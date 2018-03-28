Miles Bridges declares for NBA Draft

Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges announced that he will be declaring for the NBA Draft on Wednesday morning.
Bridges, who was a likely lottery pick if he had gone pro after last season, will be signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.
“God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years,” Bridges said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program.”
Bridges was the preseason National Player of the Year and finished the season as an all-american, although his season did not quite go as planned; Michigan State lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament, and Bridges only reinforced that he is a player that thrives on playing a role as opposed to being a star.
He’s likely going to end up being a late lottery pick this year.
Michigan State will now await an announcement from freshman Jaren Jackson, a projected top five pick, as to whether or not he will be entering the NBA Draft.
2018 Final Four: The seven story lines you need to know this weekend
1. WILL THE NATIONAL CHAMPION BE A ‘CLEAN’ PROGRAM?
The best part about the 2018 NCAA tournament has been that the insanity has allowed us to stop focusing on the fact that the 2017-18 season was one dominated by all the wrong headlines.
From the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball to the arrest of four assistant coaches in September to Rick Pitino’s firing days later to the players that were barred from competition this season to allegations that Michigan State and Tom Izzo covered up sexual assaults in the basketball to the reports from Yahoo and ESPN that the likes of Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges had been implicated in the FBI’s investigation, it has been bad headline after bad headline.
And I didn’t even mention that three UCLA players, including LiAngelo Ball, were arrested in China in November, an incident that led to Donald Trump and LaVar Ball having a war of words on twitter and network news.
It’s been such a relief talking about 16-seeds beating 1-seeds and Sister Jean’s appearance in the Final Four, I cannot even tell you, and if Karma is a thing, it probably played a role in the likes of Arizona, Auburn, USC, Louisville and every other program that was mixed up in the FBI’s investigation having their season end earlier that expected.
But that leads me to the next question: Are we sure that all of the teams in the Final Four are clean?
I’ll never say never — in this day and age, I’m not going to vouch for anyone, not in this climate — but I would be fairly surprised if shoe companies were funneling players to Loyola-Chicago. In the eyes of most coaches in the business, John Beilein is presumed to be clean, to run his program without skirting NCAA rules, and Jay Wright is right there as well; most kinds that are looking to get big payouts for playing in college aren’t the kind of kids that are willingly going to programs where they’ll redshirt and spend four or five years in college.
Kansas?
Well, that’s a bit of a different deal. as one coach said to NBC Sports after last month’s bombshell reports from Yahoo and ESPN, “Bill Self is bulletproof.” He’s recruited one-and-done kids for years. He’s one of the flagship programs for Adidas, who had two executives arrested in the FBI’s sweep in September. And remember, their top recruit this season — Billy Preston — never actually suited up. This is has been one of the biggest topics of discussion in coaching circles for the last six months.
And it begs the question: In five years, is the NCAA still going to recognize this run to the Final Four?
2. IS VILLANOVA THE BEST PROGRAM IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL TODAY?
Since the Wildcats made the move to the new Big East prior to the 2013-14 season, this is what they’ve managed to accomplish:
Entering this weekend, they have a 163-21 record, meaning they’ve averaged 32.6 wins and 4.2 losses during that span. They have a 77-13 record in Big East play, which includes four Big East regular season titles and this year’s second-place finish. They’ve won three of the last five Big East tournament titles. They won the 2016 national title and are the favorite to cut down the nets in San Antonio this season.
Who has been better than that?
Let’s start with the teams that have won a national title: UConn has been a train-wreck since winning in 2014, and even if you want to go back to 2013, Louisville would not be in that conversation, either. Duke won the 2015 national title but they have not won an ACC regular season title since 2010.
North Carolina is probably the only team that is in the conversation. They won the 2017 national title and reached the 2016 national title game, losing to Villanova. They’ve also won just two ACC regular season titles — Virginia actually has three of the last five to their name — and just one ACC tournament title. In three of the last five years, they’ve lost double-figure games and finished third-or-lower in the ACC.
The argument that the ACC is better than the Big East does have some merit, but it’s also worth pointing out that the Big East has been a top three league in the country the last four season, according to KenPom, and that they play a true round-robin conference schedule.
