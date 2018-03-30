More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP source: Temple set to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple’s Fran Dunphy is set to coach one more season and then step aside for assistant and former Philadelphia 76ers star Aaron McKie to succeed him in 2019, a person familiar with the succession plan said Friday.

McKie is set to coach his alma mater after one more season under Dunphy, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized.

Dunphy took over for retired Hall of Fame coach John Chaney in 2006 and has led the Owls to seven NCAA Tournaments. The Owls, who play in the American Athletic Conference, missed the postseason last season and were bounced in the first round of the NIT this year.

McKie starred at Temple under Chaney and played 13 seasons in the NBA. McKie scored 1,650 career points with the Owls, averaged 17.9 points and led Temple to the Elite Eight in 1993.

He was the NBA sixth man of the year in 2000-01 when he helped lead the Sixers to the NBA Finals. He spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the 76ers.

He’s been on Dunphy’s staff since 2014.

Dunphy is 247-152 at Temple and twice finished first in the Atlantic 10. He won the AAC championship in 2015-16 when the Owls went 14-4. Dunphy won 10 Ivy League championships, three Big 5 city series titles and went 310-163 in 17 seasons at Penn.

Dunphy’s connection to Philadelphia basketball stretches back more than 40 years. He started at La Salle where he was a co-captain and helped the Explorers to a 23-1 record in 1969 under coach Tom Gola.

The big knock on Dunphy is his lack of success in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls won only two games in the tournament under Dunphy and the Quakers, out of the Ivy League, had one win in his 10 trips to the tournament.

McKie takes over at a program that has had remarkable consistency on the bench. He’ll become just the fifth coach at Temple since 1952. The Owls haven’t played in a Final Four since 1958 and they haven’t reached the Sweet 16 or Elite 8 since 2001.

Heaven sent: Chat with Sister Jean brightens up Final Four

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Who needs “One Shining Moment” when you’ve got Sister Jean?

The 98-year-old nun who has become the face of this most-inspiring NCAA Tournament held court on Good Friday in one of the best-attended news conferences ever held at the Final Four.

Hundreds of reporters and cameramen jammed in, elbow-to-elbow, in an interview room that would normally draw two dozen journalists for a player.

“I walked by, and I thought it looked like Tom Brady at the Super Bowl,” Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser said.

It was more monumental than that.

This was the No. 1 fan of Moser and the Ramblers — the 11th-seeded team whose magical, miraculous run to the cusp of the title would’ve made for great theater, even without a nun.

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has added a completely new, unexpected and, yes, wonderful twist to the proceedings. Her 15-minute Q&A on the eve of Loyola’s game against Michigan illustrated precisely why.

She fielded questions about everything from whether God cares about basketball — “more the NCAA than the NBA” — some light trash talk with former Michigan star Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandma — “Somebody said, ‘Maybe you need a pair of boxing gloves’ and I said, ‘Well, we’ll see what happens'” — and what it takes to really have your prayer heard — “God always hears, but maybe He thinks it’s better for us to do the ‘L’ instead of the ‘W,’ and we have to accept that.”

A lot has changed, Sister Jean says, since the Ramblers last made history — back in 1963 when they completed an equally unexpected run by knocking off Cincinnati for the national championship.

“I watched it on a little 11-inch black-and-white TV, and the game was (tape) delayed,” she said. “And then everybody got out of the house and walked down the line on Sheridan Road, men and women together.”

Sister Jean has been on a whirlwind since the Ramblers started this unexpected return to the college basketball promised land.

That this is all happening on Easter weekend makes it that much more hectic. But, as she has shown time and again over the past three weeks, sports and religion really can mix, so long as you keep everything in perspective.

“We’re having a university Mass together on Easter Sunday,” she said. “You know, I said Easter Sunday because we hope to stay, and we’re confident enough we will.”

Sister Jean is far from the only Catholic going for glory at this Final Four. On the other side of the bracket, the Catholic school, Villanova, is represented by Rev. Rob Hagan — aka Father Rob — who told The Associated Press the matchup is “kind of like fighting with your brothers and sisters. We’re all in the same family.”

