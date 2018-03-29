More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

For Penn State and Utah, the NIT was bigger than a consolation prize

By Eric HeMar 29, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
NEW YORK – Before stepping foot in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak had never made the final four of a tournament. Since he started as an assistant in Montana in 1998, he has always been on the outside looking in on teams playing on the last few days of the college basketball season.

So you can spare him the talk about the NIT being a consolation prize.

“It’s the time of my life, actually,” Krystkowiak said, despite his Utes losing 82-66 to Penn State in the NIT title game on Thursday. “People on the outside writing articles [about the NIT], have comments, opinions about what’s going on. They have no idea how cool this was for us.”

It was, even for the casual observer, a “cool” night at the Garden. The attendance broke 11,000, the largest since 2005, as Penn State supporters packed the stands. In previous years, there might be just three or four sections filled with fans. Thursday night, even some sections in the upper deck were full.

There was a constant stream of “We are Penn State” chants. There was a back-and-forth “Utah” and “Penn State” cheer between supporters of both sides. It sounded like a championship game. It felt like both teams genuinely wanted it.

In the end, Penn State outplayed Utah. Lamar Stevens couldn’t miss in the second half, as the Utes never responded to the Nittany Lions’ surge. After the final buzzer sounded, Penn State players did what only champions get to do: cut down the nets. And not just anywhere – at MSG, the mecca of basketball.

“Now we have something that we can always go to … to say we won something,” said Penn State guard Shep Garner. “We’re champions.”

Think this tournament didn’t matter? Ask Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers, who choked up in his postgame remarks talking about how special this win was.

“The losses never leave us and the wins are just not gratifying enough,” he said. “But this one, this one’s going to be gratifying.”

Just two teams get to call themselves “champions” at the end of the college basketball season. It is true that both Penn State and Utah only participated in the NIT because they weren’t chosen to play in the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t diminish the seasons they put together.

“You want to win the game, but losing it doesn’t take away from anything,” said Utah guard Justin Bibbins, who played the final college game of his career on Thursday. “You get to come to New York with your boys.”

Krystkowiak said that he talked to a coach who had gone to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, but had also won the NIT.

“[He] said of all of his experiences, the NIT was the best experience,” Krystkowiak said.

Both Krystkowiak and Chambers said before the game that they would rather win the NIT than lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. There is more experience for young players who need it, more exposure on national television and, at the end of the day, the deeper you play, the better it is — no matter the tournament.

“It’s a springboard for us,” Chambers said. “To cut down some nets, that means winning. You’re winning, you’re finding success, and that helps everything out. That helps ticket sales. That helps recruiting.”

When Penn State practiced these past few weeks, Chambers told his players that they were still competing for a championship. In the huddle, he would say, “New York.” When he sensed that his players were getting a little sluggish, he reminded them: “New York.”

“That was coach,” Garner said. “Coach told us, ‘We’re here. We’ve got to get to New York. We’ve got to win a championship in New York.’ To see that we achieved the goal we set out to get, great.”

Emmert says amateurism likely won’t change

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 11:31 PM EDT
NCAA leaders expect to receive recommendations for reforming college basketball in late April and have pledged to quickly implement changes while preserving amateurism as currently defined.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said during his annual state of the association news conference ahead of the Final Four that the commission on college basketball, led by former Sec. of State Condoleezza Rice, will present its report to the Division I Board of Directors and the NCAA’s Board of Governors on April 25.

As usual, Emmert drew a line at any suggestion about paying college athletes. He and University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler, the chairman of the Division I board, also pushed back against the idea of allowing athletes to be compensated by outside sources, such as endorsement deals.

Kaler called such a model “a slippery slope.”

Purdue adds Dartmouth grad-transfer Evan Boudreaux

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
By Travis HinesMar 29, 2018, 11:19 PM EDT
Xavier and Dartmouth’s loss became Purdue’s game.

Graduate transfer Evan Boudreaux committed to Purdue on Thursday just days after the former Dartmouth standout decommitted from Xavier upon Chris Mack’s move to Louisville.

“Going through the process again for the third time now, I made it pretty clear to everyone I was looking for an opportunity (to play),” Boudreaux told the Journal & Courier. “I don’t want anybody promising me a starting job or minutes, just an opportunity to come in and be a big part of the team.

“The ability to make the NCAA Tournament and be successful in the NCAA Tournament are the most important things to me.”

