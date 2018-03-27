Texas SG Kerwin Roach entering 2018 NBA Draft without an agent

In addition to making the news official that Mo Bamba would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft, Texas announced that guard Kerwin Roach II will go through the draft process without an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Roach returning to school for his senior season if the feedback he receives from NBA teams is not to his satisfaction.

“My family and I talked with Coach Smart and we have all decided that it is best for me to test the waters,” Roach said. “We want to see where I may stand in this year’s draft, but we’re also keeping all options open. We want to get the most accurate feedback directly from the NBA, so we can make the best decision for my future.”

An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Roach averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 guard also improved his percentages as a junior, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

As a sophomore, Roach posted shooting percentages of 39.8 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three.