Virginia’s Bennett named AP men’s college coach of the year

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Virginia coach Tony Bennett isn’t going to waver from his foundation, whether it’s the philosophy that built the Cavaliers into a contender or the big-picture perspective that helps him handle the sting of a historically improbable loss.
Both ends of that approach are fully on display now as he is named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year.
Bennett won the honor Thursday after his Cavaliers set a program single-season record for wins, dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference and reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the Ralph Sampson era. Yet that wildly successful season ended abruptly in the most unexpected way: with the Cavaliers falling to UMBC to become the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed in NCAA Tournament history.
“They experienced things a lot of guys don’t,” Bennett said in an interview with the AP. “That kind of success? Oh my gosh. And then that kind of loss? … But again, their body of work deserves to be celebrated.
“And then so much of what society looks at — it begs the question — is it just about how you do in March? Or is it about the whole thing? It’s a fair debate (on) what matters. But I told them: I wouldn’t trade this team for anything. Even the experiences, as hard as they are, this is part of the process.”
Bennett was the runaway winner for the award, which is being presented at the Final Four. He earned 50 of 65 votes from AP Top 25 writers with ballots submitted before the start of the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee’s Rick Barnes was second with five votes after leading the Volunteers to 26 wins and an NCAA bid despite being picked to finish 13th in the 14-team Southeastern Conference. First-year Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was third with four votes.
This marks the second time Bennett has won the award, the other coming in 2007 when he was at Washington State.
In Bennett’s ninth season, the Cavaliers (31-3) went from being picked to finish sixth in the ACC to winning the regular-season race by four games — the first to win the ACC by that wide a margin since 2000. It then won the ACC Tournament to complete a 20-1 run against league opponents.
Virginia also reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 1982 and stayed there the final five weeks of the regular season, the last two unanimously .
And yet, the 48-year-old coach knows much of the focus will be on how things ended: that 74-54 loss to the Retrievers while playing without ACC sixth man of the year De’Andre Hunter.
Dealing with a roster of players in pained disbelief , Bennett said he has told them that they have “an unbelievable captive audience” waiting to see how they would handle it.
“I said how you respond to this will matter to your mom and dads, to your brothers, your sisters, your friends,” Bennett said. “If they see that you’re not fake about it, that yeah, of course you’re going to be discouraged and down after a loss like that, but that you’re OK. You can live with it.
“I said: you don’t know the power that that’s going to have in their life and in your life.”
Bennett said he appreciated other coaches offering support, which included Syracuse Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim noting: “If I could hire a coach in this country and I could get Tony Bennett, there would be nobody in second place.”
He said he’s still reviewing what worked and what didn’t, but “certainly you don’t overreact” by changing everything that had brought the Cavaliers to this point.
This is, after all, a program that has been a 1-seed three times in the past five seasons with three ACC regular-season titles.
And Bennett won’t be deterred from chasing more, even if it means stumbling a few more times on the way to reaching his goals.
“You better have something beyond the opinion of man or just how you feel, because this stuff is fleeting,” Bennett said.
“So that’s where obviously my faith is everything to me. You hear people talk about their faith in the lord and the relationship with the people that they care about, their family and their trusted friends. Those things stand the test of time. And that’s what you have to draw from. And then you move on.”
The annual Final Four fancast is back! This year, Rob Dauster was joined by former Villanova point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, former Kansas big man and survivor contestant Scot Pollard as well as a former Loyola-Chicago assistant and a member of the first family of deep dish in Chicago, Rick Malnati, join the podcast to talk about this year’s final four, life in general and whatever other topics we end up on. Come for the pizza talk and stay for Scot’s wild story about almost dying on Survivor.
Changing The Game: Inside Villanova’s transition to small-ball, positionless basketball
BOSTON — On Saturday afternoon, speaking to the media as his Texas Tech team was getting set to take on No. 1-seed Villanova for the right to go to San Antonio and play in the Final Four, head coach Chris Beard lobbed a compliment at Jay Wright that was as high of praise as one coach can give another.
He credited the architect of this Villanova dynasty with changing college basketball for the better, for bringing an innovation to the game that was on par with what Bobby Knight and John Wooden before him brought to the game.
