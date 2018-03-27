More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Utah, Penn State advance to Postseason NIT title game

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: 2018 NCAA Tournament

Why Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will (or won’t) win a national title 2018 Final Four: Ranking the players left in the NCAA Tournament Texas Tech seniors go from three Big 12 wins to Elite 8 finish

Tuesday’s Postseason NIT semifinal matchups at Madison Square Garden were polar opposites, with one not being decided until the final minute and the other getting out of hand in the second quarter. Utah and Penn State were the winners, with the Runnin’ Utes beating Western Kentucky and the Nittany Lions blowing out Mississippi State.

Utah (23-11), which will play in the Postseason NIT final for the first time since 1974, beat Western Kentucky 69-64 as a Tyler Rawson three-pointer with 38.1 seconds remaining gave Larry Krystkowiak’s team the lead for good. Justin Bibbins made just three of his eight shot attempts from the field, but the first team All Pac-12 point guard managed to lead for Utah players in double figures with 19 points as he was 12-for-12 at the foul line.

Joining Bibbins in double figures were Sedrick Barefield (14 points), David Collette (13 points, seven rebounds) and Rawson (12 points, eight rebounds).

Utah won despite struggling to deal with Justin Johnson, who in his final collegiate game led all scorers with 24 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Fellow senior Dwight Coleby also posted a double-double, scoring ten points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and Lamonte Bearden added 12 points.

Bearden shot 5-for-10 from the field, but fellow guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Darius Thompson combined to shoot 4-for-20 and score 12 points on the night. What also hurt WKU (27-11) were offensive fouls called on Johnson and Bearden in the game’s final minute.

As noted above Penn State (25-13), which will look to win the program’s first Postseason NIT title since 2009 when it faces Utah Thursday night, had a far easier time in its semifinal. Patrick Chambers’ team beat Mississippi State 75-60, with the Nittany Lions ripping off a 24-0 run that began with a Shep Garner three-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter to take control of the game.

Garner would become the school’s all-time leader in made three-pointers during Tuesday’s semifinal, passing Pete Lisicky by making his 333nd career three in the third quarter. Garner finished the game with six three-pointers and 18 points, with Tony Carr leading the way with 21 points and Lamar Stevens adding 17.

For the game Penn State shot nearly 51 percent from the field and 11-for-20 from three, with that first half flurry being too much for Mississippi State (25-12) to overcome. Tyson Carter led three Bulldogs in double figures with 19 points off the bench, as Abdul Ado added 13 points and Aric Holman ten.

Florida SG Jalen Hudson to enter 2018 NBA Draft without an agent

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: 2018 NBA Draft

Arizona SG Rawle Alkins to enter 2018 NBA Draft Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland and James Palmer to test NBA Draft process Texas SG Kerwin Roach entering 2018 NBA Draft without an agent

With Egor Koulechov and Chris Chiozza both out of eligibility, Florida will have to account for the loss of at least two of its top four scorers going into the 2018-19 season. Tuesday evening it was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that redshirt junior shooting guard Jalen Hudson, who led the Gators in scoring this season, will enter the 2018 NBA Draft but not hire an agent.

God’s plan.†

A post shared by Jalen Hudson (@hudszn) on

Hudson, who would have the ability to return to school if he didn’t like his draft prospects, averaged 15.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game this season. The 6-foot-6 wing began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, where he played two seasons before transferring to Florida.

Hudson shot 45.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three, as he led the Gators in both three-point makes (78) and attempts (194). Hudson made 19 starts for Florida, including the Gators’ final six games of the season. In those six games Hudson played 30.5 minutes per game, averaging 18.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game and shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from beyond the arc.

With Hudson reportedly going through the NBA Draft process, the question now is whether or not fellow junior guard KeVaughn Allen will do the same. Center John Egbunu, who missed the entire 2017-18 season due to a knee injury, has decided to not apply for a sixth season of eligibility and will instead turn pro.

Florida State PG C.J. Walker to transfer

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After making 34 starts as a sophomore on a team that reached the Elite 8, sophomore point guard C.J. Walker announced Tuesday that he has decided to transfer from Florida State. Walker will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season at the school he elects to transfer to.

