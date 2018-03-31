More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

PHOTOS: Michigan’s Moritz Wagner breaks Bill Raftery’s glasses chasing loose ball

By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More 2018 NCAA Tournament

Michigan’s Moe Wagner gets Twitter shoutout from idol Dirk Nowitzki after Final Four win Mo Wagner, Michigan end Loyola-Chicagos miracle run PHOTOS: Kansas receives exclusive Yeezy 500 sneakers ahead of Final Four

Michigan junior forward Moritz Wagner was the clear star of the first Final Four game on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-11 Wagner finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Wolverines advanced past No. 11 seed Loyola and into Monday night’s national championship game.

Besides for the huge game, Wagner produced a memorable moment in the game’s final minutes. Chased a loose ball, Wagner barreled towards the television announcers and breaking Bill Raftery’s glasses at courtside in the process.

Raftery’s and Grant Hill’s reaction to Wagner charging at them is pure gold.

 

 

Michigan’s Moe Wagner gets Twitter shoutout from idol Dirk Nowitzki after Final Four win

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More 2018 NCAA Tournament

Mo Wagner, Michigan end Loyola-Chicagos miracle run PHOTOS: Michigan’s Moritz Wagner breaks Bill Raftery’s glasses chasing loose ball PHOTOS: Kansas receives exclusive Yeezy 500 sneakers ahead of Final Four

Moe Wagner was a big winner on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-11 Michigan big man finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Wolverines past No. 11 seed Loyola in the Final Four. Finishing 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-7 from three-point range, Wagner’s versatility and ability to stretch the floor was a key reason that Michigan made a double-digit second-half comeback on the Ramblers.

Wagner’s impact on both ends of the floor was also a huge talking point on social media. Besides for breaking Bill Raftery’s glasses chasing a loose ball late in the game, Wagner earned praise from his basketball idol, Dirk Nowitzki on Twitter.

Coming from Germany as a sweet-shooting big man, Wagner has inevitability earned comparisons to his fellow countryman, Nowitzki. The Michigan junior has started to generate some NBA buzz of his own during a strong junior season.

Wagner has openly discussed his admiration of Nowitzki before and he even models his jumper a bit after Dirk’s trademark high-arcing perimeter shot. The duo got a chance to meet and get to know each other last February and it’s clear that Nowitzki is pulling for Wagner during this weekend’s Final Four.

Mo Wagner, Michigan end Loyola-Chicagos miracle run

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By Rob DausterMar 31, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NCAA Tournament

Michigan’s Moe Wagner gets Twitter shoutout from idol Dirk Nowitzki after Final Four win PHOTOS: Michigan’s Moritz Wagner breaks Bill Raftery’s glasses chasing loose ball PHOTOS: Kansas receives exclusive Yeezy 500 sneakers ahead of Final Four

SAN ANTONIO — It was only going to be a matter of time before Flexing Mo Wagner upstaged Sister Jean.

Michigan’s German import finished with 24 points and 15 boards, hitting a massive three with 6:52 left in the second half to tie a game that Loyola-Chicago had total control of as the Wolverines. That three came in a 12-0 game-changing run that turned a 47-42 deficit into a 54-47 lead. Fittingly, Wagner capped the run with his sixth offensive rebound, a put-back plus the foul that spanned three minutes of game-time.

In reality, it was Michigan’s defense that once again made the difference. The Wolverines forced turnovers on five straight Loyola-Chicago possessions during that stretch, keeping the Ramblers from even attempting a shot for more than three minutes of game-time.

And with that, John Beilein is off to his second national title game in three seasons with a 69-57 win, and in a game where the Wolverines looked dreadful for 20 minutes, it’s fitting that a team that is built around their ability to defend won because they found a way to score.

The first half on Saturday night was a slugfest that only too predictable for a pair of teams that slow the ball down and grind you with their defense while playing under the pressure of the Final Four for the first time.