“Bob Knight changed basketball. He did with motion offense. And Coach [Eddie] Sutton changed basketball with the defense,” Beard said. “In my generation, Coach Jay Wright’s changed basketball. He’s the one that kind of invented small ball, where your four man can shoot threes. They always have four guys on the floor that shoot. I mean, this is the way that our teams try to play.”
“I can’t tell you how many players over the years I’ve made watch Villanova tape in my office, trying to kind of talk them into playing the four when their AAU coach and their mom and their high school coach think they’re a two. Look, Villanova does it. So this guy, he’s transformed basketball. The way they play, we’re all kind of doing the same thing.”
And while the veracity of that statement is something that can be debated, Wright was, at the very least, one of the first to play that way in the collegiate ranks. And while as much as I’m sure Wright would love to put “Founder: Small-Ball Revolution, 2006-2018” on his résumé, the truth is that his embrace of small-ball and a four-guard lineup was not something that was planned. It was an emergency measure that the program had to take because Curtis Sumpter’s ACLs refused to remain intact.
Necessity, after all, is the mother of invention.
“We actually fell into it,” Wright said with a laugh in a back gym at Peach Jam last summer, prepping to watch a player that had just a few months early pledged his future to the Wildcats. “We were in the NCAA tournament and Curtis Sumpter, our power forward, tore his ACL. We had to play North Carolina in the Sweet 16. We had Kyle Lowry coming off the bench, and we just felt that going with Kyle Lowry as a fourth guard was better than going with a young big man.”
With a 6-foot-4 Randy Foye playing, essentially, the four, Villanova hung with the soon-to-be national champions, a team that featured the likes of Sean May, Rashad McCants and Raymond Felton and had Marvin Williams, the No. 2 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, coming off their bench.
They lost by a point.
“We were even going into the game, ‘well, let’s see how this works,’” Wright said. “But in that game we could see how they were huge. And we saw how it spread them out, how they had to chase us, how it opened up lanes to the basket.”
Eight months later, Sumpter tore his ACL again, and Wright already had his answer. The Wildcats played four guards for the entire season, winning the Big East regular season title, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advancing to the Elite Eight, were they lost a thriller to a Florida team that would go on to become the only back-to-back national champions in the last 25 years.
He knew he had something.
“Ever since we did that,” Wright said, “we just always stuck with it.”
In an era where college coaches tend to be control freaks, micro-managers that need to call out every set, every play, every defense on every possession, Jay Wright is trending in the opposite direction.
Villanova doesn’t run plays offensively. They don’t really have sets that they call or a base offense that they run actions and counters off of, at least not in the same way that other programs do.
“They have like five plays,” Beard said.
“If that,” a Big East coach told NBC Sports.
What Villanova does is teach “our concepts.” That is how the people in the program phrase it, and they are quite secretive about what those concepts are. Given the amount of film that is available through services like Synergy, most college programs are going to know exactly what every team they play runs, particularly when dealing with a conference foe. There are no secrets, which can be an advantage for a program that opts to teach kids to be basketball players as opposed to how to run a basketball play.
“I’m not going to give away Villanova’s offense,” former Villanova point guard Ryan Arcidiacono said, but there is a method to the madness.
And in the end, what they do and how the do it is really not all that complicated.
“They’re a simple team. They just play basketball,” said a coach that scouted Villanova during the NCAA tournament. “It really comes down to trying to get you forced to close out, then they drive and kick. They want to get you in situations where you get two guys on the ball, they make the right pass and they get an open shot. And they do it different ways. [Jalen] Brunson posting, Mikal [Bridges] driving. Do you double? Do you not double? If you’re switching, they look for the mismatch and drive.”
“Whatever it is, they make the kick out and the right pass and you’re dead.”
What makes this version of the Wildcats particularly lethal is that every one in their top seven can shoot, they can pass and they can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Not only that, but those pieces also happen to have skill-sets that go beyond what you would typically expect of somebody in their position.
Take Brunson, for example. He’s Villanova’s point guard. He also loves to post-up, which is not a place on the floor that most college point guards are going to be comfortable or adept at defending.