Michigan coach John Beilein used a question posed to him about Sister Jean to remind folks that he, like the Loyola-Chicago players, is a product of a Jesuit education.

“And I had a priest, not even at my own parish, stop Mass and say, ‘They have Sister Jean, you have everybody here praying for you,'” Beilein said. “It’s been a lot of fun and it’s great.”

Not that this mix of sports and religion is particularly groundbreaking. Players thank God all the time, and more often than not, their prayers and thanks go largely ignored by the mainstream media and the fans.

But college basketball is going through some rough times these days, filled with dirty coaches and agents, payoffs to players and an FBI investigation that has unmasked corruption in many corners of the game.

Change is coming.

Sister Jean’s presence has reminded everyone that the game is about more than slam dunks, busted brackets, big money and the glossy “One Shining Moment” video that wraps things up at the end.

“It’s just cool that everybody in the world knows who she is now, and they’re starting to get to see how cool she is and how amazing she is,” Ramblers guard Clayton Custer said.

On Friday, Sister Jean’s 15 minutes of fame was just that: 15 minutes, and then it was time to move onto the day’s regularly scheduled menu of interviews with coaches and players.

But she was having a grand time.

“I could stay for an hour,” she said.

Spending an hour talking hoops with a nun?

Nary a soul objected.

Sister Jean: ‘This is the most fun I’ve had in my life’

By Rob DausterMar 30, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Sister Jean discusses her “feud” with Jalen Rose’s grandmother, if she’s partying in San Antonio, and why this is the most fun she’s had in her life.

UCLA’s Jaylen Hands to test NBA draft without agent

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jaylen Hands will put his name in the NBA draft without hiring an agent, which would allow the freshman to return to school.

He announced his plans on social media, saying he’s excited for feedback on his pro prospects while retaining his college eligibility.

Hands averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, starting 15 of the 31 games he played. He sprained his ankle in practice the week before the Bruins’ regular-season finale.

Hands has until June 11 to decide whether to withdraw his name from draft consideration.

Starting guard Aaron Holiday announced earlier this week that he would forgo his senior season to enter the draft.

The Bruins were 21-12 and lost in a First Four game to St. Bonaventure.

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet declares for NBA draft

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State guard Landry Shamet has declared for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent, effectively ending his college career with two seasons of eligibility left.

The 21-year-old Shamet made the announcement Thursday on his Instagram account.

Shamet averaged 14.9 points and 5.2 assists last season, helping the Shockers to a second-place finish in their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference.

The fourth-seeded Shockers were upset by No. 13 seed Marshall in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Shamet was held to 11 points by the Thundering Herd, going 3 of 13 from the field and 0 for 7 from the 3-point arc. He also had four turnovers to go with eight assists.

Russell Westbrook to Loyola-Chicago: ‘Go ahead and win it’

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Loyola-Chicago’s team plane pulled into a private hangar, and the players were serenaded by a brass band playing “Deep in the Heart of Texas” while they walked a festive carpet to a team bus emblazoned with their logo and colors.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers sure looked like they belonged when they rolled into San Antonio in style for the Final Four.

Several hours later, the excitement still hadn’t worn off when the biggest underdogs in recent NCAA Tournament history joined powerhouses Kansas, Villanova and Michigan at the Alamodome on Thursday morning for the four teams’ first workouts before Saturday’s semifinals.

“We dreamed of getting to this moment, and now we’re here,” said Loyola-Chicago senior Aundre Jackson, a native Texan. “It’s a challenge to deal with all of this, but I think we deserve the attention. We’ve worked really hard for it.”

The next few days will be surreal for every player — but particularly for Loyola-Chicago, it seems.

When the Ramblers reached their team hotel, they got another thrill from a brief visit with Russell Westbrook. The NBA MVP is in town with the Oklahoma City Thunder to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

“I was standing next to him, trying to see how tall I was,” said Jackson, who got a photo with the UCLA product. “He just (said), ‘Good luck and go ahead and win it.'”