The 6-foot-8 Lake Forest, Ill. native averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2016-17. He sat out last season, graduated and has two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll be able to compete immediately to make a major impact for a Boilermakers team that was hit hard by graduation.

“It felt like a great opportunity for a forward to come in and be successful,” Boudreaux said. “Their coaches do a great job developing their players. I also feel like it’s a great chance to do a lot of damage in the Big Ten and damage in the NCAA Tournament.”

 

Penn State dominates second half against Utah to claim NIT title

AP Images
By Eric HeMar 29, 2018, 9:06 PM EDT
NEW YORK – For a night, Madison Square Garden turned into the home of the Nittany Lions, as Penn State claimed the NIT title on Thursday in front of a crowd mostly decked in white and blue.

The Nittany Lions brought their marching band, their student section and two decks of fans, who watched their team dominate in the second half en route to a 82-66 win. It was Penn’s second title in this tournament, its first since 2009.

Ahead 43-41 in the third quarter, Penn State went on a 20-7 run to end the frame and enter the fourth quarter ahead by 15 points, with Julian Moore putting the cherry on top with a buzzer-beating dunk.

Penn State shot it at a 64 percent clip in the second half and outscored Utah by 11, displaying the offensive firepower they came with in a 75-60 win over Mississippi State in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions were led by Lamar Stevens, who had an efficient night offensively with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting. At 6-foot-8, Stevens was a mismatch for Utah, stretching the floor by making four of his five 3-point attempts. Stevens also claimed the NIT Most Outstanding Player award.

Josh Reaves had 18 points and Tony Carr added 15 points for the Nittany Lions.

Utah was in the game until the second half. Sedrick Barefield paced the Utes early, with consecutive triples giving Utah a 20-14 lead midway through the first quarter.

But Penn State responded with a 7-0 run to finish the quarter before opening up a double-digit cushion in the second quarter. Carr’s back-to-back jumpers put the Nittany Lions ahead 37-27, though Utah closed strong to make it a 5-point game at halftime.

It was Penn State’s first matchup against a Pac-12 team in the NIT, and the second in history between Penn State and Utah. Coincidentally, it was also at Madison Square Garden, when the Nittany Lions beat the Utes in 1971.

Bill Self’s ‘softest’ Kansas team found a way to win tough at the right time

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 29, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO — Kansas had just been embarrassed at home for the third time in a season that wasn’t even three months old.

In front of 200 former Kansas players, coaches and staffers and in a game that was broadcast at noon on a Saturday on national television, the Jayhawks were totally and utterly manhandled by an Oklahoma State team that couldn’t even get into the NCAA tournament picture despite sweeping KU during the regular season. They trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half of an 84-79 loss, and Bill Self had had enough.

He had already ripped his team publicly. In December, after the Jayhawks lost 95-85 in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, the first of three home losses — the most home losses that they Jayhawks have suffered in a season since 1998-99 — Self told reporters that “this is the softest team that Kansas has had since I’ve been here.”

Self knew that the Jayhawks, playing the way that they were playing, didn’t have a chance in hell of getting to the Final Four or winning a national title.

But he wanted to know if the rest of the guys in the locker room felt the same way that he did.

“Do you think you can win a national championship?” Self asked his team. “Raise your hand if you do,” and the way that Devonte’ Graham tells it, every hand in that room went up.

“He was like, ‘Really? You think you can outbound a team six games in a row? Play tough six games in a row? And you haven’t done it two games in a row in the regular season?'” Graham said. “You just had to look at it like that.”

“Coach Self is always going to be 100 with you,” Graham went on to say. “He doesn’t ever try to cover up something. He’s going to tell you how he feels. At the end of the day, you have to be like, ‘yeah, you’re right.'”

Graham, however, never wavered in his belief that this team could get to San Antonio. He knew this team had the pieces to make the run that they’ve made in this tournament, and he knew that they had the ability to be better on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor. The fact that they weren’t doing it didn’t mean that they weren’t capable of doing it.

And Graham was proven right last Sunday.

That’s when the Jayhawks, who were forced to go full small-ball for the second consecutive season after star freshman big man Billy Preston was never cleared to play, went up against the biggest front line in the sport and came away with a win, on the scoreline and in the box score.

With Svi Mykhailiuk, a 6-foot-8 shooting guard that has never been considered the kind of player that would thrive in that small-ball four role, guarding a soon-to-be top five pick and consensus first-team all-american in Marvin Bagley III, this matchup, on paper, was everything that Duke could have asked for in an Elite Eight game.