Or how about Omari Spellman, who is Villanova’s starting center. He’s deadly from three-point range — as a chuckling Donte DiVincenzo put it, “Omari loves those threes” — and has added the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim going right. How often has someone like, say, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike had to help his point guard in the post and recover out to his man, a three-point shooter that can beat him off the dribble?
(Hint: Not often.)
Villanova has, as much as anyone in the collegiate ranks, embraced position-less basketball. When your posting “point guard” is kicking the ball out to your three-point marksman “center” so he can attack a closeout, you’re doing things differently.
“Versatility now is what we look for,” Wright said. “We used to use the word ‘tweener’. Now we use the word versatility. Multi-positional.”
“We want four guards on the floor, but we don’t say [a player]’s a guard because of his size. We say he’s a guard if he can run pick-and-roll. Shoot it. Handle the ball. Pass it.”
Which is how you get into situations like having Donte DiVincenzo, who will likely end up playing in the NBA as a two-guard at some point in his career, playing at center.
“Sometimes they have me at the five setting screens, and I’ve never played the five in my life before this,” he said. “On the court, it’s great knowing the five can get an open shot on the pick-and-pop or the five can get the ball and keep the ball and handle the ball.”
“We’re not running something where if I’m the one, I need to get the ball from here to here or if I’m the five, I need to set a screen here and here. Everybody’s just playing off one another.”
And this, in the end, is the biggest difference when it comes to how Villanova plays now versus how they first played when Wright went full small-ball.
When Wright had a roster that included Foye, Lowry, Allan Ray and Mike Nardi, playmakers that were dynamic with the ball in their hands, Villanova wasn’t playing position-less basketball as much as it was making a conscious decision to play four lead guards at the same time. There’s a difference. That team played iso-ball, and they were good at it. What this Villanova team does is quite different. This team plays off the fact that everyone on the team can shoot the leather off the ball, and that there isn’t a player on the roster that isn’t willing to give up the ball for a better shot.
The change, according to Nardi, who is now an assistant coach on the staff, happened “about five years ago”, which is fitting for two reasons:
For starters, that is when this run of dominance that Villanova is currently experiencing started. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, which was Villanova’s first season in the new Big East, they have posted a 163-21 record. Put another way, they’ve averaged 32.6 wins and 4.2 losses during that span. They have a 77-13 record in Big East play, which includes four Big East regular season titles and this year’s second-place finish. They’ve won three of the last five Big East tournament titles. They won the 2016 national title and are the favorite to cut down the nets in San Antonio this season.
I think it’s pretty clear: This is working.
But — and perhaps more importantly — that also happened to be right around the time when Jay Wright completely reevaluated the way that he was recruiting. There was a point, in the late-00s, right around the time when Villanova made a run to the 2009 Final Four, that Wright started recruiting based on rankings. He wasn’t looking for the players that fit into the way he wanted to play, he was bringing in players that every thought were among the best in the country and hoping that he could get them to do what he wanted them to do.
“I got sloppy,” Wright told ESPN last month.“After we went to the Final Four, it was easy to get guys. So rather than sit down with them and explain, ‘Look, I know you want to come, but this is what we do,’ I said, ‘All right, good, he’s a great player? All right, good.’ And then they got here, we start talking about it and they’re like, ‘Whoa, no one told me about that.’ And they were right. We didn’t explain to them what this was. Some of them, when they got here, they got it. Some of them were like, ‘Wait, that’s not what I signed up for.’”
“We had hit rock bottom after that season. What are we doing? We’re not helping these kids. We’re not true to our culture. This is on me. This is a decision I made. This is the culture I’ve created since the Final Four. These are the guys I brought in. I’ve got to change.”
And change he did.
Before long, Wright landed commitments from the likes of Arcidiacono, Daniel Ochefu, Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart, the core of the teams that would launch this current dynasty.
While all four of those guys are gone, the culture that they helped build remains intact.
And, perhaps more importantly, the team that is just two wins away from a second national title in three years does not have a single senior on it while three top 50 prospects, including five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly, are set to enroll in the fall.
The Villanova buzzsaw isn’t shutting off anytime soon.
