 overtime victory Friday night, handing the Huskies their second straight stunning and sudden end to an undefeated season in the national semifinals.

She finished with 27 points and Jackie Young had a career-high 32 to lead the Irish back to the championship game for the first time since 2015.

“I know I just had to shoot it at the last minute,” Ogunbowale said. “I didn’t want to give them a chance to get the ball. I went into Mamba mentality. Kobe’s here, so that’s what I tried to channel.”

It’s the second consecutive year an undefeated UConn team lost in the Final Four on a last-second shot in overtime. Last time it was Mississippi State and Morgan William, ending the Huskies’ 111-game win streak.

“There’s nothing you can say to a college kid after experiencing this two years in a row that’s going to make them feel any better about, you know,” Geno Auriemma said. “We had an amazing run for five months. That’s just the way it is. One weekend in March gets to decide your season.”

The Irish will face the Bulldogs — who won again in OT earlier Friday — on Sunday night in the title game. Muffet McGraw’s squad will be looking for its second national championship to go with the one the Irish won in 2001.

Ogunbowale had a chance to seal the game in the final minute of overtime, but she missed two free throws. Crystal Dangerfield then hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 89, setting up the fantastic finish. The Huskies threw the ball down the court after the 3, but didn’t get a chance to tie it.

“We were a little dejected at the end of regulation, but Arike I think was madder than anyone,” McGraw said. “She wanted the ball in her hands and we put it there for the end of the game.”

This was the latest chapter in the greatest current rivalry in women’s basketball. The sellout crowd that included Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who was sitting behind the Huskies bench with his wife and daughters, saw quite the show with epic comebacks from both teams. Bryant later tweeted at Ogunbowale, “Big Time shot Arike!”

Notre Dame has never beaten the Huskies in the national championship game. They now have won four of the five meetings in the Final Four, including twice in overtime.

“It was the second or third time we beat them in the semifinal, that’s been our lucky charm,” McGraw said. “We can’t seem to beat them in the final. To have a big lead, squander that and come from behind, this one is really special. It’s got to be the best one.”

UConn was down five with under a minute to go in regulation before Napheesa Collier hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and Kia Nurse had a steal for a layup a few seconds later to tie it. After Notre Dame turned it over with 3.6 seconds left in regulation, Gabby Williams’ runner was short, sending the game to overtime.

The teams traded shot for shot in overtime before the Irish led 86-84 with 2:37 left in the extra period. Young then made three free throws over the next 2 minutes to give the Irish a five-point lead with 43 seconds left.

Collier then scored to make it a three-point game. Ogunbowale missed her two free throws a few seconds later. She atoned 37 seconds after a Notre Dame timeout with the shot that set off a wild celebration from the Irish faithful that made the trip.

“I practice this all the time,” Ogunbowale said. “It’s everyone’s dream to get a game-winning shot, so you practice this in the gym when you’re by yourself. So I was prepared for this moment.”

This might be one of the most improbable NCAA runs by McGraw’s team, despite being a No. 1 seed. The Irish lost four players over the course of the season to ACL injuries. With only seven healthy scholarship players left, the Irish rallied from second-half deficits in the last three NCAA games.

Just like their regular-season meeting, Notre Dame started out hot. The Huskies trailed 24-11 late in the first quarter before Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer just before the end of the period. That began a 28-6 run over the next 9 minutes to give the Huskies a 39-30 advantage. Azura Stevens had 10 points during the run as UConn took over, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of nearly 20,000 fans.

The Huskies (36-1) led 41-34 at the half before Notre Dame rallied. The teams traded the lead in the third quarter before the Huskies went up 60-57 heading into the fourth quarter.

Collier finished with 24 points for the Huskies. Stevens added 19.