Michigan jumped out to a 12-4 lead and led 15-10 before the Loyola surge started. The Ramblers would score the next nine points and close the half on a 19-7 surge to head into the break with a 29-22 lead. Mo Wagner and Charles Matthews combined for 19 of those 22 points, and the only other Wolverine to make a shot in the first half was center Jon Teske.

Zavier Simpson was terrible. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman might have been worse. They combined to shoot 0-for-10 from the floor with four turnovers. Things did not get much better early in the second half, not until Beilein made those adjustments.

Michigan scored 47 points in the second half. They shot 57 percent from the floor after shooting just 9-for-31 in the first 20 minutes. They made five threes, all of which came during a second-half surge that saw Loyola get outscored 24-6.

And therein lies the brilliance of Beilein.

He is, unquestionably, one of the brightest offensive minds in college basketball. Anyone that knows anything about basketball can tell you as much. If the fact that he is winning these basketball games with players that no one else wanted doesn’t tell you that, look at the success that his best players — Trey Burke, Nik Stauskas, Glenn Robinsin III — had with his program and then had in the NBA.

He knows how to get the best out of his best players.

And he did again on Saturday.

The changes weren’t that complicated. He went to a more offensive-minded lineup. He started Duncan Robinson in the second half. He put Jordan Poole on the floor, who scored six points during that Michigan surge. He let Charles Matthews get isolations. He found a way to beat Loyola’s switching defense — a defense that makes it very, very difficult to get shots out of offensive sets — and got his players to execute it.

The ‘it’?

It was actually pretty simple.

“We stopped running so many sets with ball-screens,” Robinson said, but in reality, the adjustment itself was less important than what it led to: A couple of threes going down. First it was Jaaron Simmons getting one to go. Then Robinson got one to drop, pounding on his chest and letting out a scream as he returned to the defensive end of the floor.

“It felt like a lid came off,” he said, and to a man, everyone in the Michigan locker room agreed. Once they saw a few shots go down, the entire energy changed. Suddenly they were playing with confidence and purpose and momentum and every other cliché that you can think of.

“When the shots were falling the defensive intensity picked up,” Simpson said.

He did that on a team that he has, with the help of his defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich, turned into one of the best defensive teams in college basketball.

Beilein is one of the best coaches in the sport, and within coaching circles he is respected as such.

But he doesn’t have a national title to his name, and now, on Monday night, he’ll have a chance to put one on his résumé.

And if he does, the question then becomes just how long he’ll have to wait until the Hall of Fame talk starts.

PHOTOS: Kansas receives exclusive Yeezy 500 sneakers ahead of Final Four

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 31, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kansas received a unique reward for making the Final Four this week.

With the Jayhawks playing on the national stage in San Antonio, the team received a special pair of Yeezy 500 sneakers that haven’t been publicly released yet. With Kansas as a major program for adidas, who makes the Yeezy line, it makes sense for the Jayhawks to get exclusive gear.

Set to be released in mid-April, the Yeezy 500 will retail at around $200.

Xavier names Travis Steele head coach

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 31, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Xavier is once again promoting from within.

Travis Steele, who has been with the Xavier program for a decade and who has been the associate head coach since 2015, was promoted to head coach on Saturday.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Head Coach at Xavier University,” Steele tweeted.

This is the right move for Xavier to make. Chris Mack and Sean Miller were both promoted to head coach after spending time on the staff, and that has clearly been a successful strategy for the program.

Prior to joining Xavier, Steele was on staff at Indiana and promoted to assistant coach in Feb. 2008, when Kelvin Sampson was fired.

KU moves on without Preston; star recruit’s future uncertain

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Before Kansas set foot on the court this season, it was no stretch to say the team’s fortunes would rest on the shoulders of a blue-chip newcomer named Billy Preston.

Turns out, Preston never played a minute for KU, outside of a couple of exhibition games.