It was Friday night, minutes after Villanova had ended West Virginia’s season and minutes before Texas Tech was set to take the floor against Purdue for the right to advance to the Elite Eight.
Tech’s locker room was 100 feet further down a hallway in the bowels of Boston’s TD Garden from where the media scrum had set up to wait out Jay Wright’s return from the podium.
Chris Beard popped his head out of the locker room, music blaring as his team went into overdrive getting hyped up for the program’s first Sweet 16 in 20 years, and asked a reporter in the hallway if he had seen Jay walk by.
“I want to introduce myself,” Beard explained. “I’ve never met him.”
Such is the respect you get when you change the game.
Superstitious strangers watch overtime of Kansas Elite Eight win together
Sports can bring out some crazy superstitions in people.
That was the case on Sunday when Duke and Kansas played a memorable Elite Eight thriller. With the game heading to overtime, Jeff Shull drove to his Grandma’s old house — down the street from where he was watching the game at his mother-in-law’s house in Overland Park, Kansas.
Since Shull had watched two Kansas Elite Eight wins — in 2008 and 2012 — at his Grandma’s old house, he believed he needed to watch the overtime in the same place to help the Jayhawks secure the win.
But Jeff’s Grandma no longer lived in the house. It’s now occupied by a stranger named Andy Schwartz.
Duke freshman big man Marvin Bagley III and his family are at the center of an Oregonian investigation about how the family potentially acquired money from Nike during Bagley’s high school career.
At the center of the investigation, reported by Jeff Manning and Brad Schmidt, is Bagley and his family joining the Nike EYBL through the Phoenix Phamily program — organized and coached by Marvin Bagley Jr.
As documented in the report, the Bagley family relocated from a working-class Phoenix suburb to a wealthy Southern California neighborhood after the Phoenix Phamily (and Bagley III) joined the Nike EYBL. The new high school that Bagley III joined, Sierra Canyon, was also a private school with tuition that can be as much as $36,250 a year.
The Oregonian story also points out how Bagley Jr. said in a 2016 Sports Illustrated story that the family was relying on Nike sponsorship and an athletic apparel company he was starting “to make ends meet.”
On the surface level, it appears that Nike was paying a lot of money to the Bagley family to secure Bagley III playing in the EYBL through the invitation of the Phoenix Phamily into the league. It should also be quite clear that Nike also hopes to eventually sign Bagley III to an apparel contract after the Duke freshman officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
This might look bad. It might look like a potential NCAA violation. But the Bagleys also did what any family would have done in that spot: they improved their lives based on their son’s youth basketball prowess. This is how youth basketball has worked for years.
Shoe companies, public and private high schools and specific grassroots teams all contribute to the movement of players at the high school level all around the country. Transfers at this level happen for a number of reasons. There are a number of contributing factors to each situation. It isn’t usually directly tied to just any one reason. The Bagley family is just one example of a number of families who are improving their lives from youth basketball.
While Nike looks like the main culprit in the Bagleys improving their lifestyle — and they very well might be — it is also impossible to tell without a paper trail or any proper documentation. Nike is also allowed to fund its own travel teams however they see fit. This entire thing could be perfectly legal in the eyes of the NCAA. If it wasn’t, Marvin Bagley would not have played for Duke.
Report: Maryland sophomore Justin Jackson declaring for 2018 NBA Draft
Maryland sophomore forward Justin Jackson is turning pro and declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. Jackson’s news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, as Jackson plans to sign with an agent and stay a professional.
The 6-foot-7 Jackson had a promising freshman campaign last season but he never got fully going during his second season. Injury limited Jackson to only 11 games as he’s been sidelined since December after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Jackson averaged 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a sophomore, but his shooting percentages dipped to 36 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range as he initially suffered the injury in August.
As a freshman, Jackson became a promising pro prospect after shooting 43 percent from long range. An excellent athlete with “three-and-d” potential at the next level, Jackson is an intriguing prospect in this NBA draft because of his overall health and upside.
If Jackson shows that he’s on his way to being healthy then he could creep up draft boards in the next few months.
According to Givony’s report, Jackson could be ready and cleared for basketball activity in the next few weeks as he should be able to participate in drills during NBA workouts.