I say all that to say this: Win or lose, Villanova is college basketball’s best program.
Which means this may not even be a story line. Just a fact.
3. WHEN DOES CINDERELLA’S DANCE END?
Loyola-Chicago is just the fourth No. 11-seed to reach the Final Four, following in the footsteps of LSU in 1986, George Mason in 2006 and VCU in 2011. None of those teams won a game in the Final Four. In fact, no team seeded lower than a No. 8-seed has ever won a game in the Final Four. Villanova won two in 1985, when they became the lowest-seed to win the national title, which UConn has been the beneficiary of the other two No. 8-seeds to win a game: Butler in 2011 and Kentucky in 2014.
The Ramblers have more than proven themselves at this point, and if they can find a way to beat a Michigan team that probably should have lost to No. 6-seed Houston in the second round, they’ll do something that’s never been done in the history of the sport.
This run still has some legs left in it.
4. AT WHAT POINT DO WE UNIRONICALLY CALL MICHIGAN A BASKETBALL SCHOOL?
The Michigan football program has not won a national title since 1997. They haven’t even won a Big Ten title since 2004.
Michigan basketball?
They won the Big Ten regular season title in 2012 and 2014. They won the Big Ten tournament title in 2017 and 2018. They’re back in the Final Four after getting to the national title game in 2013, and they made the Elite Eight in 2014 and the Sweet 16 in 2017.
I say all that to say this: Michigan is a basketball school now. Sorry, Jim Harbaugh.
5. THE POWER OF SMALL-BALL IS BACK
Villanova and Michigan have been at the forefront of the small-ball movement in college basketball. Jay Wright started it all the way back in 2005, when Curtis Sumpter tore his ACL prior to a Sweet 16 game against soon-to-be national champion North Carolina, and then re-tore the ACL before the 2006 season. Villanova spent the year playing with Allan Ray, Randy Foye, Mike Nardi and Kyle Lowry on the floor together, and that’s before you consider that Sumpter was, himself, a mismatch four.
Michigan? John Beilein? He’s the guy that made runs in the tournament at West Virginia while playing Kevin Pittsnoggle, three-point bomber, at the five. He is small-ball personified. Even Bill Self, the man that was known for years as one of two legendary coaches that refused to make the change to small-ball, is playing with four guards again this season.
6. THE ONE-AND-DONE FACTORIES AREN’T IN THE FINAL FOUR … AGAIN
Duke didn’t make the Final Four. Arizona didn’t make the Final Four. Kentucky didn’t make the Final Four. UCLA didn’t make the Final Four. None of the teams known for getting one-and-done players in every year advanced this far in the tournament, and there probably aren’t any one-and-done players in this year’s final weekend of college hoops.
I’m sorry, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago fans, but Villanova and Kansas are the two-best teams left. That doesn’t mean that the winner of Saturday’s Villanova-Kansas nightcap doesn’t have a chance of losing to whoever they will face on Monday night, but it does mean that they will be the heavy-favorite.
Put another way, no matter how this thing plays out and no matter who plays in the national title game, I will be picking the team on the right side of the bracket to beat the team on the left side of the bracket.
Sorry.
2018 NBA draft early entry list: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?
KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
TROY BROWN, Oregon
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
TONY CARR, Penn State
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
TERENCE DAVIS, Mississippi
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
TREVON DUVAL, Duke
JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
HERB JONES, Alabama
SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
MATUR MAKER, High School
CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
CODY MARTIN, Nevada
MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
JAMES PALMER, Nebraska
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
LONNIE WALKER IV, Miami
PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
KRIS WILKES, UCLA
ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
Utah, Penn State advance to Postseason NIT title game
Tuesday’s Postseason NIT semifinal matchups at Madison Square Garden were polar opposites, with one not being decided until the final minute and the other getting out of hand in the second quarter. Utah and Penn State were the winners, with the Runnin’ Utes beating Western Kentucky and the Nittany Lions blowing out Mississippi State.