As a sophomore Walker, who played his high school basketball at Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis, averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-1 Walker shot 41.2 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three and 73.2 percent from the foul line this season, improvements on the percentages he posted as a freshman (39.7 percent FG, 30.4 percent 3PT, 65.5 percent FT).

During Florida State’s four NCAA tournament games Walker’s minutes decreased however, as he averaged 15.5 minutes per game with a high of 23 minutes in the West Regional Final loss to Michigan. In the NCAA tournament Walker averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, shooting 6-for-18 from the field overall and 3-for-7 from three.

Walker scored nine points in 15 minutes in Florida State’s Sweet 16 victory over Gonzaga. With Walker making the decision to transfer Florida State will have at least two holes to fill in its perimeter rotation this offseason, with Braian Angola out of eligibility.

2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field announced

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: 2018 NCAA Tournament

Why Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will (or won’t) win a national title Southwest Airlines provided fan with live updates of Xavier loss Top 16 Players of the Sweet 16

Tuesday afternoon the eight-team field for the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced, with host Chaminade being joined by BYU, Dayton, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA and Virginia Tech. Games for the Championship Round will be played November 25-27, 2019 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Four of the eight teams have won at least one Maui Jim Maui Invitational, with Kansas having won titles in 1996 and 2015. The other three schools to have won the event are Dayton (2003), Michigan State (1991) and UCLA (2006). Not counting Chaminade, five of the seven programs making the trip to Maui have participated in the event at least four times.

The exceptions are Georgia, which will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational for the first time, and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech will be making its second appearance in 2019, with the first coming in 1985.

Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA and Virginia Tech all reached the NCAA tournament this season, with Kansas reaching the Final Four for the first time in a decade.

Why Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will (or won’t) win a national title

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 27, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VILLANOVA

WHY THEY WILL WIN: They’re college basketball’s best team

It really is that simple, I think. We’ve known just how good this team can be on the offensive side of the ball all season long. They are unselfish, they have an unbelievable amount of floor-spacing and they just so happen to be led by the nation’s best player in point guard Jalen Brunson. There is a reason that this team was college basketball’s most efficient offense.

But there is more to it than just the scoring, because Villanova has been excellent defensively all through March. That was the issue with this group all season long. They were capable of putting up 100 points on anyone, but on the nights where they put up 70 — on the nights where their threes weren’t falling — they struggled to find a way to defend at a level that allowed them to win. That’s no longer the case, at least not based on the evidence we saw against Texas Tech on Sunday.

WHY THEY WON’T WIN: They won’t be able to take advantage of those mismatches

One of the things that makes Villanova so hard to guard is their versatility. They have big men that can make threes and a point guard that plays in the post. They can switch 1-through-4 without much of a problem, and they have at least three players on the floor at all times that can operate in ball-screen actions. They are the essence of small-ball.

But here’s the issue: Both Michigan and Kansas can matchup with that. Kansas essentially plays four guards while the Wolverines, who still need to get past Loyola-Chicago to get a shot at Villanova, play small as well and have a center that may actually be more versatile than Villanova’s Omari Spellman. Now it’s fair to wonder if it’s possible to out-Villanova Villanova, but taking advantage of mismatches is one of the strong suits for the Wildcats. That option won’t be there, at least not on Saturday night.

KANSAS

WHY THEY WILL WIN: The Jayhawks have gotten this far without Devonte’ Graham

OK, that might be overselling it, but outside of the game against Penn, Graham — the first-team all-american representative for Kansas — has not been all that good. Even against Penn, he was inefficient. Through four NCAA tournament games, Graham is shooting 34 percent from the floor and averaging just 16 points. Take away the 29 points he scored on 24 shots against Penn and he’s averaging just 11.7 points in the last three games.

I do not think that is something that can possibly last. Devonte’ Graham is just too good, and when he wakes up, with the rest of this roster — specifically Malik Newman — playing the way that they’ve been playing, the Jayhawks can hang with anyone.

WHY THEY WON’T WIN: Who is Udoka Azubuike going to guard?

