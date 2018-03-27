UNLV freshman Brandon McCoy enters 2018 NBA Draft

After one season at UNLV, 7-foot center Brandon McCoy has made the decision to enter the 2018 NBA Draft. McCoy stated that he will forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility, which lines up with reports that he will be hiring an agent.

McCoy, who was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, announced his decision by way of his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon.

McCoy’s scoring and rebounding numbers set conference records for a freshman, and in addition to racking up a Mountain West-high 18 double-doubles he also shot 54.5 percent from the field.

“Brandon was an amazing addition to our program and helped to legitimize our ability to recruit top-tier talent,” UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement released by the school. “His commitment to his academics is real and I am confident he will continue to work toward his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. Even though his time here was short, it was great having him as a part of the program.

“I am confident he will have a successful career at the next level based on his dedication, commitment, ability and overall character.”