Utah (23-11), which will play in the Postseason NIT final for the first time since 1974, beat Western Kentucky 69-64 as a Tyler Rawson three-pointer with 38.1 seconds remaining gave Larry Krystkowiak’s team the lead for good. Justin Bibbins made just three of his eight shot attempts from the field, but the first team All Pac-12 point guard managed to lead for Utah players in double figures with 19 points as he was 12-for-12 at the foul line.
Joining Bibbins in double figures were Sedrick Barefield (14 points), David Collette (13 points, seven rebounds) and Rawson (12 points, eight rebounds).
Utah won despite struggling to deal with Justin Johnson, who in his final collegiate game led all scorers with 24 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Fellow senior Dwight Coleby also posted a double-double, scoring ten points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and Lamonte Bearden added 12 points.
Bearden shot 5-for-10 from the field, but fellow guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Darius Thompson combined to shoot 4-for-20 and score 12 points on the night. What also hurt WKU (27-11) were offensive fouls called on Johnson and Bearden in the game’s final minute.
As noted above Penn State (25-13), which will look to win the program’s first Postseason NIT title since 2009 when it faces Utah Thursday night, had a far easier time in its semifinal. Patrick Chambers’ team beat Mississippi State 75-60, with the Nittany Lions ripping off a 24-0 run that began with a Shep Garner three-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter to take control of the game.
Garner would become the school’s all-time leader in made three-pointers during Tuesday’s semifinal, passing Pete Lisicky by making his 333nd career three in the third quarter. Garner finished the game with six three-pointers and 18 points, with Tony Carr leading the way with 21 points and Lamar Stevens adding 17.
For the game Penn State shot nearly 51 percent from the field and 11-for-20 from three, with that first half flurry being too much for Mississippi State (25-12) to overcome. Tyson Carter led three Bulldogs in double figures with 19 points off the bench, as Abdul Ado added 13 points and Aric Holman ten.
Florida SG Jalen Hudson to enter 2018 NBA Draft without an agent
With Egor Koulechov and Chris Chiozza both out of eligibility, Florida will have to account for the loss of at least two of its top four scorers going into the 2018-19 season. Tuesday evening it was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that redshirt junior shooting guard Jalen Hudson, who led the Gators in scoring this season, will enter the 2018 NBA Draft but not hire an agent.
Hudson, who would have the ability to return to school if he didn’t like his draft prospects, averaged 15.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game this season. The 6-foot-6 wing began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, where he played two seasons before transferring to Florida.
Hudson shot 45.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three, as he led the Gators in both three-point makes (78) and attempts (194). Hudson made 19 starts for Florida, including the Gators’ final six games of the season. In those six games Hudson played 30.5 minutes per game, averaging 18.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game and shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from beyond the arc.
With Hudson reportedly going through the NBA Draft process, the question now is whether or not fellow junior guard KeVaughn Allen will do the same. Center John Egbunu, who missed the entire 2017-18 season due to a knee injury, has decided to not apply for a sixth season of eligibility and will instead turn pro.
After making 34 starts as a sophomore on a team that reached the Elite 8, sophomore point guard C.J. Walker announced Tuesday that he has decided to transfer from Florida State. Walker will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season at the school he elects to transfer to.
After an amazing 2 Year’s at Florida State University! I’ve learned so much here! I’m grateful and appreciative of Coach Ham and the staff for giving me this opportunity! With that being said I will be moving on to a new situation to succeed in my academic/basketball career! pic.twitter.com/V1eFFpyncv
As a sophomore Walker, who played his high school basketball at Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis, averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-1 Walker shot 41.2 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three and 73.2 percent from the foul line this season, improvements on the percentages he posted as a freshman (39.7 percent FG, 30.4 percent 3PT, 65.5 percent FT).
During Florida State’s four NCAA tournament games Walker’s minutes decreased however, as he averaged 15.5 minutes per game with a high of 23 minutes in the West Regional Final loss to Michigan. In the NCAA tournament Walker averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, shooting 6-for-18 from the field overall and 3-for-7 from three.
Walker scored nine points in 15 minutes in Florida State’s Sweet 16 victory over Gonzaga. With Walker making the decision to transfer Florida State will have at least two holes to fill in its perimeter rotation this offseason, with Braian Angola out of eligibility.