Udoka Azubuike has been a monster this season, so much better than I thought that he was going to be. But here’s my concern: Against Villanova, he is going to have to chase around Omari Spellman on the perimeter, a guy that bangs threes and that beats bigger defenders off the dribble. That does not seem like an ideal situation, not if the Jayhawks are trying to keep their best big man out of foul trouble. And if the do manage to find a way to beat Villanova, Azubuike is going to have to try and slow down Moe Wagner, who is a monster on the perimeter in his own right.

Bill Self is a genius when it comes to things like this, but these are matchups that would worry me quite a bit if I was a Kansas fan.

MICHIGAN

WHY THEY WILL WIN: Their defense is just so good

This is by far the best defensive team that John Beilein has ever had at Michigan. They are just unbelievable defensively. It starts with Zavier Simpson, who is one of the most annoying and pesky players on the defensive end of the floor in all of college basketball. Throw in a roster that is filled with lanky, tough and athletic wings and a center in Moe Wagner that has dedicated himself to being able to clear the defensive glass, and what you have is a team that can take anyone out of what they want to do on that end of the floor.

They are in the Final Four because their defense has been elite.

A John Beilein-coached team is winning because of their defense.

How about that?

WHY THEY WON’T WIN: They are too streaky shooting the ball

Michigan has played three tortuously-ugly basketball games in the NCAA tournament and one game where they looked like absolute world-beaters. The ugly games came when they played teams that could matchup with their versatility, which caused Michigan to struggle with their ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. When they played a team with two big men, they made 14 threes.

And in this tournament, they are not going to be playing teams that play two bigs the way that Texas A&M played two bigs. That doesn’t mean there is no chance that Michigan can win — Purdue didn’t play two bigs in the Big Ten title game, Michigan State didn’t in the semifinals, etc. — but it is easier for them to take advantage of what they do best when they are playing someone that has bigger bodies along the front line.

LOYOLA-CHICAGO

WHY THEY WILL WIN: It’s destiny

Someone needs to investigate Loyola-Chicago for accepting impermissible benefits, because I think that Sister Jean has some kind of deal with a higher power. They’ve won on three buzzer-beaters. Three of the four teams they’ve faced had a star player dealing with a major injury. Against Tennessee, the game-winning shot bounced off the rim and/or backboard a half-dozen times.

There is something going on here, and I’m not sure that it’s done yet.

WHY THEY WON’T WIN: The talent gap is just too big

With all due respect to the teams that Loyola-Chicago has beaten thus far in the tournament, but they are not the most talented. Miami was missing their best player. Tennessee wins more on defense and effort than by being the most talented team on the floor. (I had Loyola in the Sweet 16, NBD.) Nevada was probably the most talented team they’ve played, but they play iso-ball. Kansas State was missing their best player.

And now, the Ramblers have to face-off with a Michigan team that has a pro in the middle, one of the best defenses in the sport and a masterful tactician on the sideline. Win that, and they get a No. 1 seed. I’m not saying they can’t win, but this is the first time where they are clearly the inferior team.

Washington State G Malachi Flynn to transfer

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One day after it was announced that forward Robert Franks, the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player, would enter the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent, the Washington State basketball program took a major hit.

Sophomore guard Malachi Flynn, who averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, announced Tuesday afternoon that he has decided to transfer. Given his productivity in two seasons at Washington State, Flynn will he a highly sought-after player on the transfer “market” this offseason.

The 6-foot-1 point guard from Tacoma led Washington State in assists and was second on the team in scoring behind Franks. One of Flynn’s best stretches of the season occurred at the Wooden Legacy in November, as he averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as the Cougars beat Saint Joseph’s, Saint Mary’s and San Diego State to win the event.

In conference play Flynn averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 32.0 percent from three and 86.2 percent from the foul line. Flynn was a player who appeared to be a key building block for Ernie Kent as he looks to rebuild a program that’s struggled of late, but that will no longer be the case.

Should Washington State lose both Flynn and Franks, guards Viont’e Daniels (9.0 ppg) and Carter Skaggs (8.3 ppg) would be the team’s leading returning scorers in 2018-19.