The Jayhawks did just fine without him, making their first Final Four appearance since 2012.

Preston did not do as fine.

Sidelined by Kansas after a one-car, on-campus accident in November that triggered an investigation into how he acquired the vehicle, Preston wound up in Europe in a detour that was nothing more than a dead end.

It’s a cautionary tale of a program trying to navigate the increasingly murky waters of college basketball while dodging its own unsettling headlines.

But it could also cost Preston millions.

“I don’t want to say he’s ruled out of being drafted. That’s not accurate,” says Jonathan Givony, the longtime draft analyst who now works for ESPN, in discussing Preston’s NBA prospects. “But I don’t think he’s helped his cause with the circumstance he’s in right now.”

As a McDonalds All-American and the eighth-ranked prospect in the country when he came out of Oak Hill Academy, Preston went to Kansas with the potential to make himself a “one-and-doner” — a player who goes to college for a year, then cashes in at the NBA draft.

A solid NCAA regular season, to say nothing of playing well on the outsized platform that a run to the Final Four can provide, can often send players vaulting up a draft board — from second to first round, or from the middle of the first round straight to the top.

Asked to whom he compared his game after signing with the Jayhawks, Preston told the Kansas City Star, “LeBron, LeBron James.”

“They wanted me to come in and right off the bat, make some changes,” Preston said. “Hopefully next year we can win a national championship. I just think Coach Self and the rest of the coaching staff saw the best in me.”

What Kansas coach Bill Self could not afford, however, was any more trouble — something the Jayhawks found at seemingly every turn during the 2016-17 season.

There was news that police were investigating a reported rape at the dormitory that houses the basketball team, though no suspects were identified and no charges were filed. There were drug charges, a domestic violence arrest, another report about a player striking a female student and a vandalism investigation.

Though none of those cases put KU in the crosshairs of the NCAA, neither did they put Self in the mood to be overly patient with those who couldn’t follow the simplest of rules. An NCAA investigation had laid bare the details of widespread fraud at the highest level of college basketball, and no one wanted to give credence to the notion that corners were being cut or rules were being bent.

It might have played into the coach’s decision to hold Preston out of the team’s season opener for missing curfew. Preston told Self he was late because he had illegally parked his car.

The next day, the car came up again. According to the KU athletic department, Preston’s car hit a curb on campus, resulting in minor damage to his tires. There was no property damage and nobody was hurt.

But KU held Preston out of the next game, against Kentucky, to get what Self called a “clearer financial picture” about Preston’s car.

“I’m certainly anticipating there being no issues, but I don’t want to positively say one way or another until I actually know for a fact,” Self said at the time.

Preston didn’t play another minute for Kansas.

Meanwhile, the investigation dragged on for more than two months — long enough that he finally gave up his college dreams and signed a contract to play in Europe.

Preston would play only three games for the team he signed with in Bosnia. Only two weeks before his one-time teammates started their run to the Final Four, he left because of a shoulder injury and returned home. He has been seen in San Antonio this week, hanging around in and near the Kansas team hotel.

The Associated Press reached out to Preston, his mother, his attorney and one of his high school coaches. None responded. Before this month, his mother took to social media to express her unhappiness about both the amount of time the inquiry was taking and all the speculation surrounding it.

“I don’t think they understand,” Nicole Player said in a series of tweets in January. “Billy is 6’10 240 lbs..I could’ve sent him overseas in Nov. when this started, he would’ve been an instant millionaire and a 1st round pick. I allowed the NCAA in my personal life for Kansas. Guilty people don’t do that.”

Preston is expected to attend an NBA scouting combine in May.

For the most part, though, he is a mystery to pro scouts. Most mock drafts have him going in the second round, if at all.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, so we don’t know how he would’ve played,” Givony says. “Ideally, how players build a resume is playing at places like Kansas. Having missed out on that, I don’t think you’ll get anyone to tell you that it’s ideal.”