Auburn AD says Bruce Pearl will ‘absolutely’ return barring new information

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene gave men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl more public support on Wednesday during a radio interview on WJOX.
After already giving Pearl a vote of confidence last Friday on a school-issued podcast, Greene was even clearer with his intentions in this public interview on The Roundtable. Greene, the new Auburn AD, appears to have taken Pearl off of any kind of theoretical hot seat as long as Pearl isn’t involved in the recent FBI and NCAA investigations.
“I have not had a chance until I got here to really interact with coach Pearl and his staff and really to get an understanding a lay of the land,” Greene said on WJOX on Wednesday. “I felt that after being on campus for a few weeks and being around that team that I had a good enough chance to understand coach, look at his program and then just realize, you know what, we do have a great person here for us and we want to see that success continue.
“We want to do it the right way and it’s unfortunate that the state of college basketball is where it is. We didn’t get that way overnight. We certainly won’t fix things overnight. But knowing the process of the FBI and NCAA investigation is – who knows how long it’s going to be? But it’s going to be lengthy. So, I think it’s in our best interest to stay the course.”
Greene was then asked if it’s his intent and desire for Pearl to remain the coach, barring something changing during the course of the investigation. Greene responded with, “absolutely.”
There has been speculation that Pearl’s job could be in jeopardy after assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested last fall. With Greene’s recent comments, however, it looks like Pearl should be okay for now. As long as Pearl stays out of the FBI and NCAA investigation, we will likely see him back and coaching the Tigers next season.
(H/t: James Crepea, AL.com)
Duke freshman big man Marvin Bagley III and his family are at the center of an Oregonian investigation about how the family potentially acquired money from Nike during Bagley’s high school career.
At the center of the investigation, reported by Jeff Manning and Brad Schmidt, is Bagley and his family joining the Nike EYBL through the Phoenix Phamily program — organized and coached by Marvin Bagley Jr.
As documented in the report, the Bagley family relocated from a working-class Phoenix suburb to a wealthy Southern California neighborhood after the Phoenix Phamily (and Bagley III) joined the Nike EYBL. The new high school that Bagley III joined, Sierra Canyon, was also a private school with tuition that can be as much as $36,250 a year.
The Oregonian story also points out how Bagley Jr. said in a 2016 Sports Illustrated story that the family was relying on Nike sponsorship and an athletic apparel company he was starting “to make ends meet.”
On the surface level, it appears that Nike was paying a lot of money to the Bagley family to secure Bagley III playing in the EYBL through the invitation of the Phoenix Phamily into the league. It should also be quite clear that Nike also hopes to eventually sign Bagley III to an apparel contract after the Duke freshman officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
This might look bad. It might look like a potential NCAA violation. But the Bagleys also did what any family would have done in that spot: they improved their lives based on their son’s youth basketball prowess. This is how youth basketball has worked for years.
Shoe companies, public and private high schools and specific grassroots teams all contribute to the movement of players at the high school level all around the country. Transfers at this level happen for a number of reasons. There are a number of contributing factors to each situation. It isn’t usually directly tied to just any one reason. The Bagley family is just one example of a number of families who are improving their lives from youth basketball.
While Nike looks like the main culprit in the Bagleys improving their lifestyle — and they very well might be — it is also impossible to tell without a paper trail or any proper documentation. Nike is also allowed to fund its own travel teams however they see fit. This entire thing could be perfectly legal in the eyes of the NCAA. If it wasn’t, Marvin Bagley would not have played for Duke.
Maryland sophomore forward Justin Jackson is turning pro and declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. Jackson’s news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, as Jackson plans to sign with an agent and stay a professional.
The 6-foot-7 Jackson had a promising freshman campaign last season but he never got fully going during his second season. Injury limited Jackson to only 11 games as he’s been sidelined since December after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Jackson averaged 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a sophomore, but his shooting percentages dipped to 36 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range as he initially suffered the injury in August.
As a freshman, Jackson became a promising pro prospect after shooting 43 percent from long range. An excellent athlete with “three-and-d” potential at the next level, Jackson is an intriguing prospect in this NBA draft because of his overall health and upside.
If Jackson shows that he’s on his way to being healthy then he could creep up draft boards in the next few months.
According to Givony’s report, Jackson could be ready and cleared for basketball activity in the next few weeks as he should be able to participate in drills during NBA workouts.
Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
A potential No. 1 pick in June, the 6-foot-11 Bagley was an All-American this season for the Blue Devils after putting up 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his only college season.
The bouncy lefty shot 61 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range this season at Duke.
Duke is expected to lose multiple freshmen from its star-studded group as others like Wendell Carter, Trevon Duval and Gary Trent Jr. are also on the NBA’s radar. Those three freshmen still have yet to publicly announce their intentions for next season.
Your bracket busted?
Need to make back the money that you lost when Kansas found a way not to cover against Seton Hall or Clemson?
Get burned when Kansas took Duke to overtime and set the under on fire?
Here you go. These are the bets that you’ll be able to toss a little bit of money down on.
Odds courtesy BetOnline.ag
FINAL FOUR LINES
Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan (-6), 129.5
Kansas vs. Villanova (-5), 155
ODDS TO WIN THE TITLE
Villanova -110
Michigan +260
Kansas +400
Loyola-Chicago +1000
ODDS TO WIN THE 2018 MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER AWARD
Jalen Brunson (Villanova) +350
Mikal Bridges (Villanova) +500
Devonte Graham (Kansas) +800
Charles Matthews (Michigan) +1000
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-R (Michigan) +1000
Moritz Wagner (Michigan) +1200
Donte DiVicenzo (Villanova) +1600
Omari Spellman (Villanova) +2000
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas) +3300
Clayton Custer (Loyola Chicago) +3300
Zavier Simpson (Michigan) +3300
Eric Paschall (Villanova) +3300
Marques Townes (Loyola Chicago) +4000
Udoka Azubuike (Kansas) +5000
Donte Ingram (Loyola Chicago) +5000
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) +5000
Ben Richardson (Loyola Chicago) +5000
Phil Booth (Villanova) +10000
TEAM VS. THE FIELD BET
Kansas +400
Field (any other team) -600
Loyola-Chicago +1000
Field (any other team) -2000
Michigan +260
Field (any other team) -350
Villanova -110
Field (any other team) -110
OUTCOME OF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Villanova defeats Michigan +175
Villanova defeats Loyola-Chicago +400
Kansas defeats Michigan +600
Kansas defeats Loyola-Chicago +900
Michigan defeats Villanova +450
Michigan defeats Kansas +600
Loyola-Chicago defeats Villanova +1600
Loyola-Chicago defeats Kansas +1600
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee and Memphis have agreed to renew their basketball rivalry starting next season.
The Volunteers and Tigers will play Dec. 15 at Memphis’ FedEx Forum in the first meeting between the programs since the 2012-13 season.
They’ll meet again at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena in the 2019-20 season and at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2020-21. Exact dates for the Knoxville and Nashville games haven’t been set.
A contract obtained through a public records request indicated the Nashville game would occur either on Dec. 18, 2020, or Dec. 20, 2020.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and new Memphis coach Penny Hardaway had said Monday that the Tennessee-Memphis series would resume sometime during the upcoming season . The games were officially announced Wednesday.
Tennessee leads the series 14-11, though Memphis has won the last three matchups. The teams met annually from 2006-13.