And Kansas won. They outrebounded Duke 47-32, but that doesn’t even tell the whole story. The Jayhawks kept Duke, the nation’s best offensive-rebounding team, to just 10 offensive boards and allowed them to grab just 25 percent of the available offensive rebounds — on the season, Duke’s offensive rebounding rate was 39 percent — while getting 17 offensive boards of their own was the difference-maker.

“To do it in a way that we haven’t done it all year long,” Self said after the game. “We haven’t beat anybody on the glass all year long. So I couldn’t be happier or more proud.”

Kansas is going to have their work cut out for them again on Saturday night when they take on top-seeded Villanova, who is currently the heavy-favorite to win their second national title in three seasons. The Wildcats had their own toughness renaissance during the regional. Having spent the entirety of the season to date dealing with questions about what would happen if they have an off-shooting night cruised to a win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight by beating the Red Raiders at their own game, winning a rock fight with defense and effort on the glass. Villanova grabbed a season-high 18 offensive boards in that game, winning by 12 while shooting 4-for-24 from three.

That win came just two days after Villanova survived the physicality and pressure of a West Virginia team that prides themselves on their ability to play press defensively and make their opponents uncomfortable.

So that whole toughness and rebounding thing?

It can’t be a one night show, and the Jayhawks, to their credit, don’t think that it will be.

“This has been an inconsistent and somewhat frustrating team up until about probably three-quarters of the season,” Self said, adding that “verbally I was harder” on this team that just about any other team that he has had in the past. “I told them, you know, if at least when I say what I want to say at least I’ll go home feeling better.”

“Even though they may not.”

“We always are complaining,” Graham said, a wry smile emerging from his Carolinian drawl. “When you don’t want to get yelled and screamed at a little bit, you’re going to complain a little bit. But we rallied around each other.”

“It definitely worked. We wouldn’t be here without it.”

Darius Bazley decommits from Syracuse to go to G League

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 29, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
Darius Bazley is hoping to be a pioneer.

The top-10 recruit in the 2018 class has decommitted from Syracuse and will instead go to the G League, according to Yahoo Sports.

“This is a life-changing decision,” Bazley told Yahoo Sports. “I put a lot of thinking into this with my mom and close circle, especially sitting down with her. It’s just like making the decision to which college you want to go to. Me and her did some talking, and I prayed on it. I talked to my high school coach, Steve, who played overseas, and then I talked to a couple of guys in the G League who have experience.

“Ultimately, playing professional basketball has always been my dream. It’s always going to be the dream goal, always going to be the goal until I achieve it. This is going to put me one step closer to doing so.”

A number of top prospects have opted out of college basketball to go overseas where lucrative contracts await them, but Bazley is the first to stay stateside and play in the NBA’s minor league, where salaries could cover the cost of a full-loaded Camry and not much more. The top salary for a G League player, who isn’t on a two-way deal, is $26,000.

It’s an unprecedented decision, and one that Bazley believes could be the start of a trend.

“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA,” he told Yahoo Sports. “I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA. I see most guys now are spending time in the G League even after they went to school and the draft, so this gives me the chance to accelerate the process. There have been a lot of successful guys who have been brought up in the G League, and I’m confident that I will be one of them.

“I’m self-motivated because I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This is how I want to make a living. This is how I want to provide for my family, and provide for my love of basketball. I’m not playing any games with this. I’m attacking this straight forward. I’m not maneuvering around this, take any side steps. I’m taking this head on. This is the decision that I made, and I know it will work. I know what I’m capable of doing, and I’m going to do just that.”

The NBA has made more of a commitment to the G League in recent years as it has increased salaries and created two-way player contracts that more easily allow teams to shuttle players back and forth between their affiliates. Still, the league offers much less in the way of amenities and spotlight than playing for Syracuse. Instead of charter flights to Durham to play Duke at Cameron Indoor, Bazley will be looking at flying commercial, probably with a layover, to play the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

And that’s not even taking into consideration the alleged money available under the table for top players that was laid out by the FBI in its probe of corruption in the sport. That money, allegedly and apparently, is there if recruits, or their associates, are looking for it.

Bazley, who could be a lottery pick in 2019, is taking a path with risks. How it works out for him will likely determine if it’s a path that will become well-worn over the coming years.