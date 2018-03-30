Sister Jean: ‘This is the most fun I’ve had in my life’

Sister Jean discusses her “feud” with Jalen Rose’s grandmother, if she’s partying in San Antonio, and why this is the most fun she’s had in her life.
UCLA’s Jaylen Hands to test NBA draft without agent
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jaylen Hands will put his name in the NBA draft without hiring an agent, which would allow the freshman to return to school.
He announced his plans on social media, saying he’s excited for feedback on his pro prospects while retaining his college eligibility.
Hands averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, starting 15 of the 31 games he played. He sprained his ankle in practice the week before the Bruins’ regular-season finale.
Hands has until June 11 to decide whether to withdraw his name from draft consideration.
Starting guard Aaron Holiday announced earlier this week that he would forgo his senior season to enter the draft.
The Bruins were 21-12 and lost in a First Four game to St. Bonaventure.
Wichita State’s Landry Shamet declares for NBA draft
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State guard Landry Shamet has declared for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent, effectively ending his college career with two seasons of eligibility left.
The 21-year-old Shamet made the announcement Thursday on his Instagram account.
Shamet averaged 14.9 points and 5.2 assists last season, helping the Shockers to a second-place finish in their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference.
The fourth-seeded Shockers were upset by No. 13 seed Marshall in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Shamet was held to 11 points by the Thundering Herd, going 3 of 13 from the field and 0 for 7 from the 3-point arc. He also had four turnovers to go with eight assists.
Russell Westbrook to Loyola-Chicago: ‘Go ahead and win it’
Loyola-Chicago’s team plane pulled into a private hangar, and the players were serenaded by a brass band playing “Deep in the Heart of Texas” while they walked a festive carpet to a team bus emblazoned with their logo and colors.
The 11th-seeded Ramblers sure looked like they belonged when they rolled into San Antonio in style for the Final Four.
Several hours later, the excitement still hadn’t worn off when the biggest underdogs in recent NCAA Tournament history joined powerhouses Kansas, Villanova and Michigan at the Alamodome on Thursday morning for the four teams’ first workouts before Saturday’s semifinals.
“We dreamed of getting to this moment, and now we’re here,” said Loyola-Chicago senior Aundre Jackson, a native Texan. “It’s a challenge to deal with all of this, but I think we deserve the attention. We’ve worked really hard for it.”
The next few days will be surreal for every player — but particularly for Loyola-Chicago, it seems.
When the Ramblers reached their team hotel, they got another thrill from a brief visit with Russell Westbrook. The NBA MVP is in town with the Oklahoma City Thunder to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
“I was standing next to him, trying to see how tall I was,” said Jackson, who got a photo with the UCLA product. “He just (said), ‘Good luck and go ahead and win it.'”
Big men give Final Four teams spacing in positionless game
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A wave of positionless basketball has swept the nation. Coaches have loaded rosters with smaller, athletic players who shoot 3-pointers and beat defenders off the dribble. Three, sometimes four-guard lineups have become the norm, free-flowing the way to go.
This year’s Final Four teams certainly fit the mold. These final four also have something else in common: Skilled big men who keep defenses honest, grab rebounds and protect the rim with all those smaller guys out there.
Villanova has Omari Spellman, Kansas Udoka Azubuike. Moe Wagner is Michigan’s man in the middle and burly freshman Cameron Krutwig anchors the paint for Loyola-Chicago.
Those four are a big reason these four are in San Antonio this weekend.
“Big guys are going to be really valuable if they’re really skilled,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Everybody can get the positionless thing, but the guys who have positionless with the big guy, that’s going to be the best team.”
Wright’s Wildcats have a similar makeup to his 2016 title team. That squad had a group mostly in the 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-8 range who could play multiple positions and shoot lights out. In the middle was Daniel Ochefu, an athletic 6-11 senior who could play with his back to the basket or square up for short jumpers. Defenses had to pay attention to Ochefu in the middle, freeing up Villanova’s perimeter shooters, and he was the rim protector the Wildcats needed.
Spellman has filled a similar role — with a twist.
He gives Villanova an inside offensive presence and is a high-flying shot blocker on defense, just like Ochefu. But the 6-9 redshirt freshman also contributes from the perimeter, hitting 45 percent of his shots from the 3-point arc. He was 4 for 7 on 3s in the Sweet 16, helping Villanova grind out a tough victory against West Virginia.
“There’s so many playmakers who can get in the lane and so many big guys now who are able to stretch out and hit the 3,” Villanova guard Jalen Brunson said. “It’s just playing off each other. We have the ability to do that. Everything is unique. You have big guys who are able to make plays for themselves and others as well. I just like how complete we are.”
Wagner has a similar impact on Michigan.
The 6-11 German junior is a crafty inside player with good footwork and a multitude of moves. He also can step out and drain the 3, leading the nation among players 6-11 or taller with 59 this season.
Moritz’s maneuvering inside and out opens up the perimeter, where the Wolverines score more than 43 percent of their points. His agility also gives Michigan multiple options in its swarming defense.
“Being able to have a versatile big is huge because they can space the floor,” Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole said. “We don’t feel like we have any matchup problems. For him to be able to hold a 5, but also being able to hold a 2-guard, is definitely big for our defensive principles and it gives us a lot of options.”
Azubuike and Krutwig are not perimeter shooters by any stretch, yet are the perfect fit for their teams.
Azubuike is a load inside at 7-foot, 280 pounds and plays with an aggressiveness that forces teams to double team or least hedge toward the Nigerian big man. Kansas coach Bill Self likes to work the ball from the inside out and Azubuike’s ability to batter his way to the rim frees up the Jayhawks’ plethora of shooters.
Azubuike led the nation by shooting 77 percent and is hitting an incredible 82 percent over his past 11 games. He’s also a force on the offensive glass and flies in for blocked shots if his teammates get beat off the dribble.
“They just make it really hard on you,” Spellman said of Kansas. “They’ve got four guys who are going off the dribble making great plays. They have a big guy in the middle, 7-foot, just offensive rebounding anything they miss and sealing up the rim. We do kind of do the same thing, but it’s hard to guard.”
Krutwig’s burliness makes Loyola a tough guard.
The Ramblers rely on quick ball movement and sharp cuts, often playing with four guards on the court at the same time. Krutwig makes it impossible for defenses to just gang up on the 3-point line.
A beefy 6-9, Krutwig plays a bruising game, often initiating contact. He has a variety of old-school up-and-under moves around the basket and is a deft passer from the post, whipping balls to the Ramblers’ cache of shooters.
“We play four guards at a time a lot, so when you’ve got guys who can space the floor and have an unselfish group, getting the domino started,” Loyola swingman Donte Ingram said. “When you have a post threat like Cameron, it makes us a very balanced team.”
This Final Four has four of them, thanks to their big men.
2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
We also and a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.
DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT
- RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
- DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
- MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
- MO BAMBA, Texas
- MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
- ERIC DAVIS JR., Texas
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
- BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
- JACK MCVEIGH, Nebraska
- DE’ANTHONY MELTON, USC
- CHIMEZIE METU, USC
- MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
- ANFERNEE SIMONS, High School
- ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona
- TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
TESTING THE WATERS
- DENG ADEL, Louisville
- KOSTAS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Dayton
- KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
- BRUCE BROWN, Miami
- ISAAC COPELAND JR., Nebraska
- CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
- JARREY FOSTER, SMU
- ROBERT FRANKS, Washington State
- JAYLEN HANDS, UCLA
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida
- SHAKE MILTON, SMU
- JOSH OKOGIE, Georgia Tech
- JAMES PALMER JR., Nebraska
- SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
- KERWIN ROACH II, Texas
- ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
- LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
- RAY SPALDING, Louisville
- NICK WARD, Michigan State
- ANDRIEN WHITE, Charlotte
- LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State
- JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
- OMER YURTSEVEN, NC State
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM
KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
TROY BROWN, Oregon
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
TONY CARR, Penn State
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
TERENCE DAVIS, Mississippi
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
TREVON DUVAL, Duke
JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
HERB JONES, Alabama
SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
MATUR MAKER, High School
CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
CODY MARTIN, Nevada
MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
JAMES PALMER, Nebraska
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
LONNIE WALKER IV, Miami
PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
KRIS WILKES, UCLA
ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M