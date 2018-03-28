2018 Final Four: Updated betting lines, odds, prop bets, over-unders

Your bracket busted?
FINAL FOUR LINES
Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan (-6), 129.5
Kansas vs. Villanova (-5), 155
ODDS TO WIN THE TITLE
Villanova -110
Michigan +260
Kansas +400
Loyola-Chicago +1000
ODDS TO WIN THE 2018 MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER AWARD
Jalen Brunson (Villanova) +350
Mikal Bridges (Villanova) +500
Devonte Graham (Kansas) +800
Charles Matthews (Michigan) +1000
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-R (Michigan) +1000
Moritz Wagner (Michigan) +1200
Donte DiVicenzo (Villanova) +1600
Omari Spellman (Villanova) +2000
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas) +3300
Clayton Custer (Loyola Chicago) +3300
Zavier Simpson (Michigan) +3300
Eric Paschall (Villanova) +3300
Marques Townes (Loyola Chicago) +4000
Udoka Azubuike (Kansas) +5000
Donte Ingram (Loyola Chicago) +5000
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) +5000
Ben Richardson (Loyola Chicago) +5000
Phil Booth (Villanova) +10000
TEAM VS. THE FIELD BET
Kansas +400
Field (any other team) -600
Loyola-Chicago +1000
Field (any other team) -2000
Michigan +260
Field (any other team) -350
Villanova -110
Field (any other team) -110
OUTCOME OF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Villanova defeats Michigan +175
Villanova defeats Loyola-Chicago +400
Kansas defeats Michigan +600
Kansas defeats Loyola-Chicago +900
Michigan defeats Villanova +450
Michigan defeats Kansas +600
Loyola-Chicago defeats Villanova +1600
Loyola-Chicago defeats Kansas +1600
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee and Memphis have agreed to renew their basketball rivalry starting next season.
The Volunteers and Tigers will play Dec. 15 at Memphis’ FedEx Forum in the first meeting between the programs since the 2012-13 season.
They’ll meet again at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena in the 2019-20 season and at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2020-21. Exact dates for the Knoxville and Nashville games haven’t been set.
A contract obtained through a public records request indicated the Nashville game would occur either on Dec. 18, 2020, or Dec. 20, 2020.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and new Memphis coach Penny Hardaway had said Monday that the Tennessee-Memphis series would resume sometime during the upcoming season . The games were officially announced Wednesday.
Tennessee leads the series 14-11, though Memphis has won the last three matchups. The teams met annually from 2006-13.
One of the players ensnared in the FBI investigation into corruption and bribery, Texas junior guard Eric Davis Jr. was held out of the team’s final six games after he was alleged to have received a payment of $1,500 from a runner for an agent. With Davis’ status for 2018-19 from an eligibility standpoint still undetermined, it was announced Wednesday that he has decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and turn pro.
Davis supplied scoring off the bench for the Longhorns prior to his being removed from competition, averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game. Davis shot 34.8 percent from three-point range this season, and his 40 made three-pointers were third-most on the team behind Kerwin Roach II (44) and Dylan Osetkowski (42).
Against Big 12 competition Davis averaged 10.7 points per game and shot 35.8 percent from three, with his 29 made three-pointers leading the Longhorns.
With Davis moving on, Texas will have to account for the loss of at least three members of its rotation in preparing for the 2018-19 season. Mo Bamba, a projected lottery pick, has turned pro in an unsurprising move and sophomore guard Jacob Young announced his intention to transfer.
Junior guard Kerwin Roach II has also entered his name into the NBA Draft pool but has not hired an agent, which would afford him the opportunity to return to school if he chooses to do so.
Three-plus years ago, the NCAA made the move to help families of players participating in the Final Four with expenses. A stipend of up to $3,000 is available in order to assist with flights, hotels and meals for family members of players taking part in Saturday’s national semifinals. That dollar amount increases to $4,000 for the parents of players whose teams advance to Monday’s championship game.
In the case of players from foreign countries the travel process can be a bit more difficult, as is the case for Kansas sophomore center Udoka Azubuike. A native of Nigeria, Azubuike’s mother has never seen him play in person during his time at Kansas. According to the Kansas City Star, Kansas head coach Bill Self said Tuesday that the school is working to address some visa complications in order to make it possible for Azubuike’s mother to get to San Antonio.
“Our staff is talking with all the proper political people to try to make something like that happen because we know how much that would mean to Udoka and his mother to be able to witness — can you imagine a parent coming over here who has never seen a basketball game, a real basketball game like this, and that’s the first time you see your son play? That would be just an unbelievable experience. We’re hoping that’s the case,” Self said.
According to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Kansas congressman Kevin Yoder is among the officials working to get Azubuike’s mother a non-immigrant travel visa in time for Saturday’s game.
Another college basketball head coaching vacancy was filled Wednesday, as Loyola University Maryland announced that it has hired Georgia Tech assistant Tavaras Hardy to lead its program. Hardy the last two seasons on Josh Pastner’s staff at Georgia Tech, and prior to his move to Atlanta had stints as an assistant at both Georgetown and Northwestern.
“Our success will be defined not only on the court, but by our impact on the lives of our student-athletes, the university community, our fans, our city and our future generation,” Hardy said in the release announcing his hiring. “I am looking forward to getting in the gym with our guys, learning their games and establishing the culture of work ethic that will produce championship level basketball.”
Hardy replaces G.G. Smith, whose teams went a combined 56-98 during his five-year tenure as head coach. Loyola’s most successful season under Smith was the 2016-17 season, in which the Greyhounds went 16-17 and finished tied for sixth in the Patriot League with an 8-10 league record.
Loyola won just nine games in 2017-18, and with Andre Walker and Cam Gregory both out of eligibility Hardy will have to account for the loss of two key contributors as he begins the rebuild. That being said, three of Loyola’s five double-digits scorers from this season have eligibility remaining, freshman guard Isaiah Hart and sophomore guards Chuck Champion and Andrew Kostecka.
Kostecka, who led Loyola in both steals and blocked shots while also averaging 10.6 points per game, was selected to the Patriot League’s All-Defensive Team.
Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges announced that he will be declaring for the NBA draft on Wednesday morning.
Bridges, who was a likely lottery pick if he had gone pro after last season, will be signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.
“God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years,” Bridges said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program.”
Bridges was the preseason National Player of the Year and finished the season as an all-american, although his season did not quite go as planned; Michigan State lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament, and Bridges only reinforced that he is a player that thrives on playing a role as opposed to being a star.
He’s likely going to end up being a late lottery pick this year.
Michigan State will now await an announcement from freshman Jaren Jackson, a projected top five pick, as to whether or not he will be entering